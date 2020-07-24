Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 24-07-2020 04:08:13 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

CastorSeed
Patan(Guj)295.731184.67346.0539704040-21.23
Siddhpur(Guj)115.289.173233.1139023935-27.90
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)62.70-0.321960.3039353930-28.45
Becharaji(Guj)36.00-60375.6039453992-27.77
Halvad(Guj)14.10-35.621188.3238753850-28.24
Amirgadh(Guj)14.06-17.0566.1139253920-
Unava(Guj)11.40200434.0039803960-24.41
Vadgam(Guj)7.40NC922.8839373930-27.89
Mansa(Guj)6.888.69127.1239403925-28.10
Sami(Guj)5.9034.09135.2039253900-28.11
Dehgam(Guj)5.6036.59326.0039023862-27.40
Dhrol(Guj)2.3013024.9032503495-
Dhoraji(Guj)0.60-75127.6038303880-23.48
CoconutOil
Tumkur(Kar)1032.00-16.372266.001250011600-
Jalandhar City(Jalandhar)(Pun)86.00-40.69305.0022002300-
Manjeri(Ker)5.00NC125.003350335031.37
Kuttoor(Ker)2.50NC172.50170001700020.57
Vamanapuram(Ker)1.30-7.1414.10400048005.26
Oddunchairum(TN)1.00NC128.002500250038.89
Karamadai(TN)0.82-11.83152.852600260026.83
CoconutSeed
Mukkom(Ker)5.00NC345.0024002400NC
Kuttoor(Ker)1.50NC106.5035003500-5.41
Copra
Kangeyam(TN)20.00-66.672385.77990099507.61
Velur(TN)12.32-2.45121.239960931917.73
GroundNutOil
Mainpuri(UP)585.00-2.55219.0048004650-1.94
Etah(UP)280.009.82530.0048504800-2.22
Farukhabad(UP)140.00-26.322235.20440042002.33
Bewar(UP)45.001025137.20510050206.25
Mangrol(Guj)17.00-3.41428.30570057004.59
Avalurpet'(TN)16.0011.11170.4081118074-9.11
Kallakurichi(TN)9.60100217.608236794310.39
Mahoba(UP)8.909.885461.2048504880-
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)5.40-49.533857.50575057509.52
Tindivanam(TN)4.90-37.18444.7064276387-28.24
Dhrol(Guj)3.4047.83695.80445549103.01
Dhoraji(Guj)1.90-67.24300.004780465513.67
Virudhachalam(TN)1.50-1.508919--
Bhanvad(Guj)1.3030232.4037503750-2.60
Cheyyar(TN)1.19-48.48182.85805078800.49
Linseed
Maudaha(UP)5.00-37.5173.305000500011.11
Karvi(UP)4.00-11.11271.60500049504.38
Baberu(UP)1.1022.2236.004920490017.84
Atarra(UP)0.80-46.67131.10490048502.51
Mustard
Jasra(UP)260.001138.1578.004215425020.43
Agra(UP)171.00-7.5710500.104370436019.73
Khanpur(Raj)81.00406.251231.904484452324.11
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)60.50-26.313338.204350435029.66
Khair(UP)50.00233.333134.504300430021.13
Aligarh(UP)40.0014.294682.004350435020.83
Shamli(UP)25.004.171748.504735473015.49
Barhaj(UP)25.008.72383.4042254225-1.05
Goluwala(Raj)24.501941.674278.404320425119.04
Kota(Raj)23.00-68.714069.004350435023.40
Patan(Guj)21.34-77.2242.014335397520.42
Achnera(UP)20.00-201615.004300420022.86
Lakhimpur(UP)20.0011.113466.004180419020.81
Lalsot(Raj)19.603001676.604680454524.97
Mathura(UP)19.005.561419.004220424014.99
Tundla(UP)18.00-43.751560.504280425018.23
Ghaziabad(UP)16.0023.081200.204725475012.50
Mahoba(UP)14.601921461.804425441026.97
Siddhpur(Guj)13.5267.53854.714372438730.24
Bharuasumerpur(UP)13.00-27.781120.004200420020.00
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)11.00NC6228.604668460025.15
Narsinghgarh(MP)10.00-41.18587.003800382018.75
Badayoun(UP)8.00220379.30430042302.38
Farukhabad(UP)8.0022057.304350395022.54
Beldanga(WB)8.00NC395.005000500031.58
Chandausi(UP)7.50-6.25252.00434043604.33
Saharanpur(UP)7.007.69453.004735474012.74
Etah(UP)6.00-14.29488.504350436026.09
Kasganj(UP)6.00-25769.404350433026.09
Hardoi(UP)6.00-25717.504150424018.57
Naugarh(UP)5.0025366.80423542300.24
Muradabad(UP)4.00-20385.20436043803.81
Mainpuri(UP)4.0033.33192.204350424020.83
Sitapur(UP)3.80-24380.104240420022.54
Bilsi(UP)3.8026.67565.904335433011.15
Katwa(WB)3.805.5653.804800480020.00
Charra(UP)3.50-12.5322.004350430022.54
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)3.50-12.5281.504270424520.28
Kayamganj(UP)3.5016.67366.604540455028.98
Muzzafarnagar(UP)3.0050180.0047304725-
Sultanpur(UP)3.0020124.004900495024.37
Bindki(UP)3.00NC82.804460445011.78
Jhijhank(UP)3.00NC320.0044704480-
Ujhani(UP)3.00200974.30430043202.38
Faizabad(UP)2.8040123.104300432012.42
Azamgarh(UP)2.50-28.57384.80423042300.24
Orai(UP)2.50-16.6725.6045004525-
Devariya(UP)2.50-21.88292.00426542500.83
Guskara(Burdwan)(WB)2.405031.504700470020.51
Bahraich(UP)2.2022.2292.70398039801.79
Jangipura(UP)2.20-8.33100.80438043804.29
Surajgarh(Raj)2.00NC406.404260420018.33
Auraiya(UP)2.00-20618.604400440023.94
Etawah(UP)2.0011.11169.104380440023.38
Fatehpur(UP)2.0066.67114.704460445515.10
Jahangirabad(UP)2.00-20366.404350435020.83
Gazipur(UP)2.00-23.08188.10438043803.30
Tulsipur(UP)2.00-2083.4040003950-
Muskara(UP)2.00-88.891257.1043004260-
Safdarganj(UP)2.00-33.3369.0042004200-
Kandi(WB)2.0010078.904010402013.92
Sahiyapur(UP)1.9026.67137.80423042300.12
Choubepur(UP)1.90-544.604500450014.65
Soharatgarh(UP)1.8012.5144.0042254235NC
Baberu(UP)1.7013.3367.904320432020.84
Rampur(UP)1.7013.33101.00423042300.71
Atrauli(UP)1.50NC84.004350433036.36
Jalaun(UP)1.50NC36.904450430037.30
Raibareilly(UP)1.50NC56.904260426024.20
Shikohabad(UP)1.5050107.104100412515.49
Unnao(UP)1.502541.60425042503.28
Bharthna(UP)1.502593.404400444029.41
Rasda(UP)1.50-25134.9043254310-
Gondal(UP)1.40-22.22128.90395039508.22
Naanpara(UP)1.4027.27108.9040004000-
Becharaji(Guj)1.20-2020.804282423225.02
Akbarpur(UP)1.20-14.29363.20430043109.97
Atarra(UP)1.0011.1183.204350434024.29
Mawana(UP)1.00-33.3348.5047304735-
Achalda(UP)1.00NC109.404450445034.85
Bankura Sadar(WB)1.00-33.33102.50420042005.00
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)1.00NC40.50420042005.00
Chandoli(UP)0.80-11.1121.80443044355.23
Dankaur(UP)0.80-11.1149.8044154512-
Wazirganj(UP)0.80-2077.6042804310-
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)0.60-93.48376.804100395020.59
Fatehabad(UP)0.60-25102.004350445020.17
Mustardoil
Birbhum(WB)55.0010410.001070010600-
Meerut(UP)50.00-12.282030.00105001050016.67
Saharanpur(UP)37.0032.142207.00102001022013.84
Shamli(UP)28.00NC2465.60102901031011.85
Aligarh(UP)25.00NC2388.0099509900176.39
Muzzafarnagar(UP)25.00251964.50103101030014.68
Ghaziabad(UP)14.002233.331145.20105001050015.38
Etawah(UP)8.5030.77509.50975098257.14
Lohardaga(Jha)6.00-25206.001160011600-
Mothkur(UP)3.2077.7826.2096009600-
Dadri(UP)3.0050227.00104001030015.56
Safdarganj(UP)3.00NC190.5010200102005.15
Bahraich(UP)2.50108.33103.2010800108005.37
Buland Shahr(UP)2.50-28.57129.6094859455-
Bharthna(UP)2.4033.3399.40990099508.32
Hardoi(UP)2.1061.54243.80995099408.51
Sultanpur(UP)2.00-42.8623.00120001040022.45
Mainpuri(UP)1.70-10.53113.70954095206.95
Jangipura(UP)1.606.6780.0010570105306.77
Auraiya(UP)1.50NC92.709800985019.15
Bharuasumerpur(UP)1.505083.909400940014.63
Farukhabad(UP)1.50-25137.30970097008.99
Fatehpur(UP)1.5087.5114.00107201072518.00
Mawana(UP)1.50NC110.001040010300-
Raibareilly(UP)1.5087.546.801002010025-
Kayamganj(UP)1.5025115.30975097507.73
Gazipur(UP)1.40-12.5149.5010600105307.51
Naanpara(UP)1.4055.5683.001075010800-
Paliakala(UP)1.40-6.6789.7010030101004.86
Etah(UP)1.30-7.1490.409650965012.21
Choubepur(UP)1.30NC27.801000099756.38
Kasganj(UP)1.202099.109620961012.65
Rampur(UP)1.20-25110.70964096405.47
Achalda(UP)1.20NC115.4098009800-
Ajuha(UP)1.20-86.67510.4042009900-57.14
Charra(UP)1.10-15.3859.3099009900-
Bindki(UP)1.00NC46.90102001040012.33
Gurusarai(UP)0.60-33.3331.009500950015.85
NeemSeed
Tumkur(Kar)22.0010190.0046004140-
Arasikere(Kar)2.00-33.3374.0044004940-
Sesamum(Sesame,Gingelly,til)
Halvad(Guj)28.06-9.481754.1078007825-23.15
Mahoba(UP)9.007.14619.1096509690-
Dhrol(Guj)7.7075169.9069106905-
Vankaner(Guj)6.60-14.2998.7077007625-21.03
Villupuram(TN)6.40-8446.4084619136-12.76
Rajula(Guj)1.8012.520.90105887000-31.69
Katwa(WB)1.60NC43.0055005500-14.06
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)1.5050524.9079607500-24.19
Thiryagadurgam(TN)1.20-40135.6080868799-22.52
Guskara(Burdwan)(WB)1.20NC29.0055005500-14.06
Tindivanam(TN)1.10-79.6387.0063896239-35.50
Bhanvad(Guj)0.60-33.3312.2060005500-
Soyabean
Kota(Raj)544.0028.6121228.60367536503.52
Narsinghgarh(MP)158.50-22.424654.10367536752.08
Khanpur(Raj)140.00-6.67797.30366037013.83
Dahod(Guj)33.2022.961485.2036003600-4.26
Khujner(MP)31.80-14.752821.10357036604.85
Suva(DillSeed)
Becharaji(Guj)2.20214.2917.8041624125-
Sami(Guj)0.80-42.8634.4040004050-34.69
Siddhpur(Guj)0.52-42.8625.8841604200-28.15
Published on July 24, 2020
oilseeds and edible oil
