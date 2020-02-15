Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 15-02-2020 05:31:24 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CastorSeed
Halvad(Guj)67.469.87418.0438503750-19.79
Visnagar(Guj)54.10107.28124.3038723761-23.51
Rajkot(Guj)11.10-49.55132.0037253660-20.74
Mehsana(Jornang)(Guj)6.1051012.1038254025-
Himatnagar(Guj)4.50-6.803800--23.62
Sami(Guj)3.507511.4039103805-
Mehsana(Guj)3.403.0310.6038904070-24.10
Kalol(Guj)2.80126.0039253775-
Unava(Guj)1.10-1.103750--25.74
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC44.0041004100-8.89
Dhoraji(Guj)0.60NC7.1037553680-21.44
CoconutOil
Hiriyur(Kar)822.00-90.617526.001675018437-
Thodupuzha(Ker)6.00NC84.00240024004.35
Thodupuzha(Ker)4.00NC72.002000020000-3.38
Athirampuzha(Ker)2.00NC22.804300440010.26
CoconutSeed
Palayam(Ker)10.00NC279.003800360011.76
Copra
Thodupuzha(Ker)12.00NC216.001050010500-12.50
Payyannur(Ker)0.90-6.2536.3496009600-
GroundNutOil
Rajkot(Guj)245.00-54.8412687.504835490523.97
Chomu(Raj)14.80-88.971246.6048004900-
Dhrol(Guj)10.20-43.33620.204215417015.48
Halvad(Guj)5.60-64.33558.664600475016.46
Bhanvad(Guj)5.00-50208.004500465016.88
Dhoraji(Guj)2.60-27.78110.00438045306.70
Farukhabad(UP)2.0066.678.7051005300-
GroundNutSeed
Rajkot(Guj)3.20-8.5788.2055505500NC
Linseed
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)25.0013.64452.005150512524.10
Mustard
Agra(UP)297.0025.058255.00405040206.02
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)70.0016.671920.00395040501.28
Khair(UP)50.0031.58844.00395038508.22
Lakhimpur(UP)40.0014.291753.0037503750-1.83
Akbarpur(UP)24.00-31.43617.30400040204.17
Jahangirabad(UP)20.00900121.4039003900NC
Badayoun(UP)19.0026.67418.504210422513.78
Aliganj(UP)16.00300131.0035003500-
Ghaziabad(UP)9.00-40392.00440044007.32
Muradabad(UP)8.00NC199.00422042200.96
Visnagar(Guj)7.40-40.8138.10365037301.33
Mehsana(Guj)5.70-47.7177.70377541004.14
Rajkot(Guj)5.00400107.7032503750-32.99
Rasda(UP)4.0033.3322.0043304330-
Shikohabad(UP)3.00NC54.7035003900-6.91
Ganjdudwara(UP)2.80-20221.60335035003.08
Jangipura(UP)2.60NC51.90432043006.40
Gondal(UP)2.5066.6784.60386038600.26
Fatehabad(UP)2.20-56856.00385039201.32
Basti(UP)2.10-12.566.60425542555.45
Bharuasumerpur(UP)2.00-66.67778.0038003700-
Farukhabad(UP)2.0066.6783.90380039102.15
Gazipur(UP)2.00-44.44162.10432543206.53
Mau(Chitrakut)(UP)2.00-17.403525--
Vadgam(Guj)1.70-4.003618--
Sahiyapur(UP)1.60-11.1168.00425042555.46
Fatehpur(UP)1.205055.60420042004.48
Soharatgarh(UP)0.80-2086.00426542705.31
Utraula(UP)0.70NC3.3038403830-
Mustardoil
Muzzafarnagar(UP)40.0014.291906.50925092501.87
Ghaziabad(UP)20.00-33.33640.00950095005.56
Jangipura(UP)3.20-11.1144.00101509950-
Mawana(UP)3.00-4030.0092609250-
Gazipur(UP)2.50-43.18135.1010150101003.26
Farukhabad(UP)2.0033.3376.9093009350-
Fatehpur(UP)1.002553.0010000100006.72
Sesamum(Sesame,Gingelly,til)
Rajkot(Guj)38.00-20.832568.001400015000-12.50
Bharuasumerpur(UP)2.00-60236.0094009400-
Soyabean
Khujner(MP)24.60-17.732426.90390539604.55
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)24.00-31.43330.004950495012.50
