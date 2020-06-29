Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 29-06-2020 03:15:22 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CastorSeed
Palanpur(Guj)100.00-60.471457.0037953635-24.88
Rajkot(Guj)95.00-24904.0037003575-31.73
Becharaji(Guj)86.20-42.53249.6038153467-24.98
Vadgam(Guj)20.10-37.96797.2038423678-30.42
Halvad(Guj)18.94-57.91995.0837003640-27.24
Unava(Guj)5.30-66.03177.2038753925-26.40
Dehgam(Guj)4.20-49.4246.1037953790-31.40
Savarkundla(Guj)1.50508.4036503588-32.09
Vankaner(Guj)1.20-65.718.7036503150-
Dhoraji(Guj)1.00-87.9593.9038553830-22.98
Dahod(Guj)0.90-74.2958.6034503400-33.65
CoconutOil
Hunsur(Kar)5500.001020492.001200012000-
Kadur(Kar)4550.00429.0724462.00140009000-
Bangalore(Kar)3700.001750111470.001650016500-2.94
Channagiri(Kar)3593.00-3593.0010000--28.57
Honnali(Kar)3056.00-6.1456228.00112001100024.44
Santhesargur(Kar)1400.00-12.514300.0014000900075.00
Harihara(Kar)750.00-91.0240178.00750070007.14
Malur(Kar)200.00-604990.001000010000-
Salem(TN)19.354.0337.9516351340-
Elumathur(TN)13.51103.468299.202691284916.29
Negamam(TN)5.40NC301.952700250020.00
Athirampuzha(Ker)2.0033.3336.303500320016.67
Muthur(TN)2.00-5036.002665268026.60
Kanjirappally(Ker)1.25NC19.7536003600-5.26
CoconutSeed
Mukkom(Ker)5.00NC290.002400240033.33
Copra
Kangeyam(TN)10.00-79.591713.3798509900-3.43
Arasikere(Kar)4.00-33.33260.0094009500-
GroundNutOil
Mainpuri(UP)400.00-400.004800--
Farukhabad(UP)183.009050198.2049005300-2.97
Rajkot(Guj)160.0023.0813284.005650567517.10
Madhoganj(UP)55.00243.75529.5048204250-5.49
Kurnool(AP)31.10-78.63527.705589495912.00
Mahoba(UP)16.00158.065379.3050204850-
Vadgam(Guj)15.5094.97385.455340563830.40
Savarkundla(Guj)15.00201471.605800597827.39
Dhoraji(Guj)14.20-43.65278.605355505527.35
Bodeli(Guj)12.102132.2045005050-
Mundaragi(Kar)8.0033.331307.005876594857.15
Bewar(UP)5.7018571.2051004800-
Bellary(Kar)5.3076.67217.5057285611-
Kustagi(Kar)5.00150393.0050005000-
Halvad(Guj)4.34-22.5563.004900460027.27
Bangalore(Kar)4.00-20265.008750875069.90
Pratappur(Cht)2.0066.6711.20510051004.08
Dindigul(TN)2.00-3.864990--
Cheyyar(TN)1.62157.14163.897648785522.15
Kallakurichi(TN)1.60100197.60786773885.44
Bhanvad(Guj)1.50NC225.4036504250-2.67
Vellore(TN)1.40-11.9522.619200850021.05
Vankaner(Guj)1.30-82.6794.304750485035.71
Sevur(TN)1.20-87.73451.47575056007.48
Jhansi(UP)1.00-66.6713416.004836483522.90
GroundNutSeed
Bangalore(Kar)23.00187.5994.00975097502.63
Kundagol(Kar)5.00-5.007811--
Rajkot(Guj)3.0050101.707500762520.00
Linseed
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)15.00NC653.005150520024.85
Maudaha(UP)10.0033.33123.804600443013.58
Karvi(UP)7.507.14212.1044654435-8.88
Mahoba(UP)0.8033.3332.1044854460-7.24
Mustard
Samsabad(UP)781.00-41.9324273.004100380020.59
Nagaram(Raj)134.10-69.857690.304240422017.45
Bangalore(Kar)95.00400940.00515051500.98
Khair(UP)80.0033.332654.504350430029.85
Kota(Raj)79.50-62.053080.004350430022.54
Bikaner (Grain)(Raj)69.90117.76750.4043034195-
Rajkot(Guj)50.00150308.703900393520.00
Shahjahanpur(UP)50.00-18.031411.00426042554.28
Hapur(UP)40.00NC1409.004370423016.53
Jaunpur(UP)35.00-43.551989.00435043503.57
Mahoba(UP)35.00-47.761230.404350435028.51
Tundla(UP)35.0059.091171.504240402017.45
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)30.00-14.291522.004575450028.87
Lalitpur(UP)30.00-22.081197.904435443020.84
Aligarh(UP)25.00-54.553860.004380435030.75
Shamli(UP)24.0026.321130.504550441010.98
Ghaziabad(UP)22.00-8.331037.00437542504.17
Achnera(UP)21.00NC1077.004200420020.00
Mathura(UP)21.00-42.004265--
Barhaj(UP)21.00-251692.00430042900.70
Bharuasumerpur(UP)15.00-40860.004300430030.30
Lucknow(UP)15.00-63.412555.00418041000.48
Gorakhpur(UP)12.00-52242.0040654000-
Beldanga(WB)12.0020259.004700470023.68
Durgapur(WB)11.00NC564.97470046509.30
Palanpur(Guj)10.00-69.7160.404287425028.47
Muradabad(UP)9.0028.57271.20424042503.41
Suratgarh(Raj)8.20-57.952005.004123419517.63
Azamgarh(UP)7.5025289.60423042100.59
Meerut(UP)6.50-13.3361.004700421014.63
Hardoi(UP)6.00-57.14546.504100402023.12
Asansol(WB)5.40-10302.19470046509.30
Chandausi(UP)5.00NC123.004220423017.22
Bilsi(UP)4.80-89.45477.304300120022.86
Jhansi(UP)4.5035080.304180419523.49
Bagru(Raj)4.4091.333.2042004250-
Baberu(UP)4.00-2053.904130403515.52
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)4.0014.29201.504200398027.66
Becharaji(Guj)3.30-17.515.404170394228.31
Khategaon(MP)3.3070.18.5436003371-
Jahangirabad(UP)3.00NC318.404400440023.94
Khairagarh(UP)3.00-14.29153.004100400012.64
Devariya(UP)3.00-25216.60422542350.60
Gazipur(UP)3.0087.5142.70436043603.07
Safdarganj(UP)3.00-40179.00400041006.67
Faizabad(UP)2.8055.5674.104250417011.11
Jangipura(UP)2.6044.4467.00435043603.57
Sitapur(UP)2.50-44.44342.704060400017.68
Kayamganj(UP)2.50-37.5299.004270405020.96
Haathras(UP)2.50-37.5283.704400430029.41
Jaipur(Bassi)(Raj)2.00-4.004378--
Muzzafarnagar(UP)2.0033.33105.0045804450-
Akbarpur(UP)2.00-44.44327.20422042107.93
Ujhani(UP)2.0066.67956.70421042009.35
Robertsganj(UP)1.70-46.8843.30430042101.42
Bahraich(UP)1.6033.3366.90400040203.23
Madhoganj(UP)1.60-5.88113.604100397022.39
Mainpuri(UP)1.60-38.46116.004210399023.82
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)1.50-90.51240.40400039502.56
Gondal(UP)1.50-16.6793.50395039508.22
Etawah(UP)1.50-50139.504250420028.79
Raibareilly(UP)1.50NC29.704175396025.75
Rampur(UP)1.507.1463.804230422013.10
Unnao(UP)1.5087.529.804175410027.48
Partaval(UP)1.502528.3042254175-
Gurusarai(UP)1.50-53.1255.904300390038.71
Wazirganj(UP)1.50NC61.0042004200-
Bankura Sadar(WB)1.505073.5042004200-
Fatehpur(UP)1.20-4082.50420042109.09
Sahiyapur(UP)1.20-29.41101.0042004200-0.12
Naanpara(UP)1.20NC74.1040604040-
Bishnupur(Bankura)(WB)1.2071.4351.4042004200NC
Shikohabad(UP)1.00-33.3383.103885390015.97
Achalda(UP)1.00NC84.204200420038.16
Bindki(UP)1.00NC59.004250419016.76
Bundi(Raj)0.90-94.1932.804311412123.60
Bijay Nagar(Raj)0.80-20238.404310431026.73
Mawana(UP)0.70NC18.9044304375-
Jafarganj(UP)0.60-257.204240425039.02
Mustardoil
Meerut(UP)91.003.411072.00104009460-
Shahjahanpur(UP)40.00-201088.8096509625-
Aligarh(UP)28.00-6.671806.009900985016.47
Jhargram(WB)25.00NC269.001020010500NC
Hapur(UP)20.0011.11528.00960094709.09
Haathras(UP)20.00-33.331001.0010400990029.19
Shamli(UP)17.00-22.731181.00996598608.32
Ghaziabad(UP)14.00NC1006.00990096007.61
Muzzafarnagar(UP)11.00-26.671390.509950985013.71
Lohardaga(Jha)8.00NC86.001120011000-
Durgapur(WB)7.605.56367.0510650105008.67
Ajuha(UP)6.50-27.78356.00980098501.03
Etawah(UP)4.50-35.71392.50975097505.98
Safdarganj(UP)4.0033.33114.50100009900-
Mauranipur(UP)3.80216.6731.309450950016.67
Banda(UP)2.40-440.70941594207.85
Gazipur(UP)2.404.35108.5010250102004.06
Bahraich(UP)2.2022.2278.6010500105005.53
Buland Shahr(UP)2.00-5089.6094609450-
Hardoi(UP)2.00-55.56198.40991098006.44
Dadri(UP)2.00-60194.009800948010.11
Jangipura(UP)2.002556.4010240101803.43
Mainpuri(UP)1.805.8873.70929091003.34
Rampur(UP)1.70-5.5670.10964096307.95
Bharuasumerpur(UP)1.505049.1092009200-
Farukhabad(UP)1.50-4091.309750955010.17
Kayamganj(UP)1.50NC82.70970096758.68
Gurusarai(UP)1.4016.6722.609500950016.56
Fatehpur(UP)1.303081.801000099509.05
Achalda(UP)1.20NC90.2096209600-
Paliakala(UP)1.20-2557.50998098806.28
Mawana(UP)1.00NC71.6098709460-
Raibareilly(UP)1.002523.4099009860-
Naanpara(UP)1.00-23.0858.001060010500-
NeemSeed
Kustagi(Kar)21.00-59.62264.00700800-12.50
Tumkur(Kar)12.00-2078.0038002000-
Sesamum(Sesame,Gingelly,til)
Rajkot(Guj)554.501055.214356.601282512750-26.71
Halvad(Guj)169.26-1.861002.6277007600-36.78
Savarkundla(Guj)25.0025326.201229512125-23.42
Bangalore(Kar)18.00-60.87377.001000010000-13.04
Vankaner(Guj)14.0033.3333.7074007500-
Mahoba(UP)8.006.67563.4095859665-
Thiryagadurgam(TN)6.40-65.22128.40874981008.00
Manalurpet(TN)5.30120.8345.0072498331-23.27
Sangarapuram(TN)3.608022.8077748249-20.26
Dhoraji(Guj)1.805.8863.9080058105-27.26
Dahod(Guj)1.50-37.513.1076007500-27.62
Chinnasalem(TN)0.70-41.6724.6075007650-18.48
Soyabean
Kota(Raj)856.0015.2116590.10375039500.81
Khategaon(MP)130.60318.0516133.12340036007.59
Dahod(Guj)25.40-60.371207.9036503800-2.93
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)15.00NC616.00520053004.52
Bangalore(Kar)6.00-45.4562.005150515011.96
Bundi(Raj)5.405756.20369535831.37
Lalitpur(UP)3.8026.67651.104850480049.69
Sunflower
Honnali(Kar)17.00-17.004000--
Suva(DillSeed)
Becharaji(Guj)2.90-6.4512.0043623565-
Published on June 29, 2020
