Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 17-09-2019 01:41:59 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CastorSeed
Tharad(Guj)49.408.33653.705462546234.70
Unava(Guj)21.504.37879.005500550022.22
Bachau(Guj)11.00816.67355.805525550522.10
Sami(Guj)5.00233.3317.2054505450-
Tharad(Rah)(Guj)2.50-55.3634.3054575457-
CoconutOil
Nanjangud(Kar)4000.00NC10000.0095009500-
Bangalore(Kar)2250.00181.2541880.0019000140008.57
Hiriyur(Kar)876.00-74.663643.00120001105712.36
Mumbai(Mah)661.00949.218803.0013001400-13.33
Honnali(Kar)550.00-54.1754990.0090007000-18.18
Kattakada(Ker)255.004.083135.0038003200-26.92
Kannur(Ker)30.00-14.291705.001775017750-13.20
Madathukulam(TN)26.40-20482.9425002500-1.96
Senjeri(TN)20.00233.3356.0222502350-22.41
Thiruppur(TN)11.74126.255.5620002000-20.00
Natham(TN)10.00-66.673137.801800180020.00
Thondamuthur(TN)9.00260247.8225002500-10.71
Palani(TN)6.00NC191.4518001900-
Taliparamba(Ker)4.5050181.6031003250-3.13
Negamam(TN)4.5025440.4026502650-7.02
Pollachi(TN)3.8052381.9027202720-6.21
Kianthukadavu(TN)3.002005.0023002400-34.29
Kuttoor(Ker)2.50NC65.8017600176006.02
Taliparamba(Ker)2.3053.33181.601760016850-11.11
Anaimalai(TN)2.25-37.544.1025002500-24.24
Kanjangadu(Ker)2.00NC39.501830018600-16.82
Kottakkal(Ker)2.00NC57.901735016750-13.03
Gopalpatti(TN)2.00NC356.00160016006.67
Kanjirappally(Ker)1.25NC9.9538004300-20.83
Alappuzha(Ker)1.00NC15.001800018100-14.69
Thalayolaparambu(Ker)0.80-11.1148.601800019400-6.25
Karamadai(TN)0.68-9.33156.3622502250-10.00
CoconutSeed
Palayam(Ker)10.00NC830.0034003300-2.86
Kanjangadu(Ker)5.00NC106.0029003200-3.33
Mukkom(Ker)5.00NC270.0024002700-25.00
Kuttoor(Ker)1.50NC52.3038003800NC
Copra
Elumathur(TN)53.272278.12580.1899659165-2.11
Kangeyam(TN)30.00-53.121356.98104501050016.11
Rasipuram(TN)17.090.53443.2284008400-32.26
Thammampati(TN)9.0089.8713.7495009500-24.00
Muthur(TN)2.00-33.3317.0082608630-17.48
Kanjangadu(Ker)1.50NC20.5097009500-11.82
Taliparamba(Ker)0.7016.6713.80980010000-3.45
GingellyOil
Thirukovilur(TN)2.0066.67731.201000510861-
GroundNutOil
Madhoganj(UP)18.00-251196.005320523029.13
Mangrol(Guj)9.00-30.231330.705075517519.41
Thirukovilur(TN)6.40-20201.308862812517.13
Bangalore(Kar)6.00-14.2959.0051505150NC
Sevur(TN)2.83-19.14801.446000580020.00
Lalitpur(UP)2.50-16.67148.003700359019.35
Vikkiravandi(TN)0.80-73.33195.6071486698301.80
GroundNutSeed
Bangalore(Kar)21.00-25295.00105001050033.76
Sri Madhopur(Raj)14.704883964.8051004820-
Chutmalpur(UP)7.70-53.705137--
Linseed
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)20.00NC515.0046754800-
Karvi(UP)5.0056.25116.404700477517.50
Madhoganj(UP)0.60-6013.409825982050.23
Mustard
Samsabad(UP)185.00-2.126796.0037003700-3.90
Agra(UP)161.00-7.476920.0036503610-8.75
Sitapur(UP)130.008.338970.00346034552.98
Tharad(Guj)123.80148.11755.20362036155.69
Aligarh(UP)80.0014.294075.0035003550-12.50
Lucknow(UP)53.0017.781386.00385038608.15
Goluwala(Raj)50.80470.791207.4036683665-3.98
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)50.00-41.181925.00372536507.97
Gangapur City(Raj)44.10968147.8037743761-2.93
Barhaj(UP)34.006.25978.004300431011.69
Nagaram(Raj)31.0034.782330.8036403630-9.02
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)30.5069.443060.3037663705-0.45
Kasganj(UP)30.00114.291178.0036503580-5.68
Lakhimpur(UP)30.00-14.291327.0036003550-6.98
Rura(UP)28.50NC1124.6034003500NC
Kota(Raj)23.0017.957787.0035003550-7.16
Pilibhit(UP)20.0033.33429.50424042305.47
Durgapur(WB)16.50-5.71630.8443004300-5.49
Bangalore(Kar)14.00-41.67304.0047504750-12.84
Barabanki(UP)14.001293.503890390011.14
Achnera(UP)13.00-7.14498.80375037005.63
Kayamganj(UP)12.0071.43338.0036003610-7.22
Tundla(UP)10.50-13.9333.20361036607.60
Fatehabad(UP)10.00-16.671305.4036003620-8.86
Bharuasumerpur(UP)10.00-75400.0035003500-
Khair(UP)10.00-33.331777.5036003600-10.00
Asansol(WB)9.50-5726.2043004300-4.44
Hardoi(UP)9.0050388.50350035300.57
Karvi(UP)8.0060315.0035203550-3.96
Mathura(UP)7.00-22.22482.00385037503.49
Lalsot(Raj)6.80-10.532275.5036073739-9.14
Jasra(UP)6.00NC182.004200420016.67
Lalitpur(UP)6.00201950.0035103670-4.88
Mirzapur(UP)6.00-7.69168.50421042004.99
Saharanpur(UP)6.0020104.10420042104.35
Rampurhat(WB)6.00-14.29164.0040004000-2.44
Sri Madhopur(Raj)4.10-59.41393.4036323600-4.17
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)4.0021.21308.404100352510.81
Tharad(Rah)(Guj)3.9085.71110.9036153615-
Aklera(Raj)3.8028020.20362534120.47
Khurja(UP)3.0020190.0036403670-9.00
Sultanpur(UP)3.00NC52.30372537502.05
Mugrabaadshahpur(UP)3.005050.0042204220-
Ujhani(UP)3.00201429.00420042005.00
Bareilly(UP)2.50-28.5769.60422542154.06
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)2.5025176.50420042009.09
Badayoun(UP)2.20-45261.40423042001.93
Soharatgarh(UP)2.10-1681.3042704250-
Etawah(UP)2.00-2087.0036503580-5.19
Jahangirabad(UP)2.0033.33229.8035753600-7.14
Bindki(UP)2.0033.33194.7038403760-4.00
Gondal(UP)1.70-19.05109.803870387012.17
Madhoganj(UP)1.606060.1036503670-9.88
Bharthna(UP)1.60-11.1183.1035253500-12.42
Bangarmau(UP)1.50-6.2570.30365036504.29
Fatehpur(UP)1.5015.3847.8038153830-3.90
Milak(UP)1.50-3.004170--
Gazipur(UP)1.40-60194.30421042004.99
Mau(Chitrakut)(UP)1.20-14.2924.8035253475-
Puwaha(UP)1.00-5064.504300425010.26
Vadgam(Guj)0.90-35.71130.2034253552-6.16
Nadia(WB)0.9012.535.1039004000-8.24
Naugarh(UP)0.70-3030.5042454240-
Naanpara(UP)0.60-45.457.60385038502.39
Mustardoil
Sitapur(UP)115.00NC3469.0084808450-
Aligarh(UP)30.00NC1770.0085008500-9.57
Saharanpur(UP)30.00-251247.00896089503.23
Muzzafarnagar(UP)27.00-101177.50897589753.40
Jhargram(WB)24.004.35611.0010200102002.00
Haathras(UP)20.00233.33715.0082008200-4.65
Etawah(UP)16.00-11.11533.00900089700.56
Durgapur(WB)8.60-14374.64980098002.35
Mirzapur(UP)5.0011.11252.7098559875-
Hardoi(UP)3.105597.50954095703.81
Mugrabaadshahpur(UP)3.0015090.7098009800-0.20
Kayamganj(UP)2.801285.9089258950-2.46
Gazipur(UP)2.60-48168.50985098801.76
Kasganj(UP)2.50-3.8557.9086508740-
Pilibhit(UP)2.5025156.80898089904.66
Bharthna(UP)2.201081.1090009000-1.10
Barabanki(UP)1.209.095.7099409950-
Paliakala(UP)1.202067.40957095902.13
Fatehpur(UP)1.00-33.3343.6091009100-
Rura(UP)1.00NC438.6077007700-
Bindki(UP)1.00-33.3353.10912091501.33
Naanpara(UP)1.00257.6098509850-0.76
Sesamum(Sesame,Gingelly,til)
Bangalore(Kar)33.001000121.00105001050028.05
Singroli(MP)5.6025047.707500750033.93
Visavadar(Guj)3.60-76.3248.08151701440023.33
Lalitpur(UP)3.0020401.108500869026.49
Morbi(Guj)2.5056.2515.90923011180-9.69
Savarkundla(Guj)2.50-28.5743.10189001812538.69
Jasdan(Guj)0.8033.3324.90160001525066.67
Vankaner(Guj)0.80-87.699.709500975024.35
Soyabean
Kota(Raj)104.50-28.914763.503850385018.28
Mhow(MP)81.70285.38431.9036703400-
Gorakhpur(MP)61.801023.64512.853450337511.00
Jhabua(MP)35.10165573.2035653300-
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)15.00-66.67389.0042004250-
Banapura(MP)11.80-393.303615--
Khategaon(MP)7.04-561313.7036533500-
Aklera(Raj)5.40-70.65311.80364033811.25
Lalitpur(UP)4.50-10716.503940393026.69
Bangalore(Kar)3.00-4023.004750475013.10
Udaipura(Raj)2.5092.316.8033503300-1.47
Published on September 17, 2019
