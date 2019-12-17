Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 17-12-2019 04:34:51 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CastorSeed
Patan(Guj)27.30225132.60397742003.03
Kurnool(AP)23.10-55.06252.0038293589-18.53
Palanpur(Guj)17.20-23.89370.6041574167-9.92
Halvad(Guj)13.00103.12695.2040404000-20.39
Lakhani(Guj)12.75-91.83432.0040505460-10.00
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)5.3089.291144.2041254075-17.33
Rajkot(Guj)3.00-25632.3037753875-24.50
Dehgam(Guj)2.6018.18281.2040253975-22.60
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)2.20-21.431144.2040754075-18.34
Thara(Guj)1.92NC783.3140623850-18.47
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC112.00410041005.13
Dehgam(Rekhiyal)(Guj)0.60NC1.80397553505.30
CoconutOil
Kuttoor(Ker)2.50NC176.201680016800-5.62
Kanjangadu(Ker)2.00NC73.5018200182001.11
Neeleswaram(Ker)2.00NC50.001700017000-5.56
CoconutSeed
Kanjangadu(Ker)5.00NC204.0030003000-9.09
Mukkom(Ker)5.00NC365.00240024009.09
Kuttoor(Ker)1.50NC116.2033003300-10.81
Copra
Elumathur(TN)62.7786.321137.4296809770-2.22
Kangeyam(TN)50.25-32.092386.48980010000-2.00
Arasikere(Kar)37.00-36.21132.001139312514-
Mandya(Kar)15.0087.538.001100013000-8.33
Puttur(Kar)5.0015018.0075007500-
Neeleswaram(Ker)2.00NC30.00880089003.53
Anthiyur(TN)1.97233.935.5689168892-
Kanjangadu(Ker)1.00NC56.509700950010.23
Payyannur(Ker)0.85NC59.7488008800-
GroundNutOil
Rajkot(Guj)324.00-90.1817351.304450420011.25
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)157.0011.036969.30465046252.20
Savarkundla(Guj)110.00101124.1042284213-4.99
Palanpur(Guj)93.00-23.773289.0045704520-
Dhrol(Guj)63.9016.61471.404090375030.88
Panthawada(Guj)55.08-96.51685.7247804368-
Halvad(Guj)55.00-16.77933.004350415012.26
Kurnool(AP)50.70-7.14301.2039305842-3.30
Shamli(UP)40.0017.65665.5050505060-
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)39.10-72.356969.3045004625-1.10
Modasa(Guj)38.2013.022046.60435043006.75
Mulabagilu(Kar)35.0045.83118.0037004400-
Bagru(Raj)31.90-73.012558.90470047004.44
Mundaragi(Kar)26.0030137.0040734711-1.21
Visavadar(Guj)23.91-50.19478.71426542358.39
Khedbrahma(Guj)20.00566.6780.004012367013.43
Chintamani(Kar)16.0033.33110.00450042505.88
Modasa(Tintoi)(Guj)14.20-8.97338.6040754250-
Madhoganj(UP)14.00-31.711606.004630445011.57
Jetpur(Dist.Rajkot)(Guj)10.42-35.12101.564225425027.84
Bhanvad(Guj)10.00NC167.2038503850NC
Samsabad(UP)10.00233.3323.00500048508.70
Vikkiravandi(TN)8.40-70576.805573569821.55
Tindivanam(TN)8.00-50690.60661171249.31
Lalsot(Raj)7.20-81.13180.904400425120.51
Gingee(TN)6.40-5.88418.72637460869.16
Vadgam(Guj)5.00100686.18462844509.54
Lakhani(Guj)4.08-92.83132.4044004200-
Bangalore(Kar)4.00-66.67280.00520052000.97
Lalitpur(UP)4.00-20254.0041504150-5.68
Cheyyar(TN)3.2527.95275.5167186298-0.44
Dhoraji(Guj)3.0057.899.204255477515.63
Savanur(Kar)3.00-95.52141.003922416520.75
Sevur(TN)2.50-61.061180.225620560012.40
Rampur(UP)2.50NC298.3051005100NC
Lakshar(Utr)2.50-28.5728.2051005200-
Babra(Guj)2.40-7627.8039504000-
Thara(Shihori)(Guj)1.40-80.4732.5444954382-
Thattanchavady(Pud)1.40-12.5164.2031563820-
Kallakurichi(TN)1.20-50341.30662469580.20
Vellore(TN)1.18-41.2918.55810070006.58
Jaipur (Grain)(Raj)1.00-2.004750--
Singampuneri(TN)1.00-2.005600--
GroundNutSeed
Sri Madhopur(Raj)348.904.5213995.10510045008.51
Bangalore(Kar)27.00-501271.0085008600-14.36
Rajkot(Guj)4.50350195.0055006200NC
Groundnut(Split)
Jayamkondam(TN)2.46219.487.8272406990-
Linseed
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)36.0080940.004800490013.61
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)5.0042.8698.504715473016.42
Maudaha(UP)4.0030084.405200520030.00
Baberu(UP)2.00-33.3356.505275511028.35
Karvi(UP)2.00-20195.205180513527.59
Madhoganj(UP)0.90-1032.9084508650-17.16
Mustard
Lakhani(Guj)906.95230.344295.904125387512.24
Agra(UP)192.003.2313445.0036503660-3.95
Gangapur City(Raj)94.809.0910169.804250420011.72
Kota(Raj)86.005.5210270.00397039507.30
Jaunpur(UP)80.002201079.80422542203.81
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)80.006.673425.0037753800-10.86
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)76.3056.355369.104105413515.44
Aligarh(UP)75.007.148165.00385039001.32
Samsabad(UP)71.00-76.812976.00410038507.89
Maudaha(UP)70.00600595.00395039403.27
Lucknow(UP)47.00-14.552662.00395039504.77
Patan(Guj)41.48-36.86238.364135359016.48
Bindki(UP)40.001042.86436.70408040001.49
Bharuasumerpur(UP)36.0044914.0037503600-
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)35.0016.67944.00425042703.16
Kasganj(UP)30.00502324.2036803660-3.41
Lakhimpur(UP)30.00502565.0038003820-1.81
Barhaj(UP)28.00NC1711.0043504370-
Nagaram(Raj)23.105.963683.00409140486.81
Lalsot(Raj)23.0038.553342.30407541856.54
Aklera(Raj)22.9034.71103.40403036789.51
Pilibhit(UP)20.00-201137.50426042852.28
Durgapur(WB)15.04-61099.7243504350-5.43
Khair(UP)15.00-252096.5036003600-6.49
Barabanki(UP)14.00NC199.50399039656.40
Gangapurcity(Old Lal mandi)(Raj)13.4045.65705.104161418310.64
Shamli(UP)12.5013.64413.00425042504.94
Fatehabad(UP)12.00-201855.80405040005.19
Hardoi(UP)12.0071.43667.5039404000-2.48
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)10.80-60.731182.004090405511.44
Achnera(UP)10.00-9.09862.8036003550NC
Sri Madhopur(Raj)9.1056.9493.004060393017.68
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)9.00-67.271182.004075405511.04
Bhawani Mandi(Choumehla)(Raj)9.00-18.003625--
Auraiya(UP)9.00NC633.60390037103.45
Mathura(UP)8.0014.29788.0036953690-5.26
Karvi(UP)8.00-11.11764.00387538506.46
Ujhani(UP)8.0014.291823.00415041203.75
Palanpur(Guj)7.60-22.45194.404160411716.36
Rajkot(Guj)7.0075266.20342535508.73
Kayamganj(UP)7.00-12.5734.00378037604.71
Saharanpur(UP)7.0075225.1042304220-0.24
Tundla(UP)6.508.331492.3036603655-4.19
Allahabad(UP)6.0020270.00420042202.44
Badayoun(UP)6.00-14.29617.00425042304.94
Ballia(UP)6.00NC208.00424042702.17
Katwa(WB)6.00-20244.7042004200NC
Thara(Guj)5.52-4.549.694067382511.12
Asansol(WB)5.50-6.78914.4043504350-2.25
Narsinghgarh(MP)5.00400227.0038503200-
Bishnupur(Bankura)(WB)5.0025545.5040004000-2.44
Guskara(Burdwan)(WB)4.80-12.73430.6042004200NC
Amroha(UP)4.50-35.7139.0042104210-
Kadaura(UP)4.5028.5770.70362534755.84
Rasda(UP)4.50-9.004250--
Safdarganj(UP)4.5012.5203.30385038505.48
Bareilly(UP)4.20-30139.20426042502.65
Azamgarh(UP)4.0033.33243.50424042404.05
Baberu(UP)4.00-60151.20387036708.10
Charra(UP)4.00-73.33987.10383036600.13
Khairagarh(UP)4.00NC768.40390037008.33
Lalitpur(UP)4.00NC2127.2038503850-0.39
Panthawada(Guj)3.91-7.824075--
Bankura Sadar(WB)3.50-12.5296.004100410013.89
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)3.10-34.04399.00382038501.87
Devariya(UP)3.00-6.25552.10426042605.84
Farukhabad(UP)2.50-16.67168.1037253720-1.97
Jagnair(UP)2.50-28.57676.80385037506.94
Rampur(UP)2.50-16.67109.00420042000.72
Gorakhpur(MP)2.36-21.8520.0232253300-1.53
Puwaha(UP)2.20-12122.5041004100NC
Tulsipur(UP)2.2046.6716.4037503865-
Chandausi(UP)2.00-20628.00420041501.20
Etawah(UP)2.00-20145.60390037504.00
Faizabad(UP)2.0017.6553.30398039803.92
Gondal(UP)1.80-14.29171.20375038001.63
Bangarmau(UP)1.80-2898.70382537002.00
Robertsganj(UP)1.80-1056.10422542458.89
Madhoganj(UP)1.80-28110.7037353750-7.78
Gurusarai(UP)1.80NC135.00375037005.63
Sahiyapur(UP)1.70-19.0586.70424042405.60
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)1.7013.3397.8037003700-5.13
Basti(UP)1.50-25110.20424042505.47
Gadaura(UP)1.505058.70420042005.00
Jahangirabad(UP)1.50NC287.8038503800-1.28
Unnao(UP)1.50-4054.50385037250.92
Mainpuri(UP)1.5025160.1036503670-4.95
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)1.50-25283.5040004000-4.76
Bharthna(UP)1.40-22.22131.5038003650-2.56
Khatra(WB)1.30-18.75273.2039003900-4.88
Fatehpur(UP)1.20-33.33100.6040004000NC
Puranpur(UP)1.20206.40427542905.30
Nadia(WB)1.10-15.3877.10430043001.18
Shikohabad(UP)1.00NC194.60400039502.56
Achalda(UP)1.00-16.6757.70380038005.56
Ajuha(UP)1.00-16.6733.504200420012.00
Naugarh(UP)0.8033.3367.30424042355.21
Naanpara(UP)0.80-33.3339.2036003590-6.25
Divai(UP)0.60NC117.703900390015.04
Mustardoil
Aligarh(UP)40.00NC3180.00950088002.15
Saharanpur(UP)40.0042.862379.0090259000-3.48
Muzzafarnagar(UP)30.00NC3025.5090509030-3.10
Jhargram(WB)24.00-41647.0010500102002.94
Shamli(UP)22.00NC612.0090509020-
Etawah(UP)17.00-5.561079.00930093001.09
Durgapur(WB)7.40-11.9632.54980097502.35
Ajuha(UP)7.00NC181.00980098002.08
Dadri(UP)7.0040535.00905090501.12
Haathras(UP)6.00-701477.0086008550-3.37
Safdarganj(UP)5.0011.11112.40998599804.01
Hardoi(UP)4.40120192.3097609650-0.81
Pilibhit(UP)3.8026.67269.00927091753.69
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)3.206.67132.4091509100-0.54
Allahabad(UP)3.00-14.29186.50975098001.56
Farukhabad(UP)2.50-16.67114.3092009150-
Mainpuri(UP)2.1016.67127.1029008660-67.60
Rampur(UP)2.00NC94.60915091006.71
Bharthna(UP)2.00-23.08140.10936093002.58
Kayamganj(UP)1.80-28163.90925089501.09
Kasganj(UP)1.60NC158.3087508700-6.42
Rudauli(UP)1.60-15.79157.60999010000-
Puwaha(UP)1.20NC54.80900089501.12
Auraiya(UP)1.00-16.6734.50930093005.68
Fatehpur(UP)1.00-37.590.6092509250-1.18
Achalda(UP)1.00NC72.8092009000-
Barabanki(UP)1.00-16.6712.301050099908.86
Bindki(UP)1.00-60106.5092609210-0.96
Naanpara(UP)0.60-53.8539.20111001100011.84
Safflower
Tuljapur(Mah)12.00-24.005100--
Sesamum(Sesame,Gingelly,til)
Rajkot(Guj)89.5049.174799.501600015100-3.03
Gangapur City(Raj)46.70324.551771.20101509740-11.93
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)34.00104.821023.9093509000-30.10
Bharuasumerpur(UP)15.0025465.0097009600-
Halvad(Guj)10.40-75.93397.90100259250-18.50
Anthiyur(TN)8.8735.8341.061081910285-
Kota(Raj)8.00100279.9095008500-11.63
Katwa(WB)7.50-33.04192.9062006300-
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)7.0070.73155.00100009500-23.08
Maudaha(UP)7.004075.2093009100-7.00
Panthawada(Guj)6.00-12.008882--
Lakhani(Guj)5.60-86.2792.8090009900-14.29
Guskara(Burdwan)(WB)5.60-6.67129.2062006200-
Dhrol(Guj)4.40-10.291.108865910017.42
Lalitpur(UP)3.50-22.22329.3085508620-3.93
Konch(UP)3.50-5075.0090808980-
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)3.40466.67105.4093209400-
Patan(Guj)3.23-6.469800--
Babra(Guj)2.80-73.0843.401491514775-
Lalsot(Raj)2.50-41.86346.3093008900-18.42
Gangapurcity(Old Lal mandi)(Raj)2.4014.29161.6088508765-26.92
Bangalore(Kar)2.00-93.94381.00110001100015.79
Savarkundla(Guj)1.5087.5102.401482514375-7.33
Bhanvad(Guj)1.00NC5.007500950066.67
Bangarmau(UP)1.00-2.009076-5.53
Soyabean
Karanja(Mah)950.00-57250.003660355011.59
Kota(Raj)764.00-27.4532649.704000385026.18
Washim(Mah)541.00-22.383256.004000350011.11
Khategaon(MP)493.5557.6831350.4838003890-
Thandla(MP)450.54742.1313538.0138003650-
Akola(Mah)407.00-21.283854.004100365032.26
Aklera(Raj)315.00-501408.904022338526.80
Narsinghgarh(MP)283.20-50.995650.803850380020.31
Khedbrahma(Guj)150.00-252910.004112407527.82
Washim(Ansing)(Mah)130.0085.71330.004200340015.07
Tuljapur(Mah)104.00-32.03899.00375134505.66
Khujner(MP)92.60-32.266161.104075386028.14
Gorakhpur(MP)91.381373.871281.093725367519.85
Malegaon(Vashim)(Mah)53.00-53.1219.0040003325-
Mehrauni(UP)50.00-16.676370.0035003500-
Dahod(Guj)48.60-25.121562.404100400027.73
Haveri(Kar)36.00200141.003700280013.85
Modasa(Guj)32.00103.82745.103800380018.75
Murim(Mah)30.00-60.003875--
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)16.00-11.11771.004800487514.29
Modasa(Tintoi)(Guj)12.3044.71177.003550345022.41
Kalvan(Mah)10.0010025.004026368815.00
Lalitpur(UP)3.50-93.971536.604025380025.78
Bangalore(Kar)2.00-33.3361.004850475010.23
Paithan(Mah)2.00-4.004061--
Pandhakawada(Mah)1.00-2.003885--
Sunflower
Mundaragi(Kar)25.00212.5308.0038643669-4.26
Nargunda(Kar)8.00-52.9489.0029103300-
Kurnool(AP)2.70NC30.7037893729-6.42
Published on December 17, 2019
