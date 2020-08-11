Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 11-08-2020 03:29:18 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CastorSeed
Palanpur(Guj)76.0035.712749.8039303937-27.58
Thara(Guj)22.0519.711517.6239153940-
Mehsana(Guj)18.70405.41591.3039103910-29.87
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)4.006062.3033503350-35.58
Mansa(Guj)3.33-24.49155.3239003975-28.64
Kalol(Guj)2.50-95.54321.6039253950-
Dehgam(Guj)1.20-7.69383.1038753875-27.91
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC105.0036001800-14.29
Unava(Guj)0.70-93.33533.7039303950-28.28
Dehgam(Rekhiyal)(Guj)0.60-2515.3038503875-
CoconutOil
Kadur(Kar)4425.005.1656474.00115009000-
K.R.Nagar(Kar)2000.001003000.001200010-10.45
Elumathur(TN)10.3948.648357.193049295630.35
Kannur(Ker)10.00NC492.0017300173009.15
Manjeri(Ker)5.00NC145.002950295015.69
Kuttoor(Ker)2.50NC185.0017200172006.17
Anthiyur(TN)2.09-32.860.5612001030-
Neeleswaram(Ker)2.00NC42.001750017000-2.78
Neeleswaram(Ker)2.00NC42.003300310017.86
Vamanapuram(Ker)0.60-62.516.30400042005.26
CoconutSeed
Kuttoor(Ker)1.50NC115.5036003500-5.26
Copra
Kangeyam(TN)40.00105.132773.7710200995012.09
Muthur(TN)6.0010034.0010035988023.28
Neeleswaram(Ker)2.00NC24.00900089003.45
Anthiyur(TN)1.39-47.9439.4692599306-
GroundNutOil
Mainpuri(UP)660.001.549189.0046404650-5.21
Etah(UP)140.00-6.673925.0048504700-3.00
Farukhabad(UP)54.00-32.53185.2044004250-4.35
Madhoganj(UP)30.5027.081320.0048504830-3.96
Kustagi(Kar)14.0055.56425.0057615700-
Mahoba(UP)11.0013.45506.90485048605.90
Mundaragi(Kar)4.0033.331348.005142452737.52
Jhansi(UP)3.507513440.104870488539.14
Pratappur(Cht)1.20NC17.40510051004.08
Linseed
Banda(UP)12.00242.86242.50530053008.16
Maudaha(UP)5.00-50235.30495050502.06
Karvi(UP)4.50-30.77324.10517550206.48
Atarra(UP)0.8033.33133.80503050003.71
Baberu(UP)0.80NC38.505100500022.16
Mustard
Agra(UP)175.00-24.8913248.104450445024.30
Nagaram(Raj)88.50-26.6210828.704570455026.70
Kota(Raj)85.00169.844925.004650475031.54
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)37.00-49.666661.804990510035.05
Aligarh(UP)30.00-255352.004600460029.58
Ghaziabad(UP)30.0057.891502.204725470012.50
Khair(UP)30.00-14.293664.504550430030.00
Barhaj(UP)26.00302704.60428042800.71
Lalitpur(UP)25.00-16.672056.904500450025.00
Shamli(UP)25.0013.642251.504700471014.63
Gorakhpur(UP)22.0022.22981.0043604355-
Achnera(UP)21.00NC1847.004430435021.37
Mathura(UP)21.00-161705.004350435018.53
Muskara(UP)18.2022.971508.5044504450-
Maudaha(UP)17.50-2.78359.004500450025.87
Bharuasumerpur(UP)15.00-401370.004500450028.57
Lalsot(Raj)14.40-43.081828.004978482433.14
Lakhimpur(UP)12.00NC3638.004350435022.54
Raath(UP)11.00-12534.4047504700-
Barabanki(UP)9.20-23.33219.40430041908.04
Hardoi(UP)9.00-43.75873.504300415022.86
Karvi(UP)9.00-21.74339.504480441029.29
Kasganj(UP)8.00-20901.404530455030.92
Mauranipur(UP)8.00100198.604450440030.88
Tundla(UP)8.0033.331736.504450445026.42
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)6.6040.43463.004550450033.82
Banda(UP)6.00-14.29354.004500450028.57
Etah(UP)6.0020584.504520450030.64
Chirgaon(UP)6.00-2528.0045754500-
Muradabad(UP)5.0025483.20439044004.28
Soharatgarh(UP)5.00177.78165.20431042901.65
Rura(UP)5.00NC801.604400422529.41
Saharanpur(UP)5.00-37.5559.004700470011.90
Jhansi(UP)4.5028.57192.304550455029.45
Akbarpur(UP)4.4010423.204350435011.25
Katwa(WB)4.20-6.67102.404950490023.75
Palanpur(Guj)3.70-69.17378.604707463741.05
Chandausi(UP)3.50-12.5329.00438043604.29
Bilsi(UP)3.5029.63639.504460442514.36
Azamgarh(UP)3.00-33.33457.20432543252.25
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)3.0020323.504370440024.86
Mahoba(UP)3.00-16.671553.604485447030.00
Sultanpur(UP)3.0020153.004900490024.37
Jhijhank(UP)3.00-50388.0045204500-
Bahraich(UP)2.8075109.10404040203.86
Charra(UP)2.80-12.5390.004550440030.00
Guskara(Burdwan)(WB)2.6018.1847.704800470020.00
Badayoun(UP)2.5025435.30437043754.05
Muzzafarnagar(UP)2.50-16.67233.0047004700-
Orai(UP)2.50-16.6767.6047204720-
Sitapur(UP)2.508.7411.304310431024.57
Kayamganj(UP)2.50-16.67424.604500445027.84
Devariya(UP)2.5025334.00431543201.72
Lucknow(UP)2.30-39.472698.20436043504.43
Jangipura(UP)2.30-4.17131.20443044305.48
Basti(UP)2.2010198.00430043001.42
Jalaun(UP)2.2012050.704750430046.56
Surajgarh(Raj)2.00NC440.404600460027.78
Auraiya(UP)2.00-50652.604560455027.73
Jahangirabad(UP)2.00-20410.404500450025.00
Meerut(UP)2.0033.33121.004700471014.08
Gazipur(UP)2.00-23.08227.10443044304.24
Bindki(UP)2.0033.33107.804550455020.05
Shahganj(UP)2.0042.8615.805450426029.15
Ujhani(UP)2.00100995.30433043503.10
Bharthna(UP)2.0033.33116.404470448028.26
Rasda(UP)2.0033.33167.1043754380-
Chomu(Raj)1.90-48.6511.204680431036.05
Mainpuri(UP)1.90-5243.204360435021.11
Rampur(UP)1.8020124.80423042301.20
Robertsganj(UP)1.80NC84.30433543252.97
Tulsipur(UP)1.606.67105.6040504000-
Pratapgarh(UP)1.505058.004200421010.09
Etawah(UP)1.5025193.704550455030.00
Mawana(UP)1.505069.9047004710-
Pukhrayan(UP)1.50-25416.004500450026.76
Raibareilly(UP)1.5087.576.104480447529.11
Unnao(UP)1.50114.2954.20437544256.32
Choubepur(UP)1.50-6.2571.804600460017.20
Naanpara(UP)1.4040133.1040254025-4.17
Baberu(UP)1.30-31.5887.904465436024.90
Gondal(UP)1.20-33.33155.30395039502.60
Sahiyapur(UP)1.20-25166.80428042901.18
Ajuha(UP)1.20-20115.7042004200-0.24
Madhoganj(UP)1.20-33.33169.004320425019.34
Atrauli(UP)1.00-33.33102.004500440041.07
Fatehpur(UP)1.00-16.67137.104550456019.42
Shikohabad(UP)1.00-33.33126.504400440022.22
Partaval(UP)1.002540.3043854370-
Atarra(UP)0.9012.5106.804450442527.14
Wazirganj(UP)0.80-2087.6043504350-
Goluwala(Raj)0.70-95.144471.804740473130.58
Narsinghgarh(MP)0.60-96.84626.204100430528.13
Khatra(WB)0.60-5017.40420042007.69
Mustardoil
Aligarh(UP)200.007003238.009950995015.70
Birbhum(WB)55.00NC630.001090010700-
Meerut(UP)48.50-13.392891.00108501085020.76
Haathras(UP)40.00NC1891.00105001020025.00
Saharanpur(UP)38.00-15.562927.00104001040016.07
Shamli(UP)30.003.453098.60104701045015.05
Muzzafarnagar(UP)25.00NC2438.50104701050016.46
Ghaziabad(UP)15.00NC1383.20108501080019.23
Durgapur(WB)12.00NC568.9710600105008.72
Ajuha(UP)8.0014.29670.40990099001.02
Raath(UP)8.0014.29376.5096509650-
Etawah(UP)6.0020591.509850985010.36
Pratapgarh(UP)5.00NC131.00123601235023.97
Hardoi(UP)3.00-43.4294.00995099406.42
Dadri(UP)3.00-25277.00105001040016.67
Jangipura(UP)2.6030105.6010670106308.88
Banda(UP)2.50-16.6794.70961096008.34
Bharthna(UP)2.504.17131.80990099509.39
Buland Shahr(UP)2.00NC169.8095409810-
Gazipur(UP)2.0017.65179.9010650106507.90
Bahraich(UP)1.80-18.18120.8010800108005.99
Paliakala(UP)1.7021.43117.9010170101205.17
Mauranipur(UP)1.60-5058.70950095008.57
Mainpuri(UP)1.606.67150.70955096706.70
Auraiya(UP)1.50-25116.509850980016.43
Rampur(UP)1.50-16.67138.30964096405.93
Kayamganj(UP)1.5050138.909950992511.48
Charra(UP)1.40-12.586.5099509950-
Etah(UP)1.40-6.67109.609760975012.83
Kasganj(UP)1.40-6.67122.109730970012.62
Fatehpur(UP)1.3030137.20108001082519.21
Bharuasumerpur(UP)1.20-20107.1094009400-
Farukhabad(UP)1.20NC159.70980098508.89
Raibareilly(UP)1.205065.4010030100206.99
Naanpara(UP)1.2050106.001090010900-
Barabanki(UP)1.10-16.8010550-6.03
Mawana(UP)1.00-33.33130.001070010600-
Bindki(UP)1.002558.50103801030014.57
Choubepur(UP)0.80-2043.6010175102008.59
Muskara(UP)0.60-14.2937.50955096007.91
NeemSeed
Arasikere(Kar)3.00-72.73158.0044005050-
Sesamum(Sesame,Gingelly,til)
Lalsot(Raj)5.00525147.8079507700-21.48
Pandavapura(Kar)4.00-4.007700--
Mahoba(UP)2.6030647.7094859550-
Guskara(Burdwan)(WB)1.60NC34.7054005500-12.90
Anthiyur(TN)1.53-45.7460.1689399119-
Katwa(WB)1.50-6.2552.2054005400-12.90
Soyabean
Kota(Raj)495.0013.5324188.60367536755.00
Narsinghgarh(MP)66.50269.444816.20365036001.39
Khategaon(MP)48.54-28.5116273.04335134008.10
Dahod(Guj)26.60-17.651645.10372537255.37
Kalapipal(MP)25.0019.052476.50355036502.04
Khujner(MP)21.3099.072912.90372536107.19
Sunflower
Mundaragi(Kar)13.00-50238.0035233637-11.62

Published on August 11, 2020
TOPICS
oilseeds and edible oil
