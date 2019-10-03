Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 03-10-2019 02:13:39 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CastorSeed
Becharaji(Guj)1.60-81.82235.104250546511.64
Dehgam(Guj)1.50-25275.6040625375-8.20
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC86.004600460024.32
CoconutOil
Thodupuzha(Ker)4.00NC112.001950019500-10.14
Parakkodu(Ker)3.00-2548.002200022000-3.51
Ezhamkulam(Ker)2.50-37.520.501800018000-11.33
Kuttoor(Ker)2.50NC75.8017500175005.42
Kanjangadu(Ker)1.00-5042.001800018300-18.18
Thalayolaparambu(Ker)0.80NC51.901780017800-3.26
CoconutSeed
Palayam(Ker)10.00NC870.0034003500-5.56
Kanjangadu(Ker)5.00-9.09116.5028002900-9.68
Mukkom(Ker)5.00NC290.0024002400-7.69
Kuttoor(Ker)1.50NC58.3034003400-10.53
Copra
Thodupuzha(Ker)12.00NC288.001080011000-15.63
Gubbi(Kar)5.00-5.0012600--
Tumkur(Kar)2.00-2.0013000-0.78
Kanjangadu(Ker)1.00NC22.501000098005.26
Payyannur(Ker)0.56NC15.5690009500-
GingellyOil
Kallakurichi(TN)1.60122.22114.72966810775-
GroundNutOil
Lalsot(Raj)17.501490.9186.0051813650-
Cheyyar(TN)6.68154.9649.018112918615.49
Savarkundla(Guj)6.60560573.104553487813.83
Farukhabad(UP)6.50-35772.504900500036.11
Lalitpur(UP)6.5085.71158.003750350020.97
Tindivanam(TN)5.60522.22395.009775948634.03
Kalawad(Guj)5.00-5.003725-3.04
Jasdan(Guj)3.00275125.904060425016.00
Visavadar(Guj)2.8575.9371.794275345517.61
Mahoba(UP)2.80NC7.6048654990-
Gingee(TN)2.40200224.218070828752.01
Jaipur(Grain)(Chandpole)(Raj)1.13-17.055000--
Madhugiri(Kar)1.00-6.007300--
Thattanchavady(Pud)0.80-99152.6044235360-
Kallakurichi(TN)0.80-66.6747.067880852010.81
GroundNutSeed
Sri Madhopur(Raj)241.60-38.434996.0052005915-
Kalawad(Guj)0.80-0.805000--
Linseed
Atarra(UP)5.00-28.57171.004760470012.66
Mahoba(UP)1.50-21.0515.3046004730-
Mustard
Samsabad(UP)285.0054.057736.00400038003.90
Khanpur(Raj)69.70674.44377.70365036711.45
Aligarh(UP)50.00NC4515.0036503600-8.75
Lucknow(UP)43.00-6.521564.004150404016.57
Lakhimpur(UP)30.00-14.291585.0035703550-8.23
Safdarganj(UP)30.00650109.50390039709.55
Rura(UP)27.50NC1304.6034003500NC
Barhaj(UP)26.00-21.21909.0042704290-
Gangapur City(Raj)24.20108243.8037303828-4.53
Pilibhit(UP)18.00-5.26539.50423542455.35
Tharad(Guj)17.90-48.712067.60355036353.65
Jodhpur(Grain)(Bhagat Ki Kothi)(Raj)17.00-81.82531.604350349016.00
Ghaziabad(UP)16.0023.08562.00420042005.00
Nagaram(Raj)15.00-34.782464.8037003690-5.85
Etah(UP)12.0050926.0035503550-9.44
Atarra(UP)10.0011.11249.5035003550-5.79
Kayamganj(UP)10.00-16.67382.0036003600-7.46
Ujhani(UP)10.004001455.00420042002.44
Aliganj(UP)9.00NC186.0033003300-
Mauranipur(UP)7.60-10.5962.9035203400-3.83
Bishnupur(Bankura)(WB)6.50-18.75396.50400040002.56
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)6.00-90.483245.3038383606-1.34
Kasganj(UP)6.00-751258.0036503650-7.36
Khairagarh(UP)6.0027.66539.80370037004.23
Hardoi(UP)6.00-33.33418.503920345012.64
Fatehabad(UP)5.20-58.41340.8036503670-7.59
Chandausi(UP)5.00NC576.00420042002.82
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)5.0025158.2036403620-6.06
Muradabad(UP)5.00NC136.0042104215-1.64
Sri Madhopur(Raj)4.70327.27415.4036003611NC
Ganjdudwara(UP)4.70-41.25378.0033003450NC
Gazipur(UP)4.5060.71211.90423042305.75
Goluwala(Raj)4.20-77.891303.0036213677-3.88
Badayoun(UP)4.00-42.86291.40420042103.70
Charra(UP)4.00-38.46540.1031253550-19.87
Lalitpur(UP)4.00-11.111967.00370036500.27
Mahoba(UP)3.80-66.96315.4036003385-
Tharad(Rah)(Guj)3.0087.5123.1035953595-
Azamgarh(UP)2.50-16.67139.30425542509.24
Mainpuri(UP)2.20NC92.3036253625-1.49
Puwaha(UP)2.00-9.0972.90425042505.72
Devariya(UP)2.00-50472.904280426516.30
Bindki(UP)2.0033.33201.7038003800-5.47
Khatra(WB)2.0033.33220.0039003900NC
Gondal(UP)1.80-28118.40386038508.89
Bharthna(UP)1.80-1090.7035803650-11.06
Basti(UP)1.6033.3372.004260426015.60
Lalsot(Raj)1.50-91.82315.1037503760-3.10
Farukhabad(UP)1.50-2589.10372537202.76
Gadaura(UP)1.505034.90420041004.48
Saharanpur(UP)1.50-75119.10420042002.44
Gurusarai(UP)1.5066.67108.0033003300-
Naanpara(UP)1.2010010.00380038501.60
Naugarh(UP)1.0066.6736.704250425511.84
Divai(UP)0.60-2594.9039003900-
Mustardoil
Saharanpur(UP)40.0021.211393.0089508940-3.24
Muzzafarnagar(UP)35.0012.91379.5089608960-3.03
Aligarh(UP)30.00NC2000.0086008600-8.51
Ghaziabad(UP)20.00-33.331122.0091009050-
Haathras(UP)10.00NC771.0083008200-6.74
Dadri(UP)5.00-28.57333.00905090002.26
Pilibhit(UP)3.5016.67177.80910090406.06
Gazipur(UP)3.50-36.36193.50987098501.96
Kasganj(UP)2.50-10.7173.7086108650-
Hardoi(UP)2.30-28.12108.50940094202.29
Mainpuri(UP)2.20-1262.1087008650-
Bharthna(UP)2.2022.2289.1091009050NC
Safdarganj(UP)2.1016.6733.80994099203.01
Etah(UP)2.0011.1171.3086008710-
Kayamganj(UP)2.0011.1193.5090258975-1.58
Mauranipur(UP)1.80-14.2948.8090008750-
Puwaha(UP)1.502530.80890090008.54
Bindki(UP)1.505060.1091409120-1.19
Naanpara(UP)1.205011.6099009900-0.25
Farukhabad(UP)1.00-5043.3089508950-
Achalda(UP)1.00NC14.0089003600-
Rura(UP)1.00NC444.6077007700-
Sesamum(Sesame,Gingelly,til)
Jasdan(Guj)63.0065.79125.90160001475066.67
Savarkundla(Guj)30.0030.4396.1013313142882.37
Lingasugur(Kar)8.00-2079.0010700105004.90
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)4.00-77.7864.50100001277520.48
Jodhpur(Grain)(Bhagat Ki Kothi)(Raj)3.802804.8095001100046.15
Lalitpur(UP)3.5016.67407.608140852521.13
Lalsot(Raj)2.1061.5425.00103001012510.75
Kalawad(Guj)1.50-1.508500-19.72
Soyabean
Akola(Mah)133.00202.27810.003850375024.19
Khategaon(MP)103.7256.351583.3633003551-
Khanpur(Raj)79.303072226.404050407511.54
Jhabua(MP)7.50-78.6380.7037003565-
Lalitpur(UP)4.00NC724.503950397527.01
Tarana(MP)1.00-1.003450--
Sunflower
Lingasugur(Kar)12.002069.00412040009.57
Published on October 03, 2019
