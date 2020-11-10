North-East monsoon to shift gears from today

Tamil Nadu and the rest of the South Peninsula are expecting to come under the influence of an enhanced spell of rainfall as the North-East monsoon shifts gears from Wednesday on the back of a cyclonic circulation off South Sri Lanka and a narrow corridor of low pressure extending into the Central Bay of Bengal.

This combination would lay out the pathway for at least two easterly waves to arrive one after the other from across the Bay of Bengal and hit the South-East Peninsular India (mainly Tamil Nadu coast) and generate the expected spell lasting for almost a week from Wednesday.

Easterly waves at play

Easterly waves are fast-moving low-pressure waves across the Bay and are frequent during the North-East monsoon. Some of the ‘rain heads’ packing the wave have gone on in the past to become low-pressure areas and depressions, even cyclones, but potentially not this this time.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast scattered to fairly widespread rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning and isolated heavy falls over Tamil Nadu and Puducherry from Wednesday to Tuesday next as the easterly waves arrive.

Isolated heavy to very heavy rain

Isolated heavy to very heavy falls are forecast over this region on Thursday and Saturday. Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning and isolated heavy falls is predicted for Coastal Andhra Pradesh from Wednesday to Friday.

Light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning is likely over Rayalaseema, Kerala, South Interior Karnataka and Lakshadweep during the same period. The North-East monsoon has run up a deficit over most of the South Peninsula till date.

Nights may warm up

Meanwhile, the IMD also said that mainly easterly winds may prevail over the entire landmass of the country, which could likely lead to a gradual rise in minimum (night) temperature by 2-3 deg Celsius over North-West India and by 2-4 Deg Celsius over East, Central and South Peninsular India during the next three days.

This spell may be broken over the rain-deficient North-West India as an incoming western disturbance brings light to moderate scattered/fairly widespread rain over Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh from Friday to Sunday. Light rainfall is likely over the plains of North-West and adjoining Central India on Sunday.