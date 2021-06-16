Offer for Coonoor tea auction down over 2 lakh kg

Grapes of growth: Sahyadri’s fruitful proposition
A volume of 25.26 lakh kg is being offered for Sale No: 24 of the auction of Coonoor Tea Trade Association to be held on Thursday and Friday.
It is as much as 2.29 lakh kg less than the year’s highest volume offered for the last auction. Of this, the volume of Dust teas – both CTC and orthodox – has fallen by as much as 1.67 lakh kg due to less production arising from lockdown restrictions.
The total volume offered includes some teas unsold in previous auctions but substantial quantity is fresh arrival of the teas manufactured with the green leaf plucked after the recent unseasonal but favourable rains.
Of the 25.26 lakh kg offered for this week’s auctions, as much as 24.20 lakh kg belongs to CTC variety and only 1.06 lakh kg orthodox variety. The proportion of orthodox teas continues to be low in both leaf and dust grades. In the leaf tea counter, only 71,000 kg belongs to orthodox while 18.35 lakh kg, CTC. Among the dust tea, only 35,000 kg belongs to orthodox while 5.85 lakh kg, CTC. In all, 19.06 lakh kg belongs to Leaf grades and 6.20 lakh kg, Dust grades.
The green tea from Pascoes Woodlands, auctioned by Paramount Tea Marketing (SI) P Ltd topped the entire auctions last week when Shyam Enterprises bought it for ₹ 309 a kg. Among CTC teas, Homedale Estate’s Broken Pekoe grade, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers, topped when Nisha Enterprises bought it for ₹ 294 a kg. Pinewood Estate got ₹ 224 and Hittakkal Estate ₹206.
Quotations with the brokers indicated ₹94-97 a kg for plain Leaf grades and ₹155-186 for the best grades. For plain Dust grades, they ranged ₹95-101 and for the best grades, ₹155-221.
