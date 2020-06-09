Oil Seeds Prices

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CastorSeed
Tharad(Guj)305.10175.36606.5036003802-28.88
Thara(Guj)280.234.011703.1336123578-35.79
Siddhpur(Guj)239.9344.751689.3935973592-36.08
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)173.3027.24998.0036503575-34.06
Dasada Patadi(Guj)118.40540150.9635304008-29.54
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)32.30-76.28998.0036253575-34.51
Vadgam(Guj)29.80-48.62721.0036353650-34.17
Dehgam(Guj)19.8044.53213.5035603470-35.65
Thara(Shihori)(Guj)15.17185.1570.8635753535-35.84
Tharad(Rah)(Guj)10.5061.5425.8036253832-27.31
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)7.50114.2917.1033503150-34.31
Mansa(Guj)7.07-23.3273.2936403675-28.77
Dehgam(Rekhiyal)(Guj)2.50-16.676.7035503587-
Dhoraji(Guj)2.40-2081.8035553530-33.30
Dhrol(Guj)2.00-31.038.9031902865-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC83.0036004000-16.28
Dahod(Guj)0.80-90.3654.2033503375-35.58
CoconutOil
Kadur(Kar)4940.00107.5617852.001300014750-
Bangalore(Kar)1800.00-68.4294120.0018500185008.82
Arasikere(Kar)1400.00-53.9549737.001400017000-1.93
Santhesargur(Kar)1200.00NC10700.00140001400075.00
Hunsur(Kar)1000.00253000.001000010000-
Melur(TN)8.00-82.98331.002575245040.33
Karamadai(TN)7.50212.5122.3022502250NC
Manjeri(Ker)5.00NC100.00305030507.02
Anaimalai(TN)4.50-16.6748.1525002400NC
Kottakkal(Ker)2.00NC40.0017460168500.63
Anthiyur(TN)1.60-84.3144.819501000-
Kanjirappally(Ker)1.25NC17.2534003800-10.53
Oddunchairum(TN)1.00-90121.002500180056.25
Kanjangadu(Ker)1.00NC47.001800018000NC
CoconutSeed
Manjeswaram(Ker)20.00100355.5029502650-20.27
Palayam(Ker)10.00NC339.004500440036.36
Kanjangadu(Ker)5.00NC139.50280027007.69
Mukkom(Ker)5.00NC260.0024002400NC
Thrissur(Ker)2.0010019.6033003300-2.94
Copra
Kangeyam(TN)79.50174.141463.4396009850-5.88
Manjeswaram(Ker)10.00233.33210.5085509050-19.72
Kanjangadu(Ker)2.0010039.00950095005.56
Anthiyur(TN)1.6033.3328.9189598459-
Muthur(TN)1.00-5014.0090301003018.04
Kasargod(Ker)0.80-0.808750--17.45
GroundNutOil
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)156.2055.113164.105750525036.90
Hingoli(Mah)51.00-51.005122--
Dhrol(Guj)25.6063.06661.504500473021.29
Mundaragi(Kar)16.006.671274.005548548448.38
Dhoraji(Guj)14.60-52.13211.005230478024.38
Kustagi(Kar)13.00550364.0054005000-
Vikkiravandi(TN)12.00-62.5307.20612559802.98
Kottur(Kar)11.0083.33300.0057305470-
Aurangabad(Mah)7.00-22.2217.0031002850-
Bangalore(Kar)5.00-37.5217.008750875069.90
Vadgam(Guj)4.40266.67358.705475575033.70
Nimbahera(Raj)4.40-91.4155.6047003900-
Gingee(TN)4.40-21.43197.3059297774-12.24
Dahod(Guj)3.70428.576.205000450019.05
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)3.20-96.823164.104950525017.86
Tindivanam(TN)3.10-65.17374.0062696189-21.82
Kallakurichi(TN)2.40NC194.408486771313.74
Rona(Kar)1.00-8020.0055504950-
Devgadhbaria(Guj)0.90-0.903730--
Vellore(TN)0.70-76.5119.628400870010.53
Cheyyar(TN)0.63-53.33162.277855781225.46
GroundNutSeed
Mysore (Bandipalya)(Kar)24.0038098.0095009500-
Linseed
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)15.0050611.005160517525.09
Maudaha(UP)9.00-40106.30440045008.64
Dindori(MP)4.1169.1437.3240003900NC
Mustard
Tharad(Guj)294.70-58.812040.604370397527.41
Nagaram(Raj)282.40-25.656532.504210409016.62
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)252.2067.131991.804325421528.15
Agra(UP)239.0011.945953.504000401014.29
Goluwala(Raj)104.00-12.012298.204341419328.43
Jaunpur(UP)65.00132.141585.00436043603.81
Hapur(UP)55.00101129.004220422012.53
Aligarh(UP)50.00-16.673470.004250416026.87
Khair(UP)50.0042.862304.504000395019.40
Lalitpur(UP)45.0012.5900.904435443020.84
Lucknow(UP)45.00-6.252347.0039503970-5.05
Jagnair(UP)44.60110.38307.304050392520.90
Tharad(Rah)(Guj)43.60772140.204340386025.25
Barhaj(UP)43.007.51452.00428042800.94
Bharuasumerpur(UP)40.0053.85592.0055005500-
Lakhimpur(UP)35.0016.672598.003950396013.51
Suratgarh(Raj)33.50-29.031721.004310403522.97
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)31.10-79.391991.804310421527.70
Auraiya(UP)30.00-14.29531.004100405024.62
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)30.00-14.291342.004400435523.94
Ujhani(UP)29.40398.31899.90420042009.09
Siddhpur(Guj)28.1449.76624.534312421224.01
Tundla(UP)28.00330.771057.504000402015.27
Achnera(UP)27.00-6.9883.003850380010.00
Shamli(UP)27.008990.50422042102.93
Raath(UP)26.00126.09176.0044254425-
Bangalore(Kar)25.00-28.57610.005750575012.75
Khurai(MP)24.50-49.004500--
Narsinghgarh(MP)20.00-62.26477.00350035009.38
Bilsi(UP)18.0044257.704200422520.00
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)17.70-44.86152.60415040106.41
Mathura(UP)16.00-20897.004025400021.97
Barabanki(UP)12.5013.64103.0039453980-0.13
Durgapur(WB)12.260.49430.37450045005.88
Muskara(UP)11.90-32.39742.7044254425-
Bareilly(UP)10.5011.7118.00425042603.41
Bijnaur(UP)10.507563.50426042005.97
Nimbahera(Raj)10.40-56.6744.8043003630-
Jahangirabad(UP)9.0020270.404240422519.44
Hasanpur(UP)8.006.67593.4042304260-
Hardoi(UP)8.00-33.33488.504060403021.92
Sehore(MP)7.7097.4423.2037373616-
Thara(Guj)7.65100.2649.524200407523.53
Naugarh(UP)7.6016.92271.4042204200-0.12
Azamgarh(UP)7.5050249.6042004210-0.12
Rampurhat(WB)7.507.1430.704250430011.84
Pukhrayan(UP)7.00-53.33315.004250410031.38
Allahabad(UP)6.00-14.29140.0042004220NC
Charra(UP)6.00-33.33190.004150405025.76
Saharanpur(UP)6.00-25309.00422042252.68
Haathras(UP)6.0050247.104200420023.53
Kalapipal(MP)5.5057.1423.5042004200-
Bijay Nagar(Raj)5.1013.33218.004280421025.85
Chandausi(UP)5.00-37.587.004240425017.78
Gurusarai(UP)5.0066.6746.503900390025.81
Mauranipur(UP)4.6015108.603900390018.18
Badayoun(UP)4.0033.33315.304215422012.10
Ballia(UP)4.00-20147.50437043703.31
Kasganj(UP)4.0033.33453.004050403025.00
Jhijhank(UP)4.00-55.56218.0040503980-
Sitapur(UP)3.70-32.73318.103960396014.78
Mirzapur(UP)3.50-22.22167.00437543854.92
Kayamganj(UP)3.50-30278.004020400013.88
Devariya(UP)3.50-22.22194.60423042350.71
Rasda(UP)3.5016.6785.9043504360-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)3.002076.0042154215-
Sultanpur(UP)3.00NC64.004050399012.50
Mainpuri(UP)3.00-6.25101.203980402017.06
Kandi(WB)3.002058.104300390021.13
Gazipur(UP)2.70-10112.10434043502.84
Atrauli(UP)2.50NC64.004000399025.39
Basti(UP)2.50-7.41107.0042004220NC
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)2.50-16.67186.504000397021.58
Soharatgarh(UP)2.50-16.6794.6042104200-0.24
Bharthna(UP)2.409.0961.604040405022.42
Khambhat(Grain Market)(Guj)2.00NC26.004010400018.99
Surajgarh(Raj)2.00-50325.604300417514.67
Madhoganj(UP)2.00-28.57107.003950394017.91
Safdarganj(UP)2.00-33.33117.00395039505.33
Bagru(Raj)1.80-51.3519.8041504150-
Faizabad(UP)1.80-18.1860.90415040708.50
Bahraich(UP)1.60-11.1158.10402040303.74
Gondal(UP)1.507.1478.70395039508.22
Pratapgarh(UP)1.50NC43.00401039805.11
Raibareilly(UP)1.50NC23.703950393518.98
Rampur(UP)1.50-16.6753.804220422012.83
Shikohabad(UP)1.505078.103925390017.16
Ajuha(UP)1.502555.10415041507.79
Khujner(MP)1.40-68.18115.103965395027.08
Sahiyapur(UP)1.30-27.7875.00421542150.24
Fatehpur(UP)1.20-2067.30415041407.79
Achalda(UP)1.202064.204100410034.87
Wazirganj(UP)1.20NC47.6042004200-
Bharwari(UP)1.101039.4041304200-
Mawana(UP)1.00NC12.9042054210-
Partaval(UP)1.00-5022.9041754225-
Tulsipur(UP)1.002547.6040003970-
Bindki(UP)1.00-83.3357.004190396015.11
Naanpara(UP)1.00-16.6758.1040504040-
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)1.00NC30.50420042007.69
Thara(Shihori)(Guj)0.9322.373.384015398019.42
Fatehabad(UP)0.9012.576.404150415016.90
Pilibhit(UP)0.80-11.11128.704210420014.25
Dadri(UP)0.80-2026.60422042208.21
Utraula(UP)0.60-1.204000--
Mustardoil
Sainthia(WB)82.00-164.0010160--
Saharanpur(UP)41.5018.571297.00946094809.36
Aligarh(UP)30.00NC1570.00900090005.88
Shamli(UP)28.00-6.671053.00946094702.83
Muzzafarnagar(UP)25.0038.891178.50946594708.17
Haathras(UP)20.00NC871.009600970019.25
Hapur(UP)15.00-16.67416.00945094507.39
Durgapur(WB)8.409.09277.0510200102003.55
Raath(UP)8.00NC136.5093009300-
Sitapur(UP)7.3015.87276.309840985011.82
Lohardaga(Jha)7.004024.001080012000-
Ajuha(UP)7.0016.67293.00985098501.55
Allahabad(UP)5.0066.6793.0098009750-0.61
Pilibhit(UP)5.0011.11239.60967096508.96
Dadri(UP)5.0025172.00948094806.52
Buland Shahr(UP)4.00-11.1177.6094559455-
Puranpur(UP)3.80-38.7194.0096109645-
Pratapgarh(UP)3.00-2581.00110001080010.33
Mirzapur(UP)3.00-14.2987.0010275102504.00
Bharthna(UP)2.60458.609700975010.54
Hardoi(UP)2.30-23.33179.20989098706.23
Bahraich(UP)2.00-2068.2010500105505.53
Farukhabad(UP)2.00NC73.30950095007.34
Mawana(UP)2.0010053.6094609470-
Gazipur(UP)2.00NC77.3010150101302.53
Safdarganj(UP)2.00NC74.5099009900-
Auraiya(UP)1.80-1062.109650960017.33
Kasganj(UP)1.80NC62.5090509040-2.16
Rampur(UP)1.7013.3356.90962096207.73
Naanpara(UP)1.502546.201050010500-
Paliakala(UP)1.40-12.548.90987098507.17
Mainpuri(UP)1.30-27.7863.90912091001.45
Kayamganj(UP)1.20-33.3372.70955096507.00
Barabanki(UP)1.2033.335.4098509865-
Gurusarai(UP)1.205017.409550955017.18
Bharuasumerpur(UP)1.00NC34.7092009200-
Charra(UP)1.00-16.6725.9089508950-
Fatehpur(UP)1.00-16.6767.80991099008.07
Raibareilly(UP)1.00-33.3319.8098759870-
Achalda(UP)1.00-16.6771.8096009600-
Bindki(UP)0.60-4033.50987096709.67
Muskara(UP)0.60-33.3319.10940095002.73
NigerSeed(Ramtil)
Pratappur(Cht)2.50NC17.5058775877-
Sesamum(Sesame,Gingelly,til)
Halvad(Guj)146.16-31.84491.7876007800-37.60
Muskara(UP)21.001809.09155.3085008900-15.00
Ulundurpettai(TN)12.00-57.1440.00912510478-9.30
Tindivanam(TN)5.50-55.6541.0068096539-32.62
Manalurpet(TN)5.30-47.5229.1080637974-14.65
Dahod(Guj)2.40-2011.6075007550-28.57
Dhoraji(Guj)2.40-69.6248.6075557605-31.35
Sangarapuram(TN)2.402017.2078287524-19.70
Vikkiravandi(TN)2.00-507.0078758488-16.22
Chinnasalem(TN)0.70-6522.7078508200-14.67
Soyabean
Kalapipal(MP)105.00238.712130.50370035506.63
Hingoli(Mah)44.00-44.003775-6.10
Ashti(Karanja)(Mah)21.00-41.67133.0035003600-
Dahod(Guj)19.30-56.331118.40380039001.06
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)15.00-85570.00535053257.54
Khurai(MP)12.50-12.503620--
Narsinghgarh(MP)9.9054.694047.9036003550NC
Khujner(MP)7.3023.732458.50375036650.94
Aurad Shahajani(Mah)7.007551.0034403622-6.14
Nimbahera(Raj)7.00-4419.5035803400-
Lalitpur(UP)6.003.45634.804550416040.43
Dhoraji(Guj)4.4030041.203875410513.80
Shiggauv(Kar)4.00-2032.0037543701-
Udgir(Devanibud)(Mah)3.00-408.0037143609-
Bhokardan(Pimpalgaon Renu)(Mah)2.00-5068.00355036005.97
Sunflower
Mundaragi(Kar)1.00NC182.0038413802-3.64
Suva(DillSeed)
Siddhpur(Guj)1.04-57.8915.6238453972-33.59
Published on June 09, 2020
oilseeds and edible oil
