Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 11-06-2020 12:27:09 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CastorSeed
Kadiri(Guj)465.50161.96964.8036653700-28.00
Savarkundla(Guj)1.501505.9033253375-38.14
Dhoraji(Guj)1.10-54.1782.9035803555-32.83
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC85.0037003500-13.95
CoconutOil
Hunsur(Kar)6992.00599.29992.001200010000-
Melur(TN)29.00262.5360.002575257540.33
Anaimalai(TN)3.60-2051.7525002500NC
Elumathur(TN)3.34-79.458267.002789268929.12
Kuttoor(Ker)2.50NC147.5016800168003.07
Kottakkal(Ker)2.00NC42.001715017460-1.15
CoconutSeed
Mukkom(Ker)5.00NC270.0024002200NC
Kuttoor(Ker)1.50NC91.5031003100-3.13
Copra
Elumathur(TN)1.45-96.02603.239499902914.65
GroundNutOil
Savarkundla(Guj)40.00-11.111444.105638570023.83
Dhoraji(Guj)15.20322.2251.10513047807.43
Sivagiri(TN)12.0030015.00615962606.37
Anthiyur(TN)9.9644.56127.8859595919-
GroundNutSeed
Savarkundla(Guj)1.00253.8081288003-
Mustard
Goluwala(Raj)118.101868.332546.404320432627.81
Sangriya(Raj)85.7011.15325.604261425521.43
Jaunpur(UP)80.002201795.00434543703.45
Mahoba(UP)61.604.231026.404365437028.95
Lucknow(UP)48.006.672443.0040003950-3.85
Lakhimpur(UP)40.0033.332738.003950397013.51
Barhaj(UP)38.0011.76811.00428043000.71
Suratgarh(Raj)25.80-27.321843.604250430021.26
Ghaziabad(UP)24.0020993.00425042401.19
Muskara(UP)21.807.39826.9044254425-
Ujhani(UP)19.50-33.67938.90420042009.09
Durgapur(WB)11.50-4.17477.37465046509.41
Jahangirabad(UP)9.00NC306.404250425019.72
Muradabad(UP)9.0012.5223.20421042202.68
Asansol(WB)7.00-6.67254.79465046509.41
Kasganj(UP)6.00100471.004080406025.93
Naugarh(UP)6.0050291.4041504220-1.78
Bijay Nagar(Raj)5.0047.06234.804250426524.96
Safdarganj(UP)5.00NC137.00395039505.33
Badayoun(UP)4.0033.33329.304225422012.37
Surajgarh(Raj)3.50-12.5340.604300430014.67
Akbarpur(UP)3.50-7.89307.20412041205.37
Soharatgarh(UP)3.2028101.0041754210-1.07
Naanpara(UP)2.2022.2266.1040504050-
Khairagarh(UP)2.00NC135.004100430012.64
Achalda(UP)2.0010070.204120410035.53
Rasda(UP)2.00-2094.9043704365-
Jangipura(UP)2.00-23.0855.20432043202.86
Kadiri(Guj)1.90-70.7710.904150347522.06
Madhoganj(UP)1.70-15110.403970395018.51
Basti(UP)1.6014.29113.0042004215NC
Sahiyapur(UP)1.60-2082.20422042100.36
Gazipur(UP)1.60-46.67121.30434043402.84
Unnao(UP)1.505025.203975398021.37
Ajuha(UP)1.50-16.6761.70410041006.49
Bharwari(UP)1.00-9.0941.4041404130-
Wazirganj(UP)1.00-16.6752.0042004200-
Khujner(MP)0.80-42.86116.704105396531.57
Dadri(UP)0.70-12.528.00423042208.46
Mustardoil
Ghaziabad(UP)14.0016.67978.00960096004.35
Lohardaga(Jha)10.0010054.001100010800-
Durgapur(WB)7.50-6.25308.0510500105006.60
Ajuha(UP)7.00-22.22325.00985098501.55
Dadri(UP)4.00-20180.00948094806.52
Puranpur(UP)3.80-41.54114.6096109600-
Bharuasumerpur(UP)2.0066.6741.1092009200-
Mawana(UP)2.0033.3360.6094609465-
Gazipur(UP)2.00-2086.3010160101602.63
Jangipura(UP)1.60-2045.2010150101602.53
Farukhabad(UP)1.50NC79.30955095507.91
Kasganj(UP)1.50-6.2568.7091209060-1.41
Achalda(UP)1.20NC76.6096209600-
Naanpara(UP)1.20-14.2951.401050010500-
Safdarganj(UP)1.00NC78.5099009900-
Muskara(UP)0.60-2521.90930094001.64
Sesamum(Sesame,Gingelly,til)
Savarkundla(Guj)32.00-8.57281.201315012028-18.09
Mahoba(UP)9.2027.78547.9096509630-
Kadiri(Guj)4.40-9.107350--
Dhoraji(Guj)2.40-66.6758.2075557605-31.35
Soyabean
Khategaon(MP)46.81168.115947.493751360018.70
Khujner(MP)7.502.742466.0037003750-0.40
Published on June 11, 2020
TOPICS
oilseeds and edible oil
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.