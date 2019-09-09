Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 09-09-2019 03:40:17 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CastorSeed
Visnagar(Guj)72.90392.571829.505460542723.67
Siddhpur(Guj)61.35-72.971759.505440541223.50
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)51.101281.08944.805470545024.04
Kadiri(Guj)49.00-70.752447.105500550021.95
Mehsana(Guj)36.70-64.78208.005500557544.36
Becharaji(Guj)8.80-49.13233.505465546243.55
Unava(Guj)8.70-69.47809.905480541021.64
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)5.1037.84944.805415545022.79
Mehsana(Jornang)(Guj)3.80-75.3228.805400497540.26
Mansa(Guj)2.7697.1421.485480546523.42
Dehgam(Guj)2.20-50270.105365537520.56
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)1.8012545.605200520025.30
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC79.004200440013.51
CoconutOil
Kanakapura(Kar)3000.002051320.00100008000-44.44
Santhesargur(Kar)2200.00-1240800.008000800033.33
Harihara(Kar)1640.00-41.4322890.0070008500-17.65
Chintamani(Kar)1400.0042.134285.001200012000-4.00
Honnali(Kar)500.00-7553240.00700012000-46.15
Jalandhar City(Jalandhar)(Pun)112.00-112.003200--
Mumbai(Mah)63.00-86.068142.0014001500-6.67
Madathukulam(TN)39.6033.33397.8425002500-15.25
Kannur(Ker)35.0016.671645.001775017850-13.20
Natham(TN)30.00503047.801800180020.00
Thammampati(TN)24.23-55.1999.5622501700-16.67
Melur(TN)18.00-28630.0019251925-
Elumathur(TN)13.271200.986241.6425892595-
Muthur(TN)9.00-30.77103.0023652550-20.24
Thiruppur(TN)5.19-45.4843.8220002250-20.00
Ezhamkulam(Ker)4.006018.001800016800-11.33
Pollachi(TN)4.00-18.37371.3027002420-6.90
Anaimalai(TN)3.60-2041.8525002700-24.24
Negamam(TN)3.60-33.33428.7027502750-6.78
Ezhamkulam(Ker)3.00NC13.6045004800-10.00
Singampuneri(TN)3.00-85.04137.2011001100-
Ettumanoor(Ker)2.9026.0954.2035003400-7.89
Kuttoor(Ker)2.50NC58.3017600176006.02
Thondamuthur(TN)2.50-72.22222.8226002600-7.14
Gopalpatti(TN)2.00-33.337.0016001600-
Kanjirappally(Ker)1.25NC8.7043003200-10.42
Alappuzha(Ker)1.00NC14.001810018200-14.22
Kianthukadavu(TN)1.00-1.002400--31.43
Thalayolaparambu(Ker)0.90NC47.8019400188001.04
Karamadai(TN)0.52-27.78154.3622502250-10.00
CoconutSeed
Manjeswaram(Ker)12.00-65.71177.0032503700-2.99
Pappireddipatti(TN)3.33-56.5821.6620002000-
Kuttoor(Ker)1.50NC47.8038004800-7.32
Copra
Rasipuram(TN)14.82147409.1384008400-32.26
Vellakkoil(TN)13.40-51.22211.1284458415-20.59
Kangeyam(TN)10.00-85.711222.98106501060018.33
GingellyOil
Alappuzha(Ker)1.00NC9.0012100810041.52
Kallakurichi(TN)0.72-80110.721077510025-
GroundNutOil
Etah(UP)39.00-74690.004920500035.91
Madhoganj(UP)20.5070.831154.005250525030.60
Mangrol(Guj)13.20-201268.805125538022.02
Farukhabad(UP)10.00-60740.004900490022.50
Bangalore(Kar)8.0030046.0051505150NC
Vikkiravandi(TN)4.00NC191.8067407023278.86
Tindivanam(TN)3.00-6.25387.109911899841.22
Mahoba(UP)2.80404.8049904580-
Gingee(TN)2.00150218.619037834370.22
Avalurpet'(TN)1.6033.33320.208936800129.68
Jhansi(UP)1.50-40276.5035853500-
Rampur(UP)1.5025394.905260530012.88
Laxmeshwar(Kar)1.00-1.004519--
Katol(Mah)1.00-1.005495--
Sevur(TN)1.00-76.36774.455750570015.00
Kallakurichi(TN)0.56-88.3343.868495834946.19
GroundNutSeed
Mumbai(Mah)78.00-41.35265.0090007500-
Bangalore(Kar)15.007.14246.00114001140045.22
Linseed
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)20.00-33.33495.0048004750-
Manasa(MP)13.00-13.004383-23.05
Atarra(UP)12.00100206.0048004850-
Bharuasumerpur(UP)5.00-16.6717.004500410012.50
Banda(UP)4.00-77.78256.504775490016.46
Karvi(UP)4.00NC108.204730483012.62
Baberu(UP)3.0076.4746.4048254800-
Mahoba(UP)1.202010.4047004840-
Kota(Raj)1.00-71.434.504711397530.86
Mustard
Samsabad(UP)191.0073.646048.0038003650-1.30
Sitapur(UP)150.00-23.088470.00346034502.98
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)85.0030.771825.00365037505.80
Aligarh(UP)70.00403775.0035503550-10.13
Lucknow(UP)49.00-14.041190.00387538908.85
Nagaram(Raj)41.00298.062106.4036293607-6.83
Bharuasumerpur(UP)40.00100380.0035003500-
Hapur(UP)40.00NC880.0042304220-
Jaunpur(UP)40.00952.63205.80420042154.61
Kota(Raj)39.00178.577702.0034753535-7.33
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)35.00169.232883.30387535402.43
Tundla(UP)29.00262.51142.3036203620-3.72
Rura(UP)27.50NC846.60350035002.94
Barhaj(UP)27.00-6.9671.0043104300-
Auraiya(UP)20.00-20474.0035003500-16.67
Durgapur(WB)19.00-2.06562.8443004300-5.49
Pilibhit(UP)18.0038.46359.50422042304.98
Beawar(Raj)17.50775132.4034003550-6.21
Khair(UP)15.00501727.5036003550-10.00
Burdwan(WB)15.00-6.25162.00425042004.94
Bilsi(UP)13.2065972.00410041007.89
Ghaziabad(UP)13.0044.44530.00420042005.00
Fatehabad(UP)12.50NC1241.4036703670-4.68
Achnera(UP)12.00NC420.80368036802.22
Baberu(UP)12.00215.7954.6035103515-
Mahoba(UP)11.60-58.27284.8036003450-
Agra(UP)11.00-91.856250.0036203600-8.35
Asansol(WB)10.40-2.8687.2043004300-5.49
Atarra(UP)10.0042.86186.5035503525NC
Bishnupur(Bankura)(WB)10.0011.11349.50400040005.26
Aliganj(UP)9.00NC150.0033003300-
Etah(UP)9.0080886.0035103460-11.59
Manasa(MP)8.00-16.003567--
Banda(UP)8.00-42.86394.00352035000.28
Jhansi(UP)8.00-46.67114.80354535153.96
Hardoi(UP)8.0014.29358.50361036003.74
Karvi(UP)8.00NC289.0035003535-6.67
Katwa(WB)7.50-50176.70405040003.85
Bangalore(Kar)7.0016.67228.0049504950-9.17
Badayoun(UP)7.0040249.00426042405.84
Guskara(Burdwan)(WB)7.00-50380.00405040009.46
Ganjdudwara(UP)6.6088.57345.6032003450-3.03
Mirzapur(UP)6.50NC143.50421542205.24
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)6.0033.33554.0035503525-0.14
Visnagar(Guj)5.90-98.47555.2035653277-3.65
Howly(ASM)5.00-44.4454.00360036501.41
Muradabad(UP)5.00-28.57126.0042154190-4.20
Saharanpur(UP)5.002592.104210420013.48
Ballia(UP)4.5012.5100.004275421012.50
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)4.5012.5130.2036053630-8.73
Charra(UP)4.00-11.11505.1035003525-10.26
Etawah(UP)4.0014.2978.0035253500-8.44
Devariya(UP)4.00NC447.904260425014.36
Azamgarh(UP)3.5016.67123.304250424010.39
Gazipur(UP)3.50-46.15184.50420042504.74
Jangipura(UP)3.50-53.3366.00423042007.09
Sri Madhopur(Raj)3.30-25348.8035753600-4.03
Bohorihat(ASM)3.00-6.003750-2.74
Sultanpur(UP)3.00-2546.30375037502.74
Mugrabaadshahpur(UP)3.003.4537.6042404220-
Ujhani(UP)3.002001408.00420042005.00
Mehsana(Guj)2.80-84132.2035503425NC
Gangapur City(Raj)2.60-87.258014.6037253534-1.04
Khatra(WB)2.50NC208.00390039002.63
Faizabad(UP)2.20NC23.90385038703.63
Bharthna(UP)2.2046.6776.3034753480-13.66
Farukhabad(UP)2.00NC76.10372036500.54
Rampur(UP)2.00-2079.00419041806.08
Mainpuri(UP)2.00-2076.5035803580-2.19
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)1.80-60554.0033003525-7.17
Gondal(UP)1.80-14.29102.203870386512.17
Soharatgarh(UP)1.7013.3372.1042604250-
Akbarpur(UP)1.7013.3335.20387539105.01
Kandi(WB)1.60-11.1143.6040104000-
Bahraich(UP)1.50-11.7629.50389038902.10
Bindki(UP)1.50-50190.7037603800-6.00
Mau(Chitrakut)(UP)1.50NC14.6034753475-
Fatehpur(UP)1.00-37.542.2038303800-4.25
Puwaha(UP)1.00-5058.50425043008.97
Unnao(UP)1.00-33.3330.904215420010.20
Madhoganj(UP)1.00-58.3354.9036503625-9.88
Nadia(WB)0.9028.5731.7039504000-8.14
Buland Shahr(UP)0.80NC120.0036503660-8.98
Ajuha(UP)0.80-2015.704200420021.74
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)0.70-88.33293.8034003550-5.56
Naugarh(UP)0.60-2524.1042504235-
Sahiyapur(UP)0.60-14.2916.304250424514.09
Mustardoil
Birbhum(WB)65.00-130.009300--
Aligarh(UP)40.0014.291650.0085008500-9.57
Saharanpur(UP)40.008.111187.00895089603.11
Ghaziabad(UP)30.001501082.0090509100-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)30.00-25943.50897589753.40
Etawah(UP)24.00-4465.0089008900-0.56
Jhargram(WB)23.00NC563.0010200102002.00
Hapur(UP)20.00100415.00895089504.07
Durgapur(WB)10.00-5.66337.04980097502.35
Haathras(UP)8.0033.33643.0083008800-3.49
Mirzapur(UP)5.0025233.7099459900-
Ajuha(UP)5.00-16.6779.00980098008.89
Dadri(UP)4.00NC285.00900090006.51
Jorhat(ASM)3.73NC48.3495009500-
Jangipura(UP)3.00-14.2926.7098809800-
Hardoi(UP)2.60-36.5987.30951096403.48
Gazipur(UP)2.50-64.29153.30988098702.07
Bharthna(UP)2.5078.5772.7090009050-1.10
Bahraich(UP)2.2022.2223.1010190101902.41
Etah(UP)2.2022.2263.7087108650-
Rampur(UP)2.201068.40915091008.54
Farukhabad(UP)2.0010033.3090008950-
Pilibhit(UP)2.00-20147.80890089603.73
Mainpuri(UP)2.00-37.547.5086808625-
Banda(UP)1.50-5042.8089008870-
Raibareilly(UP)1.502515.2093509360-
Bindki(UP)1.505051.10915091301.67
Fatehpur(UP)1.202038.6091109100-
Paliakala(UP)1.1037.561.40967097503.20
Auraiya(UP)1.00NC17.5086008700-1.15
Rura(UP)1.0025430.6077007700-
Mugrabaadshahpur(UP)0.90-7076.7098009860-0.20
Katwa(WB)0.70-3012.30995099005.57
Puwaha(UP)0.60-4023.00895089509.15
Sesamum(Sesame,Gingelly,til)
Lingasugur(Kar)37.00-61.0011020--
Katwa(WB)17.50-37.5116.5062006200-
Banda(UP)14.0027.2789.0095501000015.76
Guskara(Burdwan)(WB)11.00-26.6782.0062006200-
Botad(Bhabarkot)(Guj)3.5029.6321.60170051545559.75
Bangalore(Kar)3.00-7588.00105001050028.05
Singroli(MP)3.00-82.3540.509000850060.71
Jayamkondam(TN)2.90-2.9012344--
Savarkundla(Guj)2.50-2.509525--0.83
Amreli(Guj)1.60-96.15185.10154551639549.32
Jodhpur(Grain)(Bhagat Ki Kothi)(Raj)1.00-1.0011000-69.23
Jasdan(Guj)0.60-45.4524.10152501650058.85
Soyabean
Kota(Raj)196.00-12.894512.00370035008.82
Manasa(MP)176.00-176.003512-10.09
Yeotmal(Mah)84.00-84.003545-7.75
Akola(Mah)55.00-40.86633.003550352514.52
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)45.0012.5374.0042504300-
Katol(Mah)11.00-11.003585-14.72
Bidar(Kar)8.00-52.9425.003605368010.92
Khategaon(MP)6.00-50.291290.6634003600-
Hingoli(Kanegoan Naka)(Mah)5.00-5.003570-5.00
Dhamnod(MP)4.80-412.3035453490-
Shajapur(MP)4.50-4.503564--
Bangalore(Kar)2.00-33.3315.00450045007.14
Sunflower
Mundaragi(Kar)36.0014067.0036413986-0.57
Koppal(Kar)1.00-1.003986--
Published on September 09, 2019
TOPICS
oilseeds and edible oil

