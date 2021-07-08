NCML commissions 50,000-tonne silo complex for wheat storage at Sonipat

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
National Commodities Management Services Ltd (NCML), one of the top private-sector agriculture post-harvest management firms in the country, on Thursday commissioned a public silo storage facility of 50,000 tonnes capacity at Sonipat in Haryana.
This was one of the 13 13 modern storage silo complexes being built by NCML at a cost of ₹960 crore in Bihar, Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh in collaboration with the Food Corporation of India.
Located at Mohana village in Sonipat, the facility will have four flat-bottom silos with a storage capacity of 12,500 tonnes each. Each of these long-term storage silos is built-in with stationary and mechanical ventilators, aeration fans and sweep augers, and a temperature monitoring system. This modern silo storage has auto functions, which can be operated during COVID-19 pandemic restrictions with minimum manual interventions, NCML said in a statement.
“Post-harvest losses in agricultural commodities range from 4 per cent to 10 per cent for cereals, pulses, and oilseeds, of which nearly 50 per cent is on account of improper storage and preservation. This particular aspect is addressed by us adopting scientific storage techniques for storage and preservation. Storage in Silos is one of the prominent practices worldwide, and NCML is the first company in India to offer Silos for the storage of commodities for private players,” said Siraj Chaudhry, Managing Director & CEO of NCML.
“Our modern storage silo complex is equipped with great amenities for efficient food preservation and provides a huge amount of storage capacity with a variety of other processes. The major population of the local Haryana community is involved in grain cultivation. With this project, the local growers will have amplified market access and will get more prospects to sell their products,” NCML President Unupom Kausik said.
