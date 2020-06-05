Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 05-06-2020 12:52:12 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CastorSeed
Dhansura(Guj)50.0042.86232.0034753470-38.06
Dehgam(Guj)13.7028.04193.7034703495-37.27
Unava(Guj)12.50204.8899.3036003500-29.06
Dahod(Guj)8.30-38.5253.4033753350-35.10
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC81.0036003800-10.00
CoconutOil
Tumkur(Kar)2795.00-50.238711.001200012000-
Santhesargur(Kar)1200.001009500.00140001400075.00
Arasikere(Kar)1000.00-5045297.0015000150005.08
Malur(Kar)500.0051.524790.001000010000-
Pollachi(TN)5.00-16.67285.1717001700-24.78
Kottakkal(Ker)2.00NC38.001685017450-2.88
Thiruppur(TN)1.50-68.4233.36200022005.26
CoconutSeed
Mukkom(Ker)5.00NC255.0024002400NC
Copra
Kangeyam(TN)80.007001354.93985010950-3.43
Velur(TN)8.78-44.8890.36866111018-6.76
Gobichettipalayam(TN)2.39-2.398909--3.16
GroundNutOil
Savarkundla(Guj)50.00-27.541359.105528587521.41
Mahoba(UP)11.00-125349.6048304815-
H.B. Halli(Kar)6.00-25155.0050005360-
Kottur(Kar)6.00500289.0054705157-
Tindivanam(TN)5.40-53.04362.0061826289-22.91
Bellary(Kar)5.00400193.2051544720-
Rona(Kar)5.00-16.6719.0049504850-
Kallakurichi(TN)0.80-66.67189.60795184006.57
GroundNutSeed
Mysore (Bandipalya)(Kar)5.00-64.2974.0095009500-
Savarkundla(Guj)2.00-2.007775--
Mustard
Samsabad(UP)613.00-18.5920021.003800380011.76
Chhabra(Raj)85.50-32.14423.0042744190-
Shahjahanpur(UP)75.0010.291189.00426542254.41
Mahoba(UP)68.605.54671.004350434028.51
Merta City(Raj)51.1092.11155.404400385226.44
Khair(UP)50.00252134.503850390014.93
Lalitpur(UP)38.008.57730.904425442520.57
Lakhimpur(UP)30.00-252528.003960395012.82
Beawar(Raj)14.900.68477.704325435021.83
Durgapur(WB)12.203.83405.85450044505.88
Ujhani(UP)11.20-56.76829.30420042009.09
Badayoun(UP)8.00166.67301.304210422511.97
Asansol(WB)6.606.45225.79450044505.88
Naugarh(UP)6.00NC243.2040904100-3.08
Haathras(UP)6.0071.43227.104100410020.59
Safdarganj(UP)5.00NC107.00395039505.33
Orai(UP)4.50-18.1834.004425442522.24
Surajgarh(Raj)3.5016.67313.604200415012.00
Muzzafarnagar(UP)3.00NC65.0042104210-
Akbarpur(UP)3.00NC283.60406040503.84
Basti(UP)2.7035102.00422042000.48
Atrauli(UP)2.502554.003950388023.82
Soharatgarh(UP)1.8012.583.6041804200-0.95
Sahiyapur(UP)1.70-1568.80421542150.24
Rampur(UP)1.50-16.6747.204220422012.83
Madhoganj(UP)1.20-5297.403970395018.51
Amroha(UP)1.00NC43.8042404230-
Fatehpur(UP)1.00-23.0861.90412040807.01
Jalaun(UP)1.00-33.3314.104225442530.36
Wazirganj(UP)1.00-33.3342.8042104200-
Jafarganj(UP)0.60-404.404050405032.79
Mustardoil
Shahjahanpur(UP)45.00-2.17908.8096359610-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)32.00281092.50946594608.17
Haathras(UP)30.00100791.009600950019.25
Durgapur(WB)7.70-9.41260.2510200101503.55
Puranpur(UP)6.2047.6286.4096459640-
Safdarganj(UP)2.0010066.50100009800-
Rampur(UP)1.7013.3350.50962096207.73
Fatehpur(UP)1.10-26.6763.40992099308.18
Charra(UP)0.70-12.521.5089508950-
NigerSeed(Ramtil)
Pratappur(Cht)2.50-7512.5058775877-
Safflower
Bellary(Kar)1.00-47.377.90359736140.42
Sesamum(Sesame,Gingelly,til)
Savarkundla(Guj)22.50-43.75214.201167511850-27.28
Mahoba(UP)9.50-13.64525.5095259510-
Tindivanam(TN)4.20-4423.1069096599-31.63
Dahod(Guj)3.001509.2075507500-28.10
Soyabean
Dahod(Guj)44.2011.341099.10390039003.72
Chhabra(Raj)14.90106.9422.1035113756-
Published on June 05, 2020
