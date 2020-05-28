Oil Seeds Prices

CastorSeed
Lakhani(Guj)922.50663.981495.5035503800-30.73
Radhanpur(Guj)487.503738.58518.6034004050-32.54
Visnagar(Guj)352.3032.59879.8035133536-36.21
Thara(Guj)351.4273.321153.4735103522-37.60
Dhanera(Guj)257.29245.31346.3034753765-
Rapar(Guj)250.0031.581857.0034253425-
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)240.60289.95656.2035253555-36.31
Mehsana(Guj)175.0066.35310.9034703690-37.76
Siddhpur(Guj)173.63-5.891112.7134223517-39.19
Becharaji(Guj)150.003746.15163.4034674065-31.82
Rajkot(Guj)115.00-34.66511.0034253470-36.81
Vijapur(Kukarvada)(Guj)78.40-78.403510--
Kalol(Guj)64.40125.96119.2035003775-
Vadgam(Guj)48.0062.71532.5035383495-35.93
Amirgadh(Guj)35.10-35.103515--
Vijapur(Gojjariya)(Guj)26.80-26.803540--
Sami(Guj)26.30776.6740.7034903715-36.83
Mehsana(Jornang)(Guj)20.40-80.06146.0034603625-30.45
Vijapur(Guj)14.90282.0519.9035503995-
Thara(Shihori)(Guj)11.84-11.1150.3734903518-37.37
Dehgam(Guj)10.9043.42153.1034573402-37.51
Mansa(Guj)8.3223.8148.8135453575-30.63
Vankaner(Guj)4.00-4.005650--
Umreth(Guj)3.00172.735.1033303475-
Savarkundla(Guj)2.001503.8032253760-40.00
Dhoraji(Guj)1.30-23.5367.8034303480-35.65
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC78.0036003600-10.00
CoconutOil
Bangalore(Kar)3550.00-2.7481370.001650015000-2.94
Kunigal(Kar)3333.00-52.9423349.001200010000-
Arasikere(Kar)2000.00NC40887.001100015000-22.94
Santhesargur(Kar)1200.001005600.00140001300075.00
Nanjangud(Kar)850.00-1850.001100--
Vazhapadi(TN)7.20-47.7548.46233022701.97
Pollachi(TN)5.80-1.69274.1716002200-29.20
Ettumanoor(Ker)3.504048.80330035003.13
Kuttoor(Ker)2.50NC135.0016800168003.07
Athirampuzha(Ker)2.00NC32.803300340010.00
CoconutSeed
Manjeswaram(Ker)15.00400325.5028503550-22.97
Kuttoor(Ker)1.50NC84.00340034006.25
Thrissur(Ker)1.00NC16.6033003300-2.94
Copra
Vellakkoil(TN)79.4129.5362.47893091356.25
Mandya(Kar)16.00-2085.00820010000-
Manjeswaram(Ker)8.00100197.5095509550-10.33
Anaimalai(TN)4.95-84.42105.2988009100-13.73
Arasikere(Kar)3.00-75250.0096009400-
GroundNutOil
Savarkundla(Guj)200.001233.331240.10491059257.84
Rajkot(Guj)130.00-57.5913124.005675531517.62
Mahuva(Station Road)(Guj)110.40527.27237.805500573518.28
Mundaragi(Kar)48.0011.631193.005462570446.08
Bagalakot(Kar)42.00410043.0055252622-
Ramdurga(Kar)34.00-34.005349--
Kurinchipadi(TN)29.20-22.3466.8081628358-
Vyra(Guj)29.0512.1657.5053755625-
Songadh(Guj)17.00-17.005612--
Anthiyur(TN)13.5398.97111.0359095869-
Kustagi(Kar)11.00-15.38349.0055755711-
Savanur(Kar)11.00450136.005231518239.49
Tindivanam(TN)10.30128.89341.2061806472-22.93
Mahoba(UP)9.20-71.695326.1048004840-
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)8.70171.882904.005250485025.00
Davangere(Kar)7.00-82.93140.0048004836-
Hubli (Amaragol)(Kar)7.00-7.004639--
Kottur(Kar)7.00-61.11282.0054605533-
Gingee(TN)5.60366.67192.907774752415.07
Porbandar(Guj)4.40-91.02120.305215432527.98
Bangalore(Kar)3.00NC200.008750524069.90
Bellary(Kar)3.0020016.0055045103-
Kallakurichi(TN)2.40-62.5188.808400841912.59
Dhoraji(Guj)2.3091.67131.805055530520.21
Cheyyar(TN)2.2746.45158.038140753330.01
Surajpur(Cht)2.00-2.005100--
Madhugiri(Kar)1.00NC248.00350043346.06
Panruti(TN)0.96-0.968086--
Vellore(TN)0.61-64.5315.948500900011.84
Sangarapuram(TN)0.60-0.604023--
GroundNutSeed
Bangalore(Kar)24.0071.43817.0010000117505.26
Rajkot(Guj)1.50-4092.207250650016.00
Mysore (Bandipalya)(Kar)1.00-94.1249.0095009400-
Linseed
Banda(UP)12.00100116.5047004400-7.84
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)12.0020561.005200532026.06
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)1.70112.550.00455045806.56
Mahoba(UP)1.00-44.4428.7044204400-8.58
Mustard
Lakhani(Guj)1639.65191905165.454050383015.06
Baran(Raj)500.00251800.0042503805-
Samsabad(UP)429.00-29.912779.003800380011.76
Nagaram(Raj)379.80-38.565967.704090393013.30
Dhanera(Guj)359.213308.06728.9639503845-
Gajsinghpur(Raj)260.60-521.204221--
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)211.701050.541123.404015387518.96
Goluwala(Raj)209.10175.491816.204058389620.06
Sawai Madhopur(Raj)207.20-414.404250--
Khanpur(Raj)200.501722.73843.504124376514.14
Agra(UP)177.0014.194057.503870382010.57
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)165.00-16.243825.604385428027.51
Deoli(Raj)128.60-257.204153--
Vijaypur(MP)111.90-13.52482.6043503740-
Itawa(Raj)70.00-140.004288--
Aligarh(UP)70.0016.672870.004100395022.39
Mahoba(UP)68.50120.97264.804410442530.28
Khair(UP)65.008.331734.503950390017.91
Bangalore(Kar)61.00-55.15490.005750540012.75
Narsinghgarh(MP)59.00126.92247.003700340015.63
Lucknow(UP)49.00NC1867.0039803970-4.33
Suratgarh(Raj)47.2032.961654.004035389015.12
Visnagar(Guj)45.40-64.91263.503782363715.41
Lalsot(Raj)45.20-88.69748.004375355118.24
Sheopurkalan(MP)43.70-87.404300--
Siddhpur(Guj)43.0124.34462.673970377514.18
Hapur(UP)40.00-33.33823.004220420012.53
Lakhimpur(UP)40.00NC2318.003950397012.54
Mathura(UP)39.00254.55785.004010392021.52
Gorakhpur(UP)38.00660128.0039453840-
Barhaj(UP)35.00-14.63605.00428042701.90
Mehsana(Guj)30.40149.18140.404100395019.71
Lahar(MP)30.00-60.004250--
Beawar(Raj)28.902308.33418.304250395019.72
Muskara(UP)28.5032.56664.1044254425-
Lalitpur(UP)28.00-17.65454.904430442520.71
Rajkot(Guj)26.0030108.70350034007.69
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)25.0025457.50433043802.85
Jagnair(UP)20.70-44.95175.703925365017.16
Ghaziabad(UP)20.00-42.86759.00425042501.19
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)20.0033.331052.004200398018.31
Degana(Raj)19.00-38.004080--
Porsa(MP)18.50-37.004170--
Mauranipur(UP)18.00130.7791.403900370018.18
Bundi(Raj)15.50-31.004121-18.15
Ajaygarh(MP)15.20-30.403900--
Pukhrayan(UP)15.00NC259.004000375023.65
Durgapur(WB)11.75102.59381.45445044504.71
Hardoi(UP)10.00-44.44374.504000405020.12
Mandsaur(MP)9.30-18.604100--
Etah(UP)9.0050268.503980393018.81
Haathras(UP)9.00260202.104000400017.65
Charra(UP)8.0060136.003970395020.30
Bijnaur(UP)7.50114.2930.50423042255.22
Hasanpur(UP)7.00-70.34545.2042404220-
Kishunpur(UP)7.0075121.00340034006.25
Jhijhank(UP)7.0040178.0039203920-
Naugarh(UP)6.906.15187.0041004090-2.84
Asansol(WB)6.2037.78212.59445044504.71
Azamgarh(UP)6.00-7.69212.60421042150.12
Shajapur(MP)5.90-64.8828.6040553315-
Sitapur(UP)5.20-17.46260.103960395014.78
Bijay Nagar(Raj)5.00-46.24184.804050380019.08
Surajgarh(Raj)5.00-59.02300.604000382511.11
Auraiya(UP)5.00-86.84341.004070390023.71
Badayoun(UP)5.00127.27262.904190420011.44
Chandausi(UP)5.002537.004225415017.36
Kasganj(UP)5.0025431.003980394022.84
Mirzapur(UP)5.0025136.00435043752.96
Muradabad(UP)5.00150139.20425042153.66
Raath(UP)5.00-79.59101.0044254425-
Ballia(UP)4.50-10119.50437042303.31
Khujner(MP)4.4062.96112.303950379526.60
Ujhani(UP)4.10-67.2720.90420041509.09
Becharaji(Guj)4.004008.803942407521.29
Kayamganj(UP)4.00NC241.004020390014.86
Devariya(UP)4.0014.29160.60421542450.36
Sehore(MP)3.90-7.803616--
Bhawani Mandi(Raipur)(Raj)3.60-88.8239.4041753535-
Kalapipal(MP)3.50-36.3612.5042003320-
Pratapgarh(Raj)3.20-6.404135--
Khairagarh(UP)3.20-11.1193.40390039007.14
Robertsganj(UP)3.2030022.1042354245-0.12
Rasda(UP)3.2022072.9043604210-
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)3.0020162.503875384017.78
Gazipur(UP)3.0015.38106.70435043203.08
Mainpuri(UP)3.005067.803870385013.82
Soharatgarh(UP)2.50NC76.8041754200-0.83
Madhoganj(UP)2.5038.8984.403950400017.91
Jangipura(UP)2.50NC46.00435043203.57
Kandi(WB)2.50NC52.10390039009.86
Akbarpur(UP)2.40-31.43265.20404040503.32
Thara(Guj)2.2959.0326.583982374217.12
Basti(UP)2.10-4.5588.60421042100.24
Khambhat(Grain Market)(Guj)2.00NC14.003780351012.17
Achalda(UP)2.0010051.404100400034.87
Partaval(UP)2.0066.6720.9042254255-
Safdarganj(UP)2.0010083.00400040006.67
Bahraich(UP)1.802048.30403040204.00
Etawah(UP)1.80-1070.104100385024.24
Vadgam(Guj)1.79110.5948.123932384010.70
Rampur(UP)1.70NC34.404220422012.83
Sahiyapur(UP)1.7041.6757.20421542000.36
Bharthna(UP)1.60-3645.404080385023.64
Pratapgarh(UP)1.50-2534.00396539503.93
Jalaun(UP)1.5087.59.104425355036.53
Ajuha(UP)1.50-2547.70398041003.38
Gurusarai(UP)1.50-31.8211.904000400029.03
Wazirganj(UP)1.50NC32.0042104200-
Memari(WB)1.40133.3317.40420042007.69
Milak(UP)1.30-35102.2042504200-
Gondal(UP)1.20-14.2967.50395039508.22
Naanpara(UP)1.20-6042.1040354010-
Jodhpur(Grain)(Bhagat Ki Kothi)(Raj)1.1421.287.445850392573.59
Badrisadri(Raj)1.10-94.3641.2041754425-
Bareilly(UP)1.00NC59.20430042254.62
Khurja(UP)1.00-75127.104207420620.72
Dadri(UP)1.002515.00423042208.46
Bishnupur(Bankura)(WB)0.90-43.7547.6042004200NC
Pilibhit(UP)0.80-42.86103.104220420014.52
Paatan(MP)0.70-1.403000--
Mustardoil
Aligarh(UP)30.00NC1270.00900090005.88
Ghaziabad(UP)30.00100830.00960096004.35
Hapur(UP)20.0011.11320.00940093006.82
Haathras(UP)20.00-33.33641.009500960018.01
Ajuha(UP)9.0050235.00980098001.03
Durgapur(WB)8.5030.77244.8510150101503.05
Pilibhit(UP)8.0077.78180.00966096158.85
Puranpur(UP)7.2071.4352.6096509610-
Sitapur(UP)6.8013.33208.909845985011.88
Etawah(UP)6.00-25313.50965095304.89
Raath(UP)6.00-45.45104.5092009200-
Dadri(UP)5.0025122.00950095006.74
Mirzapur(UP)4.505068.0010200101753.24
Buland Shahr(UP)4.50NC33.0094609450-
Pratapgarh(UP)4.00NC61.0010650108256.82
Banda(UP)3.0010023.90941094207.79
Hardoi(UP)3.00-50.82144.60985097205.80
Farukhabad(UP)2.0066.6758.30945095506.78
Rampur(UP)2.00NC36.50962096257.73
Gazipur(UP)2.0011.1173.3010130100002.32
Bharthna(UP)2.00NC39.209850955012.25
Bahraich(UP)1.9018.7553.6010500104005.53
Kasganj(UP)1.8012.547.7090409110-2.27
Kayamganj(UP)1.802060.30950095506.44
Mainpuri(UP)1.802051.70915091601.78
Auraiya(UP)1.60NC47.509700955017.93
Paliakala(UP)1.60-11.1134.50986098507.06
Jangipura(UP)1.6014.2938.001013099802.32
Bharuasumerpur(UP)1.5015022.3092009200-
Rura(UP)1.50-11.7675.808800870010.00
Etah(UP)1.40NC45.20906090406.59
Milak(UP)1.40-6.6768.0096409630-
Naanpara(UP)1.20NC32.401050010400-
Achalda(UP)1.00-16.6757.0098009600-
Mugrabaadshahpur(UP)1.0066.6724.70995099601.22
Safdarganj(UP)1.00NC54.501000010650-
Gurusarai(UP)0.80-38.467.809550960017.18
Charra(UP)0.70NC16.5088608850-
NigerSeed(Ramtil)
Pratappur(Cht)10.00-10.005877--
Safflower
Hubli (Amaragol)(Kar)8.00-8.003670--
Bidar(Kar)2.00NC4.0038503800-1.28
Bellary(Kar)1.00NC3.00359737090.42
Sesamum(Sesame,Gingelly,til)
Rajkot(Guj)1018.004141.673610.001280014700-26.86
Savarkundla(Guj)90.00200151.701237813550-22.90
Mahuva(Station Road)(Guj)29.7080033.001150012375-
Dhoraji(Guj)18.6027228.6076307855-30.67
Thiryagadurgam(TN)18.40-71.25122.0081009752-0.01
Bangalore(Kar)18.00-28312.001125013350-2.17
Mandvi(Guj)15.11-15.1110860--
Panruti(TN)12.67-12.678899--
Vankaner(Guj)10.5095019.7075009000-
Tindivanam(TN)7.50114.2918.9065998909-34.70
Porbandar(Guj)6.40-6.407350--
Mahoba(UP)6.20-46.09505.0095308850-
Sangarapuram(TN)2.40NC12.8088919036-8.80
Chinnasalem(TN)1.40-41.6720.0079998616-13.05
Soyabean
Badnagar(MP)149.20-149.203772--
Mandsaur(MP)131.50-131.503525--
Shajapur(MP)55.4078.14686.4635803355-
Dongargaon(Cht)48.2061.74167.4035413634-
Kalapipal(MP)31.00169.572025.50355031502.31
Khargone(MP)30.50-30.503450--
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)16.0060443.00525052355.53
Sendhwa(MP)15.30-15.303712--
Bidar(Kar)15.00650163.0035503750-3.53
Khanpur(Raj)13.00160294.5035013624-0.68
Bhawani Mandi(Raipur)(Raj)10.40103.9215.5036083487-
Dharmavaram(MP)9.60-9.603500--2.78
Khategaon(MP)7.35-58.9415842.873500367110.76
Hubli (Amaragol)(Kar)7.007518.0035032889-
Narsinghgarh(MP)5.40-57.484031.60382532006.25
Khujner(MP)5.402602445.3036753395-1.08
Dahod(Guj)2.70-28.951015.20380039001.06
Itawa(Raj)2.50-2.503512--
Basava Kalayana(Kar)2.00NC4.0036203648-
Bhokardan(Pimpalgaon Renu)(Mah)2.00-5062.00355035505.97
Bundi(Raj)0.80-0.803583--1.70
Sunflower
Hirekerur(Kar)260.001633.33705.0034003600-
Bagalakot(Kar)1.00-4.003839--
Mundaragi(Kar)1.00-50180.0033943719-14.85
Suva(DillSeed)
Lakhani(Guj)7.20-14.403800--
Sami(Guj)4.70193.7512.6037504275-38.78
Becharaji(Guj)3.10-6.203565--
Dhanera(Guj)2.73-5.463940--
Thara(Guj)2.70104.559.1236623445-37.67
Siddhpur(Guj)0.72-1.443850--33.51
Published on May 28, 2020
