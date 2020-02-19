Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 19-02-2020 10:41:13 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CastorSeed
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC47.0041004000-14.58
CoconutOil
Singampuneri(TN)8.00-8.001000-NC
Gopalpatti(TN)2.00NC55.0016001600NC
Elumathur(TN)0.76-71.758218.45341937650.09
GroundNutOil
Sevur(TN)9.63-22.59376.47535053502.88
Mustard
Lakhimpur(UP)80.00601883.0037003700-3.14
Rura(UP)37.505.631910.1036003600-5.26
Jagnair(UP)3.20-23.81190.80385039004.05
Mustardoil
Rura(UP)1.20-20224.4078007800-
Published on February 19, 2020
