Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 23-12-2019 03:04:11 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CastorSeed
Palanpur(Guj)28.0062.79426.6042024157-8.95
Kurnool(AP)22.9019.27336.2038893849-17.26
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)5.00614.291169.6042004100-15.83
Siddhpur(Guj)3.67103.891918.8741674102-6.88
Panthawada(Guj)2.0755.646.8041684088-
Jodhpur(Grain)(Bhagat Ki Kothi)(Raj)0.51-73.162.9239904450-
CoconutOil
Kannur(Ker)20.00NC1730.0017450175502.95
Ezhamkulam(Ker)2.50-16.6725.501750017000NC
Kuttoor(Ker)2.50NC191.2016800168008.39
Kanjangadu(Ker)2.00NC84.5018200182001.11
Kottakkal(Ker)2.00NC99.901760017250-7.37
Thalayolaparambu(Ker)0.90NC71.8017600172000.57
CoconutSeed
Palayam(Ker)10.00NC1028.00360035005.88
Kanjangadu(Ker)5.00-9.09236.0030003000-9.09
Mukkom(Ker)5.00NC395.002600240030.00
Kuttoor(Ker)1.50NC125.204100360010.81
Ranniangadi(Ker)1.0011.1111.7033003500-8.33
Copra
Kangeyam(TN)20.00NC2466.48995010050-8.72
Kanjangadu(Ker)1.00NC62.509700970010.23
Payyannur(Ker)0.85NC64.8490009000-
GroundNutOil
Mahoba(UP)377.504.225779.2038153830-
Bagru(Raj)123.80166.242899.505000485011.11
Palanpur(Guj)117.0025.813523.0042974570-
Savarkundla(Guj)100.00-13.791556.10450042701.12
Himatnagar(Guj)90.10-41.83706.4050004600-
Sridungargarh(Raj)46.60-93.204250--
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)42.8025.887514.5045504650NC
Vikkiravandi(TN)38.0026.67712.805855578027.70
Shamli(UP)35.002.94911.5050305040-
Tindivanam(TN)32.0060826.6064616187-2.22
Modasa(Guj)24.40-37.762248.60445043509.20
Kurnool(AP)17.30-55.06412.80416038552.36
Madhoganj(UP)17.0016001642.004650805012.05
Jetpur(Dist.Rajkot)(Guj)14.6856.5164.884325425530.86
Lakshar(Utr)12.50257.1475.2051005100-
Madhugiri(Kar)12.00200466.00450045038.07
Modasa(Tintoi)(Guj)10.60-43.32422.0043004225-
Faizabad(UP)10.00-9.91136.1052005300-3.70
Harpalpur(MP)9.60-19.204350--
Rajula(Guj)9.5035.71105.204325438512.98
Panthawada(Guj)9.18-66.291758.5447624795-
Kallakurichi(TN)8.00-16.67378.9065696990-3.20
Lalitpur(UP)6.8013.33286.6041954190-4.66
Chinnasalem(TN)6.00-12.006400--
Cheyyar(TN)4.79-18.81296.8963226318-6.31
Sevur(TN)3.50-62.771206.02540056008.00
Ganjdudwara(UP)3.4021.4366.00440043508.64
Khedbrahma(Guj)1.00-5096.004225419719.45
Ganaur(Har)1.00-5030.507500800036.36
Villupuram(TN)0.60-503.0064617111-
GroundNutSeed
Sri Madhopur(Raj)276.6018.9715642.705630495019.79
Linseed
Karvi(UP)3.0020206.205350520031.77
Atarra(UP)2.50-37.5348.005300525026.19
Madhoganj(UP)1.202037.3082508050-19.12
Mahoba(UP)1.0042.8643.7046854525-
Mustard
Agra(UP)211.008.7614655.0038003750NC
Sitapur(UP)110.0017.0212880.0034403470-0.29
Samsabad(UP)90.00-2.1713340.00410041007.89
Gangapur City(Raj)83.3021.7810679.204181423910.64
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)79.00162.465634.304140425016.42
Aligarh(UP)70.00NC8445.00405039006.58
Jaunpur(UP)60.001001349.80424042304.18
Kota(Raj)56.50-14.3910515.00405040509.46
Rura(UP)35.509.233021.6035003900-2.78
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)33.70891.181319.404100408011.72
Barhaj(UP)28.00-6.671480.00430043506.97
Akbarpur(UP)26.00-16.13816.40398039904.19
Pilibhit(UP)25.0066.671255.50427042502.52
Haathras(UP)20.0066.671036.0032503200-12.75
Beldanga(WB)18.00-40206.004250380011.84
Khair(UP)15.00NC2126.5038503600NC
Badayoun(UP)12.0050670.00424042406.00
Safdarganj(UP)10.00122.22232.30395038508.22
Etah(UP)9.00-35.711350.00388038202.11
Shamli(UP)9.00NC475.00425542505.06
Palanpur(Guj)8.9017.11212.204217416017.96
Karvi(UP)8.50-10.53800.00400038609.89
Bilsi(UP)8.40-27.591418.00410039005.13
Mathura(UP)8.0014.29834.0037203695-4.62
Atarra(UP)6.00-25680.50400038609.59
Kayamganj(UP)6.00NC758.00389038207.76
Gazipur(UP)4.806.67346.70425042504.94
Devariya(UP)4.0060565.1042554250-8.89
Ganjdudwara(UP)4.0011.11481.60355034507.58
Lalitpur(UP)3.60-202150.40387038500.13
Robertsganj(UP)3.5094.4463.10421542258.63
Siddhpur(Guj)3.40-80.77564.154050362511.36
Ujhani(UP)3.00-401839.00415041503.75
Sri Madhopur(Raj)2.90314.29523.004180405016.92
Gangapurcity(Old Lal mandi)(Raj)2.50-76.85785.904180424711.14
Chandausi(UP)2.5025642.00420042001.20
Sahiyapur(UP)2.502595.70424042405.60
Mahoba(UP)2.40-7.69556.8037803615-
Madhoganj(UP)2.4050118.7037303750-7.90
Faizabad(UP)2.20NC62.10400039804.44
Bareilly(UP)2.00-28.57155.80424042652.17
Basti(UP)2.0025117.40424542405.60
Gurusarai(UP)2.00NC145.40380038007.04
Mainpuri(UP)1.90-17.39173.5036903650-3.91
Bangarmau(UP)1.80-10106.30382038251.87
Panthawada(Guj)1.7042.8613.6041584150-
Etawah(UP)1.50-25157.60392539004.67
Farukhabad(UP)1.50-25179.10382538001.19
Partaval(UP)1.50-3.004275--
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)1.40-6.67103.6038503730-1.28
Kandi(WB)1.40-6.6770.8041004100-
Gadaura(UP)1.209.0965.30410042002.50
Ajuha(UP)1.202035.904200420012.00
Vishalpur(UP)1.20-4055.60422041802.18
Nadia(WB)1.10-8.3384.50440044003.53
Bijnaur(UP)1.00-5018.30422542104.06
Naanpara(UP)1.00-16.6743.6036503600-4.95
Wazirganj(UP)1.00NC16.4041004050-
Buland Shahr(UP)0.9050152.40420042105.00
Naugarh(UP)0.80NC71.90424042305.21
Raibareilly(UP)0.80-46.6744.50367036403.09
Fatehpur(UP)0.70-53.33105.00420040205.00
Mustardoil
Aligarh(UP)40.00NC3340.00960095003.23
Muzzafarnagar(UP)30.00-14.293227.5090509050-3.31
Jhargram(WB)25.008.71697.0010500105003.96
Shamli(UP)18.00-25722.0090509050-1.63
Haathras(UP)15.0087.51531.00860085002.38
Etawah(UP)11.00-38.891177.00925093000.82
Dadri(UP)7.00-12.5561.0090509050-2.69
Ajuha(UP)6.00-25193.00980098004.26
Safdarganj(UP)6.00NC148.401000099802.04
Pilibhit(UP)3.5016.67287.00915091502.01
Mainpuri(UP)2.2010139.3088508860-1.01
Farukhabad(UP)2.00NC126.3092009150-
Etah(UP)1.8020129.5089008850-4.91
Gazipur(UP)1.80-60295.30993099301.02
Kayamganj(UP)1.50NC169.90925092002.21
Rura(UP)1.5050499.4081707600-
Naanpara(UP)1.205043.20111001110011.33
Rudauli(UP)1.20-33.33166.801000010000-
Raibareilly(UP)1.00NC37.80940093800.43
Fatehpur(UP)0.90-2594.80963092602.88
Gurusarai(UP)0.80NC12.009150915012.96
Sesamum(Sesame,Gingelly,til)
Lalitpur(UP)240.005900824.3019858650-77.70
Mahoba(UP)94.50-4.64387.2082108015-
Gangapur City(Raj)43.90-3.32019.401030010350-9.25
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)31.50801147.9094409700-29.43
Singroli(MP)16.30552301.0472007500-20.00
Savarkundla(Guj)2.50NC112.401516315188-5.22
Kota(Raj)2.0033.33286.9095008665-11.63
Kadaura(UP)2.00-51.2214.3089958975-
Gangapurcity(Old Lal mandi)(Raj)1.10-59.26169.2095409000-21.22
Bangarmau(UP)1.00NC6.00920090766.98
Rajula(Guj)0.70-1.409703--32.56
Tindivanam(TN)0.60-2553.801357510318112.94
Siddhpur(Guj)0.57-91.057.51101009127-
Soyabean
Kota(Raj)757.00-7.6835803.704070400028.39
Khategaon(MP)260.00-61.934218.7438503900-
Khujner(MP)76.10-22.116651.904190415531.97
Mehrauni(UP)45.0012.56540.0036004000-
Khedbrahma(Guj)25.0011503124.004212414230.93
Sankeshwar(Kar)21.0075154.0030003732-
Modasa(Guj)9.50-77.11906.503850381020.31
Jalgaon(Mah)5.00-61.54173.004000402125.00
Modasa(Tintoi)(Guj)4.80-75.63247.803475360519.83
Sunflower
Kurnool(AP)1.10-71.7940.7040293739-0.49
Published on December 23, 2019
oilseeds and edible oil