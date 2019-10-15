Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 15-10-2019 03:50:29 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CastorSeed
Mandalgarh(Guj)15.0065020.70142505325273.53
Tharad(Guj)2.50-64.79720.1041524746-7.63
Thara(Guj)1.18-95.42734.4941525492-9.05
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC90.004600460027.78
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)0.60-86.671121.1042505455-5.66
CoconutOil
Kannur(Ker)25.00NC1805.001775018250-1.11
Kuttoor(Ker)2.50NC80.801720017500-3.37
Kanjangadu(Ker)2.0033.3346.501850018000-7.50
Kottakkal(Ker)2.00NC64.901770017600-8.53
Thalayolaparambu(Ker)0.80NC53.501800017900-1.10
CoconutSeed
Manjeswaram(Ker)30.00200217.0028503150-6.56
Palayam(Ker)10.00NC900.0035003300-2.78
Palakode(TN)6.67299.4153.2720002000-16.67
Kanjangadu(Ker)5.00NC131.0028002800-6.67
Kuttoor(Ker)1.50NC61.3032003200-15.79
Copra
Elumathur(TN)43.33-15.37737.9491309585-1.88
Manjeswaram(Ker)15.00150112.0085509050-6.04
Senjeri(TN)6.00-6.2593.101000094005.26
Anthiyur(TN)3.94-3.948159--
Muthur(TN)2.00NC22.0090159505-2.75
Kanjangadu(Ker)1.00-5026.5094009400NC
Payyannur(Ker)0.6219.2317.2288009000-
GroundNutOil
Lalsot(Raj)382.70-4.52869.504940495028.98
Palanpur(Guj)189.00329.55807.0049655202-
Bagru(Raj)140.60-27.641019.4052505250-
Avalurpet'(TN)64.001500388.209253804833.41
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)57.30-61.21772.5039255500-4.27
Gadag(Kar)51.00245053.0063344037-
Jaipur(Grain)(Chandpole)(Raj)46.20-2.96124.36495049503.13
Faizabad(UP)40.90922.571.7054505450-
Madhoganj(UP)25.0038.891270.00492049205.81
Vikkiravandi(TN)22.0083.33230.206273624830.06
Laxmeshwar(Kar)19.00180020.0062324519-
Cheyyar(TN)15.3836.3582.468214811821.72
Bangalore(Kar)9.005080.00520051500.97
Kallakurichi(TN)7.205059.069086793027.77
Farukhabad(UP)7.00-22.22788.505000500047.06
Tindivanam(TN)6.40-11.11415.009011987318.01
Sevur(TN)5.50-92.43898.425800600016.00
Madhugiri(Kar)5.00400102.0071707390115.77
Allahabad(UP)4.50-30.7719.0052505200-23.25
Lalitpur(UP)3.50-2.78169.103820381023.23
Mundaragi(Kar)3.0020018.005329723951.69
Gingee(TN)2.00-79.17247.817938825049.52
Vadgam(Guj)1.20-89.7495.584878494017.83
Bhanvad(Guj)1.00NC82.203650425012.31
Ulundurpettai(TN)0.64-8015.5493791079273.17
GroundNutSeed
Sri Madhopur(Raj)1006.006.818334.5055205500-
Mumbai(Mah)262.0079.45673.0098009800-
Bangalore(Kar)22.0037.5344.00155001100097.45
Gurellu
Laxmeshwar(Kar)1.00-2.004491--
Linseed
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)15.00-25580.00460045508.24
Atarra(UP)8.00NC203.004760475016.10
Karvi(UP)3.00-16.6797.204730468516.79
Baberu(UP)1.7013.3328.1047754720-
Madhoganj(UP)0.70-12.512.709630983047.70
Mustard
Samsabad(UP)290.00-7.948946.00400040002.56
Sitapur(UP)242.00536.8410114.0033503460-2.90
Agra(UP)240.0019.48142.0036103620-6.96
Kota(Raj)136.0025.938368.0036503630-2.67
Tharad(Guj)114.5053.692445.60365035506.57
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)80.0023.082415.0036003675-8.63
Aligarh(UP)70.0016.674775.0036203620-5.97
Jaunpur(UP)44.0046.67613.80422042004.20
Bangalore(Kar)40.0060480.0048504750-11.01
Lucknow(UP)40.00-6.981644.00408041508.08
Rura(UP)32.0025.491474.6034003400NC
Bharuasumerpur(UP)30.00200460.0035003500-
Lakhimpur(UP)30.0011.111769.0035503590-8.27
Khanpur(Raj)28.20-59.54434.10372536503.53
Pilibhit(UP)26.0030631.50426042304.93
Lalsot(Raj)25.00-48.562462.3036703715-4.72
Mumbai(Mah)24.0041.18243.007000700016.67
Barhaj(UP)20.00-13.041041.0043004290-
Nagaram(Raj)18.00-21.742570.8037393718-4.13
Pukhrayan(UP)18.00-28589.5036503560-8.29
Bindki(UP)18.001100244.7038603880-3.50
Bilsi(UP)16.00-8.571122.0037003700-7.50
Shamli(UP)16.00NC192.00422042254.20
Auraiya(UP)15.00-25554.0035703560-9.62
Ujhani(UP)15.00501529.0039003880-2.50
Kasganj(UP)14.00NC1314.0036003550-8.86
Barabanki(UP)14.0027.27143.50389039403.73
Tundla(UP)14.003.71293.3036203625-9.73
Achnera(UP)13.00NC574.80370036802.78
Mauranipur(UP)12.5064.4787.9035603520-1.11
Atarra(UP)12.0033.33291.5035403540-4.32
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)10.00-76.743395.3038873891-0.08
Kayamganj(UP)10.00100422.0036203650-7.42
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)9.50-78.01788.0035253550-0.84
Khair(UP)8.50-151838.5036003550-6.98
Mathura(UP)8.0077.78523.00378037750.80
Karvi(UP)7.00-12.5372.0035153500-3.03
Allahabad(UP)6.00100155.00422042003.30
Hardoi(UP)6.00-14.29450.503880386010.23
Bishnupur(Bankura)(WB)6.00-7.69408.50400040002.56
Jodhpur(Grain)(Bhagat Ki Kothi)(Raj)5.50-67.65542.6035754350-4.67
Khairagarh(UP)5.10-10.53582.80370038002.78
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)5.00400320.404400340020.55
Anandnagar(UP)5.002518.0042004210-
Badayoun(UP)5.00-16.67319.40420041806.33
Khurja(UP)5.00150215.00420038307.69
Lalitpur(UP)5.0092.311988.2037003750-57.18
Mirzapur(UP)5.00-16.67190.50421542154.85
Tharad(Rah)(Guj)4.50-19.64143.3036303595-
Baberu(UP)4.5040.6270.0035153500-
Chandausi(UP)4.50-25597.00420042006.06
Charra(UP)4.50-10559.1035803625-5.79
Goluwala(Raj)4.30-64.171335.6037453769-0.27
Ballia(UP)4.00-20141.004230424011.32
Hapur(UP)4.00NC896.0042204220-
Sri Madhopur(Raj)3.8011.76431.0036253550NC
Sultanpur(UP)3.504064.30370037501.37
Etawah(UP)3.0020104.0036003570-6.49
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)3.00-25172.2036353670-8.55
Gazipur(UP)3.007.14231.50425042404.94
Mainpuri(UP)3.0020103.3035703575-6.79
Thara(Guj)2.97249.4127.0935503537-1.58
Safdarganj(UP)2.907.41127.30385038806.94
Bharthna(UP)2.5013.64103.7035403550-11.50
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)2.50NC190.50420042006.33
Azamgarh(UP)2.00-20158.304250424510.39
Basti(UP)2.0042.8678.804250425010.39
Jahangirabad(UP)2.0033.33241.8036253600-5.84
Partaval(UP)2.0033.3317.004290420014.40
Khatra(WB)2.00NC224.0039003900NC
Jalaun(UP)1.80NC9.2034023241-7.80
Faizabad(UP)1.60-33.3336.30390038601.56
Kandi(WB)1.60-46.6754.8038003800-
Bangarmau(UP)1.50-16.6780.1036003600NC
Farukhabad(UP)1.50-2596.10372037403.33
Gurusarai(UP)1.40-6.67110.80330033006.45
Nadia(WB)1.308.3341.3041004100-2.38
Gondal(UP)1.20-33.33120.80386038608.73
Mugrabaadshahpur(UP)1.20-6052.4042404220-
Naanpara(UP)1.20NC14.80382538150.39
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)1.202062.4037003720-5.13
Fatehpur(UP)1.00-23.0856.6037403750-6.50
Buland Shahr(UP)1.00NC127.404220420010.47
Madhoganj(UP)1.00-16.6766.5036503650-9.20
Raibareilly(UP)0.80-46.6722.903675348511.36
Dadri(UP)0.80-2031.50420042006.33
Divai(UP)0.60NC98.5039003900-
Mustardoil
Sitapur(UP)110.00-4.353909.0084108480-
Howly(ASM)70.00133.33591.0010200950017.24
Saharanpur(UP)45.00NC1573.0089608950-2.08
Aligarh(UP)40.0033.332140.0086008600-8.02
Muzzafarnagar(UP)30.00-14.291569.5089708960-2.18
Etawah(UP)25.00-7.41673.0089509050NC
Shamli(UP)22.00-12175.0089808960-
Rudauli(UP)19.00-38.0010100--
Dadri(UP)5.00NC365.00905090501.12
Allahabad(UP)4.50-10124.50980099005.38
Mirzapur(UP)4.00-20270.70985098650.51
Gazipur(UP)3.6050212.30988098801.86
Kayamganj(UP)2.5038.89106.1089508900-1.92
Mainpuri(UP)2.50NC72.1086508720-1.14
Hardoi(UP)2.2083.33120.50945094901.29
Bharthna(UP)2.2010101.5090009100-2.44
Farukhabad(UP)2.00NC51.3090509000-
Mauranipur(UP)2.0011.1152.8090009000-
Pilibhit(UP)2.00-55.56190.80917591409.23
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)2.0010068.4090009000-2.17
Kasganj(UP)1.80-2582.1086508600-7.39
Safdarganj(UP)1.60-15.7944.40992099403.33
Bindki(UP)1.505067.5091509130-2.14
Mugrabaadshahpur(UP)1.50-5093.7098009800-0.20
Barabanki(UP)1.209.0910.30999099503.58
Auraiya(UP)1.00NC23.50905090504.02
Raibareilly(UP)1.00-33.3317.2093809350-
Achalda(UP)1.00NC24.4090009000-
Rura(UP)1.00NC450.6076007700-
Naanpara(UP)1.00NC15.6098259800-1.01
Fatehpur(UP)0.80-2051.2090659085-2.84
Paliakala(UP)0.80-2072.80971096303.63
NigerSeed(Ramtil)
Dindori(MP)0.691537.0944504400-
Safflower
Gadag(Kar)1.00-91.6731.004770371161.48
Sesamum(Sesame,Gingelly,til)
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)53.0043064.00950010825-5.05
Bangalore(Kar)32.00540163.00110001050034.15
Sumerpur(Raj)27.00125096.0091108300-
Mumbai(Mah)26.00766.6735.001800018000-
Bharuasumerpur(UP)20.0033.3337.00950010000-
Jalaun(UP)19.00206.4525.2098109550-
Lalsot(Raj)18.0041.7355.701010010000-2.42
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)17.00-62.22148.00100001035020.48
Mauranipur(UP)17.0088.89130.50948010100-0.21
Kishunpur(UP)12.00-22.008200-2.50
Lalitpur(UP)5.0038.89418.708100821025.00
Ghatal(WB)5.00NC109.0059006900-
Palanpur(Guj)0.80-0.808812--16.09
Kota(Raj)0.80-46.6714.80100001020117.65
Soyabean
Kota(Raj)1205.00-4.377412.503750355018.30
Khategaon(MP)1027.952.614114.5935002700-
Karanja(Mah)1000.00566.671550.00337536752.90
Washim(Mah)600.00233.33780.0033003600-8.33
Shamshabad(MP)470.80-470.803250--0.15
Akola(Mah)238.0078.951048.00325038504.84
Khanpur(Raj)154.0094.2380.4034004050-6.36
Khujner(MP)144.00582.463887.003150331511.11
Tuljapur(Mah)133.00-133.003400--4.23
Washim(Ansing)(Mah)70.00-70.003400--6.85
Jhabua(MP)63.10741.33143.803433370016.37
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)30.0020485.00452545307.35
Kinwat(Mah)25.00-50.9896.0034203425-
Dahod(Guj)22.10-38.44441.80377037009.28
Lalitpur(UP)4.0053.85734.103800401033.57
Dindori(MP)0.59-0.593200-3.23
Sunflower
Mundaragi(Kar)55.00243.75138.0036164050-1.26
Gadag(Kar)15.0040019.00365839468.55
Published on October 15, 2019
