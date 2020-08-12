Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 12-08-2020 06:30:07 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CastorSeed
Deoli(Raj)0.60-0.603335--
CoconutOil
Sira(Kar)4600.00155.566400.001356516194-
Tarikere(Kar)3000.00177.7816545.001000011430NC
Bantwala(Kar)1910.00-1910.0011000--
Puttur(Kar)1500.00-76.1912500.001075010000-
Malur(Kar)1143.00185.7511335.001000015000-
Santhesargur(Kar)800.00-5033300.0080008000NC
Bangalore(Kar)750.00-87.44148720.001300014000-7.14
Davangere(Kar)300.00-501700.0070007000-
Kattakada(Ker)110.00NC1275.004300430034.38
Omalur(TN)19.0453.55155.341850185044.53
Pollachi(TN)14.00125.81720.272800270015.70
Kannur(Ker)10.00NC502.0017300173009.15
Manjeri(Ker)5.00NC150.002950295015.69
Ranniangadi(Ker)1.30-3.7016000--
Kottakkal(Ker)1.00-5075.0018000168506.82
Oddunchairum(TN)1.00NC136.002500250038.89
CoconutSeed
Ranniangadi(Ker)0.90NC5.80300028007.14
Copra
Kangeyam(TN)59.5048.752833.27101501020011.54
Elumathur(TN)36.571525.331042.1610405978919.19
Gubbi(Kar)7.00-56.25108.0095009900-
Bangalore(Kar)1.00-66.6723.001000010000-44.44
Karkala(Kar)1.00-1.0010000--
Kasargod(Ker)0.60-402.4089009300-16.04
GroundNutOil
Challakere(Kar)116.00NC246.0064816481-
Vikkiravandi(TN)60.00NC449.6052005348-13.66
Bellary(Kar)51.0018.6481.0044704301-
Raichur(Kar)16.00-23.8174.0044384948-
Avalurpet'(TN)16.00-50281.6080868063-12.69
Kustagi(Kar)14.00NC439.0057615761-
Gingee(TN)12.00200228.3078997668-8.10
Gadag(Kar)10.0090011.005641474339.73
Mundaragi(Kar)7.00751355.005184514238.65
Manalurpet(TN)3.402404.4072237819-
Tindivanam(TN)2.70-28.95456.6064496602-30.27
Madhugiri(Kar)2.00100252.005217483358.09
Kallakurichi(TN)2.00-37.5231.0076897955-10.86
Akluj(Mah)1.00NC3.0030004000-14.29
Vellore(TN)0.51-90.6450.448600870013.16
GroundNutSeed
Bangalore(Kar)12.00-77.361339.0095009500NC
Mustard
Baran(Raj)65.00-352430.0047604750-
Khanpur(Raj)38.50-77.672161.704790472132.58
Bangalore(Kar)26.0052.941516.005650565014.14
Khedh(Bodaramev)(Raj)21.20-42.404681--
Lakhimpur(UP)15.00253668.004330435021.97
Deoli(Raj)6.4088.24276.8048004580-
Khedli(laxmangarh)(Raj)5.10-10.204870--
Rura(UP)5.00NC811.604600440035.29
Katwa(WB)3.80-9.52110.005000495025.00
Guskara(Burdwan)(WB)2.30-11.5452.304850480021.25
Surajgarh(Raj)2.00NC444.404600460027.78
Muzzafarnagar(UP)2.00-20237.0047004700-
Lahar(MP)1.70-94.3363.4046944250-
Bankura Sadar(WB)1.50-25122.50420042002.44
Basti(UP)1.40-36.36200.80432043001.89
Unnao(UP)1.20-2056.60437543756.32
Jaipur(Bassi)(Raj)0.60-14.2925.0046454710-
Mustardoil
Sainthia(WB)72.00-2.7920.0010300103009.34
Birbhum(WB)65.0018.18760.001090010900-
Jhargram(WB)23.00-8465.001020010200NC
Muzzafarnagar(UP)15.00-402468.50104701047016.46
Durgapur(WB)13.008.33594.9710600106008.72
Purulia(WB)2.00NC29.00121001182017.13
NeemSeed
Arasikere(Kar)13.00333.33184.0049554400-
Safflower
Gadag(Kar)8.00-2021.0035093490-5.44
Basava Kalayana(Kar)1.00-1.003800--
Aurad Shahajani(Mah)1.00-1.003651--
Sesamum(Sesame,Gingelly,til)
K.R. Pet(Kar)10.00-10.008000--
Villupuram(TN)8.0042.8660.0080249028-18.74
Tindivanam(TN)3.1063.1694.7064266600-37.72
Bangalore(Kar)3.00-88420.00950010650-9.52
Thiryagadurgam(TN)2.4020140.8079618775-23.72
Katwa(WB)1.7013.3353.9053005400-14.52
Guskara(Burdwan)(WB)1.40-12.536.1053005400-14.52
Vikkiravandi(TN)1.20-2515.8062557836-33.46
Manalurpet(TN)0.8033.3346.4065997343-30.15
Soyabean
Khanpur(Raj)40.50-74.371331.10368036554.40
Bidar(Kar)40.00-20269.0035003550-4.89
Baran(Raj)40.00-20315.0035963690-
Haveri(Kar)27.00350424.0035453684-
Basava Kalayana(Kar)22.0029.41102.0036803710-
Aurad Shahajani(Mah)7.004063.0033403600-8.87
Khujner(MP)6.40-69.952919.30374037257.63
Sunflower
Mundaragi(Kar)24.0084.62262.0035093523-11.97
Sindhanur(Kar)22.00-1268.0040004100-

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on August 12, 2020
TOPICS
oilseeds and edible oil
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.