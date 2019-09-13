Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 13-09-2019 12:06:10 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CastorSeed
Halvad(Guj)12.90232.47790.085400537522.73
CoconutOil
Kannur(Ker)30.00201675.001775017850-6.82
Madathukulam(TN)17.80125.32423.5425002500-15.25
Natham(TN)10.00-503097.801700180013.33
Thondamuthur(TN)9.00100236.3225002500-10.71
Negamam(TN)3.60NC432.3027502750-6.78
Gopalpatti(TN)2.00NC352.0016001600NC
Karamadai(TN)0.579.62154.9322502250-10.00
Copra
Kangeyam(TN)64.002201326.98105001060016.67
Elumathur(TN)2.24-94.98526.9191659680-9.97
GroundNutOil
Mangrol(Guj)14.00-12.51308.805175520024.70
Jhansi(UP)2.0033.33281.8035753585-
Dhoraji(Guj)0.60NC108.504005450512.66
GroundNutSeed
Sri Madhopur(Raj)2.50-41.863950.1048203250-
Mustard
Nagaram(Raj)37.0074.532222.8036333635-8.03
Barhaj(UP)32.00-8.57910.004310430012.24
Rura(UP)28.50141010.6034003500NC
Porsa(MP)11.00-22.003660--
Sri Madhopur(Raj)8.10145.45365.0036003575-3.36
Jhansi(UP)6.00-20157.80356535604.55
Soharatgarh(UP)2.5047.0677.1042504260-
Ujhani(UP)2.00-33.331418.00420042005.00
Shikohabad(UP)1.00NC166.6035503600-13.83
Naugarh(UP)0.8014.2927.1042454250-
Sesamum(Sesame,Gingelly,til)
Halvad(Guj)4.1833.97170.3090009300-2.70
Published on September 13, 2019
