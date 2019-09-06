Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 06-09-2019 12:33:42 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CastorSeed
Rajkot(Guj)16.00-58.44839.305310536028.73
Visnagar(Guj)14.801961756.605427540022.92
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC78.004400440018.92
CoconutOil
Hiriyur(Kar)3457.00-3457.0011057--
Kanakapura(Kar)2500.0015048320.00800012000-55.56
Santhesargur(Kar)2500.0015038600.008000900033.33
Honnali(Kar)2000.00-47.3752740.001200012000-7.69
Bangalore(Kar)800.00-73.3339630.001400014000-20.00
Madathukulam(TN)29.70104.83358.2425002650-15.25
Kannur(Ker)25.00NC1610.001785017850-6.30
Natham(TN)20.00-91.453017.801800180020.00
Thondamuthur(TN)9.00100220.3226002600-7.14
Pollachi(TN)4.90-34.67367.3024202700-16.55
Ezhamkulam(Ker)3.0010014.001700019000-16.67
Kuttoor(Ker)2.50NC55.801760017600-3.83
Ettumanoor(Ker)2.30NC51.3034003500-10.53
Vamanapuram(Ker)1.60-38.4612.5038003800-
Alappuzha(Ker)1.00NC13.001810018100-2.69
Thalayolaparambu(Ker)0.80NC46.901840016500-3.16
CoconutSeed
Palayam(Ker)10.00NC810.0035003600-7.89
Mukkom(Ker)5.00NC260.0024001800-20.00
Kuttoor(Ker)1.50NC46.304800480017.07
Copra
Kangeyam(TN)70.002501212.98106001060017.78
Velur(TN)14.6040.5230.1997058460-23.58
Rasipuram(TN)6.00-40394.3184008400-32.26
Bangalore(Kar)1.00NC5.00180001800010.77
GingellyOil
Kallakurichi(TN)2.4050110.0099251090616.86
GroundNutOil
Rajkot(Guj)18.50176.125712.305050505036.49
Bewar(UP)14.0018066.005100510059.38
Lalitpur(UP)6.508.33142.503750370020.97
Kallakurichi(TN)4.8010043.308349862643.68
Tindivanam(TN)3.20255.56384.108998920228.21
Gajol(WB)2.501505.8057005800-
Bangalore(Kar)2.00-71.4338.0051505150NC
Jasdan(Guj)1.20100122.104100415017.14
Savarkundla(Guj)1.0066.67566.504878492530.78
GroundNutSeed
Bangalore(Kar)14.0040231.00114001140045.22
Rajkot(Guj)7.007.69141.006560662528.63
Dhoraji(Guj)0.7016.672.3050806855-4.24
Linseed
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)30.0050475.0047504850-
Mustard
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)65.00NC1655.00375038008.70
Aligarh(UP)50.00253635.0035503550-10.13
Hapur(UP)40.0033.33800.0042204230-
Goluwala(Raj)35.60206.91088.0036603630-1.77
Lakhimpur(UP)33.00101137.0035603570-6.32
Barhaj(UP)29.00-9.38617.0043004260-
Kishunpur(UP)25.0019.05562.0034503300-4.17
Gangapur City(Raj)20.40-70.98009.4035343713-6.11
Bharuasumerpur(UP)20.00900300.0035003500-
Durgapur(WB)19.40-0.82524.8443004250-5.49
Kasganj(UP)14.00751118.0035803630-10.05
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)13.00-64.862813.3035403800-6.42
Achnera(UP)12.00-7.69396.80368036802.22
Asansol(WB)10.70-8.55666.4043004250-5.49
Lalitpur(UP)9.00NC1928.0036003610-2.44
Bilsi(UP)8.00-30.43945.60410041007.89
Tundla(UP)8.00-52.941084.3036203620-3.72
Mirzapur(UP)6.5018.18130.50422042105.24
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)6.00233.33292.4035503300-1.39
Badayoun(UP)5.00NC235.00424042505.34
Sri Madhopur(Raj)4.40-36.23342.2036003590-3.36
Safdarganj(UP)3.8011.7634.90377038406.20
Ganjdudwara(UP)3.50-46.15332.40345033504.55
Badrisadri(Raj)3.00-6.003550--
Azamgarh(UP)3.0036.36116.304240422510.13
Gondal(UP)2.1023.5398.603865386012.03
Fatehpur(UP)1.6033.3340.2038003810-5.00
Soharatgarh(UP)1.50-4068.7042504240-
Bharthna(UP)1.50-16.6771.9034803450-13.54
Mau(Chitrakut)(UP)1.5015.3811.6034753450-
Ujhani(UP)1.00NC1402.00420042205.00
Khalilabad(UP)0.9012.517.404280427518.40
Naugarh(UP)0.80-2022.9042354240-
Naanpara(UP)0.80-38.464.20380042002.43
Mustardoil
Muzzafarnagar(UP)35.00NC883.50897089753.40
Aligarh(UP)30.00NC1570.0085008500-8.60
Hapur(UP)20.0033.33375.00895090007.19
Durgapur(WB)9.72-4.71317.04980097502.08
Dadri(UP)5.00-28.57277.00900090001.69
Mirzapur(UP)4.0060223.7099009835-
Jorhat(ASM)3.73NC40.8895009500-
Kasganj(UP)3.0020052.9087008540-
Bharthna(UP)2.00-9.0967.7090009140NC
Mugrabaadshahpur(UP)1.80-2874.9098009860-0.61
Safdarganj(UP)1.8028.5722.00992097003.33
Bharuasumerpur(UP)1.50-62.511.0082008200-
Fatehpur(UP)1.303036.2091009120-2.36
Naanpara(UP)1.20-4.009800--1.71
Paliakala(UP)1.202059.20974097403.07
NigerSeed(Ramtil)
Pratappur(Cht)5.00-5015.0058775877-
Sesamum(Sesame,Gingelly,til)
Rajkot(Guj)31.40-19.281590.90178501685562.27
Bangalore(Kar)12.002085.00105001050028.05
Savarkundla(Guj)5.0010037.10167031650342.88
Lalitpur(UP)4.00-27.27395.608650867028.72
Visavadar(Guj)3.52388.894.24965010750-
Jasdan(Guj)1.101023.50165001582571.88
Soyabean
Akola(Mah)93.00322.73578.003525347513.71
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)40.0060329.0043004250-
Lalitpur(UP)4.00NC707.003890389025.08
Published on September 06, 2019
TOPICS
oilseeds and edible oil

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.