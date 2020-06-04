Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 04-06-2020 03:33:46 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

CastorSeed
Lakhani(Guj)1219.5032.22715.0035803550-30.15
Thara(Guj)269.43-23.331422.9035783510-36.39
Palanpur(Guj)249.8048.161104.0035653550-29.43
Siddhpur(Guj)171.00-1.511283.7135403422-37.09
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)136.20-43.39792.4035753525-35.41
Rajkot(Guj)72.00-37.39583.0034253425-36.81
Vadgam(Guj)48.10-8.56633.2035653525-35.44
Dahod(Guj)13.50128.8145.1033503350-35.58
Dehgam(Guj)10.70-33.95180.0034953425-36.82
Sami(Guj)9.20-65.0249.9035003490-36.65
Mansa(Guj)8.19-1.5657.0035903545-29.75
Thara(Shihori)(Guj)5.32-55.0755.6935353490-36.56
Vankaner(Guj)3.50-12.57.5031505650-
Dhoraji(Guj)2.00-69.776.4035303480-33.77
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC80.0038003700-5.00
Porbandar(Guj)0.70-0.703425--
CoconutOil
Tumkur(Kar)5616.0017725916.001200013000-
Hiriyur(Kar)2200.00167.6419726.00150001675028.01
Arasikere(Kar)2000.0041.8444297.0015000180005.08
Bhadravathi(Kar)1948.00-2.613076.001500014000-21.05
Davangere(Kar)800.00-800.007000--
Hunsur(Kar)800.00-33.332000.001000012000-
Santhesargur(Kar)600.00-608300.00140001400075.00
Malur(Kar)330.00-17.54290.001000010000-
Bangalore(Kar)100.00-98.0686620.0018500185008.82
Kolar(Kar)50.00-87.5680.002000020000NC
Karamadai(TN)45.0025112.4022502250NC
Pollachi(TN)6.003.45280.1717001600-24.78
Anaimalai(TN)4.502538.2524002500-4.00
Kuttoor(Ker)2.50NC142.5016800168003.07
Athirampuzha(Ker)1.50-2534.30320033006.67
Kanjangadu(Ker)1.00-5046.001800018400NC
Elumathur(TN)0.69-91.458247.412719272525.88
CoconutSeed
Palayam(Ker)10.00NC329.004400420037.50
Manjeswaram(Ker)10.00-33.33335.5026502850-28.38
Kanjangadu(Ker)5.00NC134.50270030003.85
Mukkom(Ker)5.00NC250.0024002400NC
Kuttoor(Ker)1.50NC88.5031003100-3.13
Copra
Kunigal(Kar)30.00-30.006900--
Kadur(Kar)15.00-15.0010750--
Manjeswaram(Ker)3.00-62.5200.5090509550-15.02
Kanjangadu(Ker)1.00NC37.00950095005.56
GroundNutOil
Kurnool(AP)145.5083.48496.6049594715-0.62
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)100.701057.473004.705250525025.00
Savarkundla(Guj)69.00-65.51309.105875491029.04
Mahoba(UP)12.5035.875338.6048154800-
Ramdurga(Kar)12.00-64.7146.0050975349-
Dhoraji(Guj)11.50-12.21165.904755493013.08
Tindivanam(TN)11.50194.87356.6062895869-21.57
Mundaragi(Kar)9.00-30.771243.005337535142.74
Porbandar(Guj)8.0081.82128.305025521523.31
Vankaner(Guj)7.505093.004850425038.57
Anthiyur(TN)6.89-49.08117.9259195909-
Sevur(TN)6.55689.16439.89565055007.62
Savanur(Kar)3.00-72.73139.004908523130.88
Vellore(TN)2.98388.5218.928700850014.47
Vadgam(Guj)2.10133.33353.105288512529.13
Bangalore(Kar)2.00NC204.008750875069.90
Davangere(Kar)2.00-71.43142.0038334800-
Kustagi(Kar)2.00-81.82351.0050005575-
Pratappur(Cht)1.20NC9.20510051004.08
Bellary(Kar)1.00-88.89188.2047205456-
Kottur(Kar)1.00-85.71283.0051575460-
Cheyyar(TN)0.96-26.15160.297675759022.58
GroundNutSeed
Bangalore(Kar)25.004.17842.009700100002.11
Mysore (Bandipalya)(Kar)14.00133.3369.0095009500-
Rajkot(Guj)2.0033.3394.207250725016.00
Porbandar(Guj)0.60-0.605700-26.67
Linseed
Banda(UP)20.0066.67136.5046504700-8.82
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)10.00-33.33586.005250520027.27
Mahoba(UP)1.303030.0043904420-9.20
Mustard
Lakhani(Guj)1155.15-29.557475.754200405019.32
Samsabad(UP)753.00-26.6118795.003800380011.76
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)214.3029.884254.204485438530.42
Agra(UP)168.505.315048.504020405014.86
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)150.90-28.721425.204215401524.89
Chhabra(Raj)126.00-252.004190--
Goluwala(Raj)118.20528.722090.204193416124.05
Lalsot(Raj)104.00130.09956.004500437521.62
Aligarh(UP)65.00NC3250.004100410022.39
Mahoba(UP)65.00-6.47533.804340438028.21
Lucknow(UP)57.0021.282161.0039603950-4.81
Banda(UP)50.00150151.004100350019.88
Hapur(UP)48.0020919.004215422012.40
Narsinghgarh(MP)42.00-28.81331.004000370025.00
Khair(UP)40.00-202034.503900390016.42
Lakhimpur(UP)40.0014.292468.003950395012.54
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)35.00751212.004225417519.01
Lalitpur(UP)35.0016.67654.904425442520.57
Siddhpur(Guj)34.00-20.95530.674162397019.70
Barhaj(UP)34.009.68735.00430043002.38
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)32.101359.09117.20401034502.82
Palanpur(Guj)31.501752.9474.404220384026.46
Auraiya(UP)30.00500401.004080407024.01
Shamli(UP)29.00-42886.50420042152.44
Jaunpur(UP)28.00-301399.00434043753.09
Ujhani(UP)25.9051.46806.90420042009.09
Ghaziabad(UP)24.00NC855.00425042501.19
Mathura(UP)20.00NC865.004000399021.21
Muskara(UP)17.6079.59718.9044254425-
Hardoi(UP)16.0023.08448.503990400019.82
Harpalpur(MP)15.20-30.404100--
Pukhrayan(UP)15.00150301.004100400026.74
Raath(UP)11.50130124.0044254425-
Beldanga(WB)10.00-16.67165.004500450018.42
Jhijhank(UP)9.0028.57210.0039803980-
Sitapur(UP)8.5016.44299.703955396014.64
Jahangirabad(UP)8.00-15.79237.404230940019.15
Muradabad(UP)8.00NC171.20421042102.68
Kuchaman City(Raj)7.80-15.604100--
Hasanpur(UP)7.50-12.79577.4042604270-
Saharanpur(UP)7.5025281.00422042252.68
Bijay Nagar(Raj)7.0040198.804170405022.61
Chandausi(UP)7.004061.004220423017.22
Charra(UP)7.0040160.004030405022.12
Etah(UP)7.00-22.22300.504020402020.00
Tundla(UP)6.50-18.751001.504020392015.85
Bareilly(UP)6.0071.4378.20427543004.01
Naugarh(UP)6.0030.43231.2041004090-2.84
Orai(UP)5.501025.004425370022.24
Azamgarh(UP)5.00-16.67234.60421042000.12
Ballia(UP)5.00NC139.50437043603.31
Safdarganj(UP)5.0015097.00395039505.33
Devariya(UP)4.50NC178.60422542150.60
Bagru(Raj)4.40-8.804100--
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)4.0060175.503920394519.15
Khairagarh(UP)4.00NC118.40400041009.89
Mauranipur(UP)4.00-77.7899.403900390018.18
Thara(Guj)3.8266.8134.224075398219.85
Gurusarai(UP)3.6012.530.504000400029.03
Robertsganj(UP)3.5059.0933.5042154250-0.59
Haathras(UP)3.5016.67215.104100400020.59
Mainpuri(UP)3.20-8.5788.803860382013.53
Surajgarh(Raj)3.00-40306.604150400010.67
Badayoun(UP)3.00-25285.304225421012.37
Mirzapur(UP)3.00-33.33151.00435043254.32
Muzzafarnagar(UP)3.002059.0042104210-
Akbarpur(UP)3.00-6.25277.60405040503.58
Khurja(UP)2.5025136.104208420820.75
Kayamganj(UP)2.50-28.57261.004080402016.57
Madhoganj(UP)2.50-10.7195.003950397017.91
Naanpara(UP)2.2037.553.7040304020-
Udaipura(Raj)2.10-4.203400--
Khambhat(Grain Market)(Guj)2.00NC18.003740378010.98
Basti(UP)2.00NC96.6042004210NC
Achalda(UP)2.0066.6759.804020410032.24
Sahiyapur(UP)2.00-4.7665.40421542150.24
Bankura Sadar(WB)2.0033.3360.5042004200-
Bahraich(UP)1.802054.90403040304.00
Rampur(UP)1.802044.204220422512.83
Soharatgarh(UP)1.60-3680.0042004175-0.47
Pratapgarh(UP)1.50NC37.00398039654.33
Jalaun(UP)1.50NC12.104425442536.53
Raibareilly(UP)1.50NC17.703925392518.22
Dadri(UP)1.50NC23.00422042308.21
Bharthna(UP)1.50-2552.404060405023.03
Wazirganj(UP)1.507.1440.8042004200-
Anta(Raj)1.40-2.804267-28.52
Gondal(UP)1.40-6.6775.70395039508.22
Etawah(UP)1.20-4076.504100400024.24
Amroha(UP)1.00NC41.8042304230-
Shikohabad(UP)1.00-16.6773.103850385014.93
Ajuha(UP)1.00-33.3349.70410039806.49
Bharwari(UP)1.00-33.3337.2042004100-
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)1.00NC28.50420042007.69
Pilibhit(UP)0.90-88.75125.304215421014.38
Tulsipur(UP)0.80-6045.6039703960-
Thara(Shihori)(Guj)0.76-1.523980-18.38
Mustardoil
Saharanpur(UP)39.005.411144.00947094809.48
Aligarh(UP)30.00NC1450.00900090005.88
Muzzafarnagar(UP)25.008.71028.50946094808.11
Shamli(UP)24.00-26.15937.00947094652.93
Ghaziabad(UP)18.00-40898.00960096004.35
Hapur(UP)15.00-25350.00938094006.59
Haathras(UP)15.00-25731.009500950018.01
Raath(UP)8.0033.33120.5093009200-
Etawah(UP)7.00NC357.50960096004.35
Sitapur(UP)7.007.69249.109840983011.82
Ajuha(UP)7.00-22.22267.00985098001.55
Hardoi(UP)5.4035168.60982099205.48
Dadri(UP)5.00NC154.00945095006.18
Pilibhit(UP)4.80-4220.60965096608.73
Buland Shahr(UP)4.50-6.2560.6094509435-
Puranpur(UP)4.20-35.3874.0096409650-
Pratapgarh(UP)3.00-2567.0010700106507.32
Bahraich(UP)2.50-10.7164.2010550105006.03
Bharthna(UP)2.201048.409850985012.25
Auraiya(UP)2.002554.509600970016.72
Bharuasumerpur(UP)2.0066.6730.7092009200-
Achalda(UP)2.0010067.4096009800-
Kasganj(UP)1.80NC58.9090409070-2.27
Naanpara(UP)1.6014.2940.801050010550-
Banda(UP)1.50-5026.90941094107.79
Rampur(UP)1.50-2547.10962096257.73
Rura(UP)1.50-4086.808900870011.25
Mainpuri(UP)1.50NC57.70915591601.84
Etah(UP)1.40NC50.80908090606.82
Paliakala(UP)1.40-6.6742.90984098506.84
Farukhabad(UP)1.00NC65.30945095006.78
Raibareilly(UP)1.00NC14.8098659860-
Kayamganj(UP)1.00NC66.70965096008.12
Gurusarai(UP)1.002513.409550955017.18
Safdarganj(UP)1.00-5062.5098009800-
Muskara(UP)0.9012.517.90950094003.83
Charra(UP)0.8014.2920.1089508860-
Sesamum(Sesame,Gingelly,til)
Rajkot(Guj)102.10-89.973712.10755012800-56.86
Savarkundla(Guj)40.00-55.56191.701185012378-26.19
Mahoba(UP)11.0077.42516.0095109530-
Porbandar(Guj)8.60-8.6011090--
Dhoraji(Guj)7.9071.7446.2076057555-30.90
Manalurpet(TN)4.80-18.6413.7079389037-15.97
Sangarapuram(TN)2.00-16.6714.8075248891-22.82
Dahod(Guj)1.20-14.296.2075007500-28.57
Soyabean
Jhabua(MP)40.60-24.31541.144025421016.67
Khategaon(MP)40.35448.9815883.223700350017.09
Dahod(Guj)39.701370.371054.90390038003.72
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)12.00-25455.00527552506.03
Chhabra(Raj)7.20-7.203756--
Khujner(MP)5.909.262451.2036653675-1.35
Shiggauv(Kar)5.0040028.0037013501-
Dhoraji(Guj)1.10-38.8936.804105355520.56
Sunflower
Kottur(Kar)1.00-93.3380.0035624151-
Suva(DillSeed)
Siddhpur(Guj)3.58397.228.6036473850-37.01
Sami(Guj)1.80-61.716.2037003750-39.59
Published on June 04, 2020
