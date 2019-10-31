Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 31-10-2019 01:04:39 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CoconutOil
K.R.Nagar(Kar)9118.00-9118.0010300--
Honnali(Kar)8500.00608.3369890.0090009000-30.77
Kanakapura(Kar)2000.00NC58320.001000010000-23.08
Thammampati(TN)32.0026.68156.8214502350-46.30
Kannur(Ker)25.00NC1905.0017650176508.62
Gopalpatti(TN)16.00-30.43401.0016001600NC
Oddunchairum(TN)10.00NC40.0017001800-
Manjeri(Ker)5.00NC90.00295029507.27
Madathukulam(TN)4.60-92.74594.54260025500.97
Anaimalai(TN)3.606049.9526002700-21.21
Eathamozhi(TN)3.00-4038.5029002700-19.44
Kalliakavillai(TN)3.00NC6.0029002700-
Kuttoor(Ker)2.50NC103.301680016800-8.20
Vadaseri(TN)2.00-6014.0029002700-17.14
Kanjangadu(Ker)1.50-2554.501850018500-2.63
Kuruppanthura(Ker)1.00NC21.5022002400-8.33
Avalpoonthurai(TN)1.00-83.3354.0028502350-5.32
Thalayolaparambu(Ker)0.70-12.557.30183001860010.91
CoconutSeed
Palayam(Ker)10.00NC940.00360035009.09
Kanjangadu(Ker)6.009.09157.5028002800NC
Thrissur(Ker)3.00NC33.00340033006.25
Kuttoor(Ker)1.50NC74.8035003500-7.89
Copra
Kangeyam(TN)20.00-501657.98102001030013.33
Kanjangadu(Ker)1.00NC32.509400940010.59
Payyannur(Ker)0.52-7.1421.4688008700-
GroundNutOil
Madhoganj(UP)55.0041.031451.004920489021.48
Lalsot(Raj)48.40-61.061956.70390041001.83
Kallakurichi(TN)21.6035096.1062556239-12.20
Hiriyur(Kar)7.00-5021.005131502920.73
Allahabad(UP)6.0014027.5054005300-21.05
Anthiyur(TN)4.8760.737.905600641916.28
Gingee(TN)4.00-37.5261.41533673750.51
Linseed
Gorakhpur(MP)2.50-40.4850.99400043056.67
Madhoganj(UP)0.80-2019.109550965046.47
Mustard
Nagaram(Raj)92.00124.392884.8038903891-1.52
Gangapur City(Raj)66.1095.568610.40392639060.59
Barhaj(UP)34.0041.671154.004300427015.13
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)31.00-16.223663.3038863800-0.10
Lakhimpur(UP)28.00-6.671975.0036303570-5.71
Rura(UP)27.507.841849.6034003400-2.86
Durgapur(WB)19.509.55859.6443504350-4.40
Ghaziabad(UP)15.007.14650.00427542754.27
Pilibhit(UP)15.0025771.50422042100.60
Akbarpur(UP)13.00-3.7170.20385038700.92
Howly(ASM)11.00266.6786.0037003600-5.13
Lalsot(Raj)10.4022.352674.30391538001.64
Ashta(MP)10.00-20.003617--
Asansol(WB)6.020.33821.4843504350-2.25
Fatehabad(UP)5.00-58.331564.8037203720-5.82
Allahabad(UP)5.00-9.09184.00422042002.93
Bankura Sadar(WB)5.00NC146.004200410016.67
Rudauli(UP)4.5012.577.0038453855-
Goluwala(Raj)4.00-501370.40397138455.58
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)3.6080338.0037753300-3.21
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)3.0020212.50430042006.17
Badayoun(UP)2.50-30.56366.60423542405.35
Khurja(UP)2.5025224.00420042008.53
Jodhpur(Grain)(Bhagat Ki Kothi)(Raj)2.10-62.5561.2037004450-8.64
Basti(UP)1.7041.6795.20421542205.11
Suratgarh(Raj)1.50-40361.20398835516.01
Jahangirabad(UP)1.50NC254.8036503650-5.19
Madhoganj(UP)1.00-16.6775.5036503650-8.75
Buland Shahr(UP)0.80NC133.204200421010.53
Gadaura(UP)0.70-12.540.70420041006.33
Divai(UP)0.60NC104.503900390015.04
Naugarh(UP)0.60-2550.10424042306.00
Mustardoil
Howly(ASM)70.0040891.00102001000017.24
Muzzafarnagar(UP)40.0033.332093.5089908970-1.53
Ghaziabad(UP)20.00-42.861282.00910091001.11
Durgapur(WB)11.008.91498.84985098502.60
Haathras(UP)10.00NC1003.0085008200-4.49
Allahabad(UP)2.50-16.67142.50990098505.32
Pilibhit(UP)2.50-50208.80912088752.82
Rudauli(UP)1.90-104.0010000--
Achalda(UP)1.20NC50.0089009000-
Rura(UP)1.00NC460.6075007700-
NigerSeed(Ramtil)
Gorakhpur(MP)20.00-35.481824.5040004750-
Sesamum(Sesame,Gingelly,til)
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)37.0068.18257.009691980016.76
Gangapur City(Raj)22.40-39.46880.801053810885-13.27
Singroli(MP)11.4018568.3068007000-24.44
Lalsot(Raj)10.8035159.8092008900-11.11
Gangapurcity(Old Lal mandi)(Raj)10.10-8.1885.80100759945-13.56
Soyabean
Pachaur(MP)648.15-11.291378.7934003350-
Khujner(MP)136.90-59.944896.703701330524.19
Published on October 31, 2019
