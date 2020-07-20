Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 20-07-2020 06:17:31 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CastorSeed
Lakhani(Guj)299.25-33.053841.5039903700-22.15
Palanpur(Guj)137.00-21.712279.0039403912-22.01
Thara(Guj)111.0087.5624.3339953955-
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)72.001536.361736.4039603925-28.00
Rajkot(Guj)70.0055.561385.5037003700-28.50
Halvad(Guj)29.72226.591106.3039003800-27.78
Unava(Guj)20.20114.89390.8040003990-24.03
Dehgam(Guj)10.80145.45295.7039723907-26.10
Vadgam(Guj)8.305.33908.0839903940-26.92
Sami(Guj)8.1020.9117.4039503925-27.66
Dhoraji(Guj)7.30265124.6038553855-22.98
Amreli(Guj)6.603.1228.9038403775-27.13
Mansa(Guj)6.1690.12113.9139753975-27.46
Thara(Shihori)(Guj)2.22-66.67136.9439623975-27.30
Savarkundla(Guj)2.00185.7112.1037503425-27.18
Dhrol(Guj)1.5015.3819.8033553440-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC94.0035003500-16.67
CoconutOil
Bangalore(Kar)4500.001400118970.001650016500-2.94
Arasikere(Kar)500.00-9067037.00160001500012.08
Santhesargur(Kar)500.00NC24000.0080008000NC
Muthur(TN)4.0033.3343.002835267534.68
Kottakkal(Ker)3.005064.0017350165502.97
Oddunchairum(TN)1.00NC124.002500250038.89
Copra
Kangeyam(TN)10.00-74.682205.771000099008.70
GroundNutOil
Etah(UP)380.0026.671450.0046504700-6.25
Farukhabad(UP)185.00NC1606.2042004400-2.33
Mainpuri(UP)49.00-89.793334.0044004700-10.11
Rajkot(Guj)37.5013.6413735.00510050002.00
Kundagol(Kar)20.00-20.005425--
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)18.6011403826.60575054009.52
Amreli(Guj)11.8031.11217.005500550037.16
Savarkundla(Guj)7.006001495.6045305038-7.13
Tindivanam(TN)3.8011.76425.8062806599-29.88
Vadgam(Guj)3.6020421.855700531015.38
Dhrol(Guj)3.60-7.69685.40437542001.16
Bangalore(Kar)3.00200276.008750875069.90
Challakere(Kar)3.00505.0057195846-
Jhansi(UP)1.706.2513422.204850485044.35
Pratappur(Cht)1.20-14.2913.80510051004.08
Chitradurga(Kar)1.00-66.677.0050605229-
Cheyyar(TN)0.94-35.17177.1279457950-0.82
GroundNutSeed
Bangalore(Kar)44.0051.721067.00975097502.63
Kundagol(Kar)12.0014017.0077417811-
Rajkot(Guj)2.00100119.70687570001.85
Groundnut(Split)
Amreli(Guj)10.00-33.3328.006350576510.05
Linseed
Banda(UP)9.00-25183.50487549001.56
Karvi(UP)8.0045.45250.60480048000.21
Mahoba(UP)0.60-45.4534.4046404610-2.21
Mustard
Lakhani(Guj)531.25-61.4914472.854425420025.71
Nagaram(Raj)96.30-11.088998.704250426018.06
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)78.501725.582961.204350435529.66
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)43.7018.116155.604633466124.21
Jaunpur(UP)40.00NC2499.00440044504.39
Aligarh(UP)35.00NC4452.004350435020.83
Khair(UP)35.00-303004.504300430021.13
Gorakhpur(UP)30.0050519.0042504220-
Shamli(UP)28.00-201540.504745474015.73
Tundla(UP)28.003001424.504240424017.13
Bangalore(Kar)24.00-38.461256.00520052001.96
Achnera(UP)21.00-8.71481.004240423021.14
Mathura(UP)21.0016.671257.004280427016.62
Khanpur(Raj)16.00-83.541069.904523442325.19
Hapur(UP)15.00-401619.004680456012.77
Karvi(UP)12.00-14.29192.504300430023.74
Beldanga(WB)12.0020363.005000500031.58
Durgapur(WB)11.50NC702.374750475011.76
Banda(UP)10.0017.65248.004375437027.74
Bharuasumerpur(UP)10.00-9.091002.004100400017.14
Kasganj(UP)10.00-50705.404340420025.80
Ghaziabad(UP)7.001066.671142.204750470013.10
Mahoba(UP)7.00-19.541400.204310431523.67
Hardoi(UP)7.00-12.5645.504150408018.57
Etah(UP)6.00NC434.504350426026.09
Asansol(WB)6.00-6.25359.394700470010.59
Thara(Guj)5.01489.4165.484298423825.49
Chandausi(UP)5.00-28.57195.00433043004.09
Muradabad(UP)5.00NC349.20434043203.33
Rajkot(Guj)4.00-50471.104025375025.78
Jhansi(UP)4.005.26121.504240424021.84
Lucknow(UP)3.70-17.782625.40417541752.45
Azamgarh(UP)3.50-30362.60422542100.12
Mirzapur(UP)3.50NC235.00445044006.33
Saharanpur(UP)3.50-41.67405.004730475012.62
Bilsi(UP)3.30-26.67538.904300430010.26
Muzzafarnagar(UP)3.0020159.0047004700-
Safdarganj(UP)3.005049.0042504100-
Barhaj(UP)2.70-91.822183.4042004200-1.64
Mainpuri(UP)2.60-7.14169.804220421517.22
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)2.50-16.67253.504270425520.28
Kayamganj(UP)2.50-28.57346.004430445025.85
Nagod(MP)2.30-64.6217.6044004200-
Sitapur(UP)2.30-17.86362.504170417020.52
Robertsganj(UP)2.2046.6765.70433543352.36
Devariya(UP)2.00-42.86269.6042254230-0.12
Faizabad(UP)1.80-25113.504320430012.94
Choubepur(UP)1.80-5.2629.604500450014.65
Aklera(Raj)1.7041.67634.704460447039.38
Gondal(UP)1.6014.29117.10395039508.22
Gazipur(UP)1.606.67174.90438043803.30
Auraiya(UP)1.50-25605.604450435025.35
Jahangirabad(UP)1.50-25347.404400445022.22
Mawana(UP)1.505039.5047304740-
Rampur(UP)1.50-2588.40423042300.71
Bankura Sadar(WB)1.50NC95.50420042005.00
Palanpur(Guj)1.40-90.34248.204397431231.77
Rasda(UP)1.40-6.67125.5043104280-
Basti(UP)1.20-65.71161.00423542300.12
Chandoli(UP)1.2071.4318.40443044005.23
Etawah(UP)1.2020161.504500445026.76
Ajuha(UP)1.202082.9042004200NC
Akbarpur(UP)1.20-45.45352.40425042808.70
Naanpara(UP)1.1037.5101.3040254000-
Surajgarh(Raj)1.00-60390.404200420016.67
Atarra(UP)1.00-33.3375.004325427523.57
Bahraich(UP)1.00-23.0875.50403040003.07
Fatehpur(UP)1.0025104.104460445015.10
Raibareilly(UP)1.00-16.6746.104260426024.20
Shikohabad(UP)1.00NC102.104100412015.49
Achalda(UP)1.00-16.67103.404460440035.15
Gurusarai(UP)1.0066.6771.304250425032.81
Bindki(UP)1.00-5067.404430445011.03
Ujhani(UP)1.0025962.30430043002.38
Fatehabad(UP)0.8014.29100.804450430022.93
Milak(UP)0.80-38.46123.4045104500-
Suratgarh(Raj)0.70-972218.804100421516.48
Dankaur(UP)0.60NC43.4044254500-
Wazirganj(UP)0.60NC72.8042604230-
Mustardoil
Meerut(UP)63.0051568.00105001055016.67
Saharanpur(UP)32.0033.331925.0010200996013.97
Shamli(UP)31.0019.231647.00103001000013.19
Haathras(UP)25.00-16.671431.0098001000018.07
Aligarh(UP)20.00NC2238.009900990015.12
Muzzafarnagar(UP)20.00NC1774.50102501010014.02
Hapur(UP)18.00-10710.00996092806.87
Raath(UP)9.00-208.509650--
Ajuha(UP)8.00NC460.00990099002.59
Durgapur(WB)7.50-8.54457.971070098509.74
Ghaziabad(UP)7.00-651093.2010500920012.90
Etawah(UP)5.00-68.75478.50985093807.95
Hardoi(UP)3.30-46.77230.00995098808.51
Buland Shahr(UP)3.0020106.6094709450-
Dadri(UP)3.00-57.14212.0010200925013.33
Gazipur(UP)2.50-139.5010500-6.49
Mawana(UP)2.00NC97.601027010500-
Mirzapur(UP)2.00-20127.0010700105908.80
Mugrabaadshahpur(UP)2.00-13.0440.501025098804.27
Safdarganj(UP)2.00NC166.5010250100005.13
Purulia(WB)2.00-2021.0010700111003.58
Mainpuri(UP)1.8012.598.70953095006.48
Rampur(UP)1.70-5.5698.90964096405.36
Auraiya(UP)1.60-2083.309850940017.26
Bahraich(UP)1.50-16.6789.8010800104008.22
Banda(UP)1.50-11.7657.109540947010.61
Farukhabad(UP)1.50NC122.30975095009.55
Paliakala(UP)1.40NC77.101012097905.75
Bharuasumerpur(UP)1.20-57.1472.1094009400-
Etah(UP)1.20-2079.809600950011.63
Achalda(UP)1.20NC108.2099509700-
Bindki(UP)1.20-6040.5010350976013.99
Milak(UP)1.20-2593.60100609220-
Fatehpur(UP)1.00-16.67103.80107201070017.80
Kayamganj(UP)1.00NC105.509875982510.34
Naanpara(UP)1.00NC77.001080010650-
Choubepur(UP)1.00-16.6718.209980100006.51
Kasganj(UP)0.80-55.5690.309380944010.09
Raibareilly(UP)0.80-2039.001002094256.60
Utraula(UP)0.60-3.6010600--
Gurusarai(UP)0.60-27.009500-17.28
NeemSeed
Madhugiri(Kar)10.00-23.08196.0046944000-
NigerSeed(Ramtil)
Pathalgaon(Cht)5.00NC28.0052005200-
Sesamum(Sesame,Gingelly,til)
Amreli(Guj)134.6097.94375.201181511000-27.94
Rajkot(Guj)120.0037.935470.901205012000-28.49
Halvad(Guj)70.8078.971583.5478757700-22.41
Mahoba(UP)6.00-11.76588.3097609490-
Dhrol(Guj)5.10-37.04147.4064806690-
Savarkundla(Guj)3.50-76.67401.701050012013-34.39
Tindivanam(TN)3.4025.9371.3068756282-30.59
Bharuasumerpur(UP)3.00NC272.0078008600-22.00
Soyabean
Khanpur(Raj)150.00-29.51657.30370136404.99
Aklera(Raj)45.00-16.67891.00357535553.26
Haveri(Kar)22.00214.29391.0030003600-
Dahod(Guj)4.50-87.871400.0036003600-4.26
Dhamnod(MP)2.50108.3313.90358035502.58
Published on July 20, 2020
