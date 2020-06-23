Odds for La Nina are twice the normal, says Australia Met

The Australian Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) has on Tuesday formally shifted the outlook for tropical East Pacific to a La Nina watch after assessing that it has 50 per cent of developing later this year, or twice the normal likelihood. This also coincided with an aggressive phase of the South-West monsoon back home in India, which is thought to benefit from the likely La Nina event.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in an update that fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall may be unleashed over parts of the Peninsula for the next five days as the monsoon conjured up what is looking to be a spectacular-looking second pulse, the strongest sine onset on June 1.

Heavy rainfall for Kerala

Isolated extremely heavy rainfall as witnessed from Sunday has been predicted again for Kerala during the weekend on Friday and Saturday. A cyclonic circulation located over the South-East Arabian Sea off the Kerala coast is seen amplifying the strong incoming flows.

Meanwhile, to the North, the IMD has forecast fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls over Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh during the next 4-5 days as the monsoon works up momentum after breaking out of a recess. Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is also likely over remaining parts of the hills and plains of North-West India on Wednesday and Thursday.

An extended outlook for June 28-30 said that fairly widespread to widespread rain/thundershowers with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall may lash North-East and adjoining East India, Uttar Pradesh, parts of Central India and coastal Karnataka.

Rainfall surplus down

It would be scattered to fairly widespread over the South Peninsula, Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and parts of North-West India and isolated to scattered over Tamil Nadu, Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Punjab, Rajasthan and Interior Maharashtra.

The rainfall surplus from June 1-22 for the country as a whole stands reduced to 25 per cent as on Monday after deficits in meteorological subdivisions where the monsoon has not made its onset deepened. West Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu & Kashmir are all now in deficit, IMD statistics revealed.