Agri Business

Odds for La Nina are twice the normal, says Australia Met

Vinson Kurian Thiruvananthapuram | Updated on June 23, 2020 Published on June 23, 2020

Monsoon here unfolds aggressive phase

The Australian Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) has on Tuesday formally shifted the outlook for tropical East Pacific to a La Nina watch after assessing that it has 50 per cent of developing later this year, or twice the normal likelihood. This also coincided with an aggressive phase of the South-West monsoon back home in India, which is thought to benefit from the likely La Nina event.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in an update that fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall may be unleashed over parts of the Peninsula for the next five days as the monsoon conjured up what is looking to be a spectacular-looking second pulse, the strongest sine onset on June 1.

Heavy rainfall for Kerala

Isolated extremely heavy rainfall as witnessed from Sunday has been predicted again for Kerala during the weekend on Friday and Saturday. A cyclonic circulation located over the South-East Arabian Sea off the Kerala coast is seen amplifying the strong incoming flows.

Meanwhile, to the North, the IMD has forecast fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls over Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh during the next 4-5 days as the monsoon works up momentum after breaking out of a recess. Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is also likely over remaining parts of the hills and plains of North-West India on Wednesday and Thursday.

An extended outlook for June 28-30 said that fairly widespread to widespread rain/thundershowers with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall may lash North-East and adjoining East India, Uttar Pradesh, parts of Central India and coastal Karnataka.

Rainfall surplus down

It would be scattered to fairly widespread over the South Peninsula, Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and parts of North-West India and isolated to scattered over Tamil Nadu, Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Punjab, Rajasthan and Interior Maharashtra.

The rainfall surplus from June 1-22 for the country as a whole stands reduced to 25 per cent as on Monday after deficits in meteorological subdivisions where the monsoon has not made its onset deepened. West Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu & Kashmir are all now in deficit, IMD statistics revealed.

Published on June 23, 2020

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.

Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.

We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!

Support Quality Journalism
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
FACT imports 27,500 tonnes of potash from Belarus