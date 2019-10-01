Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 01-10-2019 12:46:57 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CastorSeed
Tharad(Guj)7.10-87.5717.604746549717.04
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC85.004600470024.32
CoconutOil
Bangalore(Kar)7350.00157.8952080.0019000190008.57
Kanakapura(Kar)2000.00-33.3356320.001000010000-23.08
Honnali(Kar)1200.00-76.9261390.00900012000-10.00
Santhesargur(Kar)1000.00-66.6744800.0090009000NC
Madathukulam(TN)63.4045.41589.9425502600-8.93
Thammampati(TN)25.264.25124.8223502250-12.96
Gopalpatti(TN)23.001050385.00160016006.67
Melur(TN)21.0016.67651.001935192520.94
Pollachi(TN)5.20108392.8026502650-1.85
Negamam(TN)4.50-16.67453.90275027503.77
Thondamuthur(TN)4.50NC265.8225002550-5.66
Senjeri(TN)4.50-88.75100.5222502250-10.00
Kuttoor(Ker)2.50NC73.301750017500NC
Anaimalai(TN)2.25NC46.3527002500-18.18
Athirampuzha(Ker)1.80NC54.8034003300NC
Thiruppur(TN)1.754058.5620002000-25.93
Kottakkal(Ker)1.00-5060.901755017650-10.91
Thalayolaparambu(Ker)0.9012.551.101780017800-8.25
Karamadai(TN)0.531.92157.4122502250-10.00
CoconutSeed
Palayam(Ker)10.00NC860.0035003400-2.78
Mukkom(Ker)5.00NC285.002400240020.00
Kuttoor(Ker)1.50NC56.8034003500-10.53
Copra
Kangeyam(TN)54.00801484.98105001040016.67
Elumathur(TN)51.201964.52694.619585101654.02
Muthur(TN)2.0010020.009505100550.37
Bangalore(Kar)1.00NC7.00180001800010.77
Payyannur(Ker)0.56NC15.0095009400-
GingellyOil
Kallakurichi(TN)2.40-50113.12962610649-
GroundNutOil
Halvad(Guj)24.803000126.145000425049.25
Srinivasapur(Kar)10.00-10.004969--
Bangalore(Kar)6.00NC71.0051505150NC
Visavadar(Guj)1.6210.268.9434553925-4.95
Madhugiri(Kar)1.00-83.3397.0073903300122.39
Tindivanam(TN)0.90-35.71389.409486898730.07
GroundNutSeed
Sri Madhopur(Raj)392.4090.34754.4059155590-
Bangalore(Kar)16.0045.45322.00110001075040.13
HongeSeed
Gowribidanoor(Kar)3.0020013.0028752600-
Linseed
Karvi(UP)1.80-2884.004740472514.91
Maudaha(UP)1.20-4026.404750470015.85
Mustard
Agra(UP)201.0018.247662.0036203640-7.18
Sitapur(UP)112.00-37.789554.0034503360NC
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)63.00186.363233.3036063640-7.30
Aligarh(UP)50.00-16.674415.0036003550-10.00
Lakhimpur(UP)35.00NC1525.0035503550-8.74
Tharad(Guj)34.90-66.252031.80363535856.13
Rura(UP)27.50-21.431249.60350035002.94
Gauripur(ASM)27.00170553.003560310048.33
Bangalore(Kar)25.008.7400.0047504750-12.84
Kasganj(UP)24.001401246.0036503670-7.36
Barhaj(UP)24.00-201086.004270427010.05
Nagaram(Raj)23.00-20.692434.8036903627-6.11
Gangapur City(Raj)22.001122.228195.4038283697-2.02
Pilibhit(UP)19.005.56503.50424542305.60
Durgapur(WB)19.007.95704.0443004350-5.49
Achnera(UP)13.008.33548.80368036805.14
Asansol(WB)7.60-9.52758.2043004350-3.37
Badayoun(UP)7.0075283.40421042503.95
Bankura Sadar(WB)7.00-41.67104.004100410013.89
Charra(UP)6.50-7.14532.1035503600-8.97
Bilsi(UP)6.50-64.861055.0038003775-5.00
Karvi(UP)6.00-20342.0035103500-5.14
Chandausi(UP)5.0025566.00420042002.82
Maudaha(UP)5.00NC143.0036003575-1.37
Kadaura(UP)2.80-76.8654.7034253195-7.68
Khurja(UP)2.50-16.67201.0036253635-8.46
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)2.5025185.50420042006.33
Puwaha(UP)2.2012068.90425043005.72
Ujhani(UP)2.001001435.00420042002.44
Tharad(Rah)(Guj)1.606.67117.1035953580-
Unnao(UP)1.50-46.4343.50377537753.42
Bindki(UP)1.50-25197.7038003840-5.71
Basti(UP)1.20-6068.804260425015.76
Sri Madhopur(Raj)1.10-26.67406.00361137820.31
Fatehpur(UP)0.90-2552.0038003825-3.80
Divai(UP)0.80NC93.7039003590-
Dadri(UP)0.70-76.6725.90420039006.33
Naugarh(UP)0.60-2534.7042554240-
Mustardoil
Sitapur(UP)110.00-3689.008510--
Muzzafarnagar(UP)35.0029.631309.5089758980-2.45
Aligarh(UP)30.00201940.0086008600-
Durgapur(WB)10.00-413.049800--
Giridih(Jha)9.32-147.4210300--0.96
Puranpur(UP)8.00-16.009160--
Haathras(UP)8.00-751.008300--3.49
Dadri(UP)6.00-323.009000-1.69
Pilibhit(UP)4.00-170.809050--
Kasganj(UP)2.60-68.708650--
Achalda(UP)2.0010012.0089008900-
Bindki(UP)2.00-57.109130--0.76
Puwaha(UP)1.20-27.808950-7.83
Fatehpur(UP)1.00-47.609125--1.88
Rura(UP)1.00NC442.6077007700-
Sesamum(Sesame,Gingelly,til)
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)18.00170060.5012775960053.92
Bangalore(Kar)5.00NC131.00105001050028.05
Visavadar(Guj)4.5626.6752.64153251517024.59
Halvad(Guj)1.84-55.98172.1411250900021.62
Gangapur City(Raj)1.70-67.31765.5010527960020.65
Gangapurcity(Old Lal mandi)(Raj)1.2071.4319.6010190810039.68
Soyabean
Khategaon(MP)66.34182.061479.6435513850-
Haveri(Kar)29.0081.2545.003600374010.77
Hanagal(Kar)8.00-38.46103.00364735700.14
Khujner(MP)6.40178.263721.904015384629.06
Bangalore(Kar)5.0015030.004750475013.10
Published on October 01, 2019
