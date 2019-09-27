Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 27-09-2019 11:49:22 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CastorSeed
Unava(Guj)38.504712.5918.305000550010.38
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC84.004700470027.03
CoconutOil
Negamam(TN)5.4050449.4027502750-3.51
Thondamuthur(TN)4.50-50261.3225502600-5.56
Kuttoor(Ker)2.50NC70.801750016400NC
Pollachi(TN)2.50-21.88387.6026502650-8.62
Ettumanoor(Ker)2.30NC58.80320032003.23
Neeleswaram(Ker)2.00-28.0015000--
Neeleswaram(Ker)2.00NC28.0030003000-11.76
Gopalpatti(TN)2.00NC362.00160016006.67
Kanjangadu(Ker)1.50-41.0018400--16.36
Kuruppanthura(Ker)1.00NC20.5024002200-14.29
Thalayolaparambu(Ker)0.80NC50.201780018000-8.25
Karamadai(TN)0.52-23.53156.8822502250-10.00
CoconutSeed
Palayam(Ker)10.00NC850.0034003400-5.56
Kanjangadu(Ker)5.5010111.5029002900-3.33
Mukkom(Ker)5.00NC280.0024002400-11.11
Kuttoor(Ker)1.50NC55.3035003500-7.89
Copra
Kangeyam(TN)30.00-31.821430.98104001000015.56
Elumathur(TN)2.48-95.92643.41101651056510.31
Neeleswaram(Ker)2.00NC12.0094009200-12.96
Kanjangadu(Ker)1.00-33.3321.50980097003.16
Payyannur(Ker)0.56-3.4514.4494009400-
GroundNutOil
Mangrol(Guj)14.000.721385.605230523032.41
Sevur(TN)0.95-43.11804.066000600020.00
GroundNutSeed
Sri Madhopur(Raj)206.207.964362.0055905400-
Mustard
Aligarh(UP)60.00NC4315.0035503550-11.25
Lakhimpur(UP)35.0020.691455.0035503580-8.74
Barhaj(UP)30.00-11.761038.004270430010.34
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)22.001366.673107.3036403761-3.78
Jaunpur(UP)20.00-60465.80421542005.38
Goluwala(Raj)19.00-22.761294.6036773633-3.74
Khair(UP)10.00-16.671821.5035503500-11.25
Gazipur(UP)2.8086.67202.90423042305.49
Sri Madhopur(Raj)1.50-59.46403.80378236255.06
Mau(Chitrakut)(UP)1.50NC30.8034503475-
Mustardoil
Aligarh(UP)25.00-1880.008600--
Gazipur(UP)3.50-186.509850-1.23
Achalda(UP)1.00-508.0089009000-
Sesamum(Sesame,Gingelly,til)
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)1.00-5042.509600857115.66
Soyabean
Gorakhpur(MP)38.8031.53614.453650345017.44
Khategaon(MP)23.52-69.091413.3038503500-
Published on September 27, 2019
