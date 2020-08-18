Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 18-08-2020 02:36:47 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CastorSeed
Lakhani(Guj)79.50-73.433921.0039253990-23.41
Palanpur(Guj)67.00-11.842816.8039123930-27.92
Mehsana(Guj)44.40137.43635.7038853910-30.31
Mehsana(Jornang)(Guj)29.7086.79191.6038753850-22.11
Unava(Guj)18.50180.3558.8039253925-27.45
Halvad(Guj)16.8891.821397.1238504250-28.37
Rapar(Guj)15.0011.112405.0039003890-
Vadgam(Guj)12.10-4.72997.6839203970-28.27
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)8.20-14.582357.3039253955-27.98
Rajkot(Guj)7.50-401931.5037003725-29.99
Mansa(Guj)6.05-37.76171.0939253875-28.18
Sami(Guj)6.00172.73181.2039253915-26.98
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)3.0087.566.9034003400-34.62
Dahod(Guj)2.807582.7037003650-29.52
Amirgadh(Guj)2.37-45.7784.8339003945-
Dehgam(Guj)1.80-37.93388.8039023820-27.40
Dhrol(Guj)1.10-4530.5030453145-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC107.0036003500-14.29
CoconutOil
Thodupuzha(Ker)6.00NC125.002000190025.00
Elumathur(TN)5.28336.368363.683239324938.48
Pollachi(TN)4.0033.33727.272800280015.70
Thodupuzha(Ker)4.00NC100.00201002000015.52
Kuttoor(Ker)2.50NC192.50172001720021.99
Karamadai(TN)1.27-50.97165.352600260015.56
Kanjirappally(Ker)1.25NC26.004000400025.00
Oddunchairum(TN)1.00NC139.002500250038.89
Kanjangadu(Ker)1.00NC61.5018200182007.06
CoconutSeed
Kuttoor(Ker)1.50NC120.0038003800-11.63
Copra
Kangeyam(TN)19.50-50.632902.27101501015011.54
Thodupuzha(Ker)10.00NC281.00107001050012.63
Muthur(TN)2.00-66.6736.00104001003527.76
Kanjangadu(Ker)1.00NC50.509800980016.67
GroundNutOil
Farukhabad(UP)125.00380.773336.2044004600-4.35
Etah(UP)60.00-33.334075.0048004850-4.00
Madhoganj(UP)21.002.441361.5048304830-4.36
Rajkot(Guj)7.50-37.514081.5048754900-3.47
Gingee(TN)4.00-66.67232.3073817899-14.12
Kallakurichi(TN)3.80-5240.0076747708-11.04
Mahoba(UP)3.50-14.635519.30480047904.80
Cheyyar(TN)3.08-4.94195.6080908175-1.92
Jhansi(UP)3.007.1413448.704875488039.29
Dhrol(Guj)1.6060704.6042504425-1.73
Savarkundla(Guj)1.00NC1514.1045784528-7.05
GroundNutSeed
Rajkot(Guj)1.00-33.33142.7063006600-4.91
Linseed
Karvi(UP)4.00-42.86341.10525051858.02
Atarra(UP)0.8033.33136.20518051806.80
Maudaha(UP)0.80-90244.10515051006.19
Mustard
Lakhani(Guj)94.35-82.2414661.554625442531.39
Ghaziabad(UP)50.00251682.204740470012.86
Goluwala(Raj)30.1042004532.004690474029.20
Aligarh(UP)30.00205462.004700460032.39
Shamli(UP)28.00-6.672367.504675467514.02
Hapur(UP)25.00NC2035.004700465011.90
Barhaj(UP)22.00-18.522842.60432043001.65
Achnera(UP)21.0010.531927.004350440016.00
Lalsot(Raj)18.00251864.004809497828.62
Mathura(UP)18.00-21.741787.004460445021.53
Bharuasumerpur(UP)17.0013.331450.004500450028.57
Lakhimpur(UP)15.00NC3698.004330433021.97
Muskara(UP)13.0041592.5045004450-
Saharanpur(UP)12.00140583.004660470010.95
Maudaha(UP)10.0066.67436.004500451025.87
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)9.70-64.864396.004600460530.50
Karvi(UP)9.00-35.71405.504525448030.59
Mahoba(UP)7.40289.471575.204530452031.30
Palanpur(Guj)7.0089.19392.604652470739.41
Etah(UP)7.0016.67610.504560455031.79
Mehsana(Guj)6.80-6.85189.204650465035.77
Jhansi(UP)6.0020222.304540455029.16
Muradabad(UP)6.0020505.20438044004.04
Azamgarh(UP)5.5022.22477.20432543302.25
Rajkot(Guj)5.00400591.104500462540.63
Badayoun(UP)5.0025457.30437043754.05
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)4.90250475.604427442730.21
Mehsana(Jornang)(Guj)4.0040019.404700440038.24
Rura(UP)4.00-20829.604500450028.57
Suratgarh(Raj)3.00-34.782334.004616464531.47
Charra(UP)2.703.85400.604650456032.86
Gorakhpur(UP)2.60-91.331046.2043504350-
Faizabad(UP)2.20-12161.304360433513.99
Devariya(UP)2.2010348.4042404350-0.05
Surajgarh(Raj)2.00100450.404700465030.56
Jahangirabad(UP)2.00NC422.404525448025.69
Achalda(UP)2.0066.67136.604500460036.36
Kayamganj(UP)2.00-20433.604580454030.11
Madhoganj(UP)1.9035.71175.604330432519.61
Gondal(UP)1.8020165.10395039502.60
Bahraich(UP)1.80-25117.50405040504.11
Basti(UP)1.6014.29211.80432043201.89
Shikohabad(UP)1.50NC132.504300435019.44
Soharatgarh(UP)1.407.69175.60435043252.59
Gazipur(UP)1.40-30239.30450044505.88
Sahiyapur(UP)1.20-20175.40431043101.89
Shahganj(UP)1.20-4018.20432054502.37
Jaipur(Bassi)(Raj)1.0066.6727.0046984645-
Atarra(UP)1.0025112.404480448028.00
Rasda(UP)1.00-33.33175.1044604500-
Fatehabad(UP)0.80NC105.204550455025.34
Naanpara(UP)0.80-33.33137.1041004050-2.38
Fatehpur(UP)0.70-58.82143.504570456019.95
Amirgadh(Guj)0.68-1.364425--
Atrauli(UP)0.60-25104.804560460042.95
Utraula(UP)0.60NC10.8040004000-
Mustardoil
Saharanpur(UP)45.00503017.00105001040017.19
Ghaziabad(UP)40.001001503.20108001070018.68
Shamli(UP)36.002.863240.60105001050014.13
Jhargram(WB)23.00-11.54613.001020010200NC
Aligarh(UP)20.00NC3318.00107009950197.22
Hapur(UP)20.00NC1028.0010650990018.33
Bahraich(UP)2.20-21.43130.8010850108505.85
Farukhabad(UP)2.0033.33166.709800980010.11
Gazipur(UP)1.80-33.33193.3010700106008.52
Mauranipur(UP)1.50NC61.70950095009.20
Balarampur(WB)1.505017.33115001105016.87
Bharuasumerpur(UP)1.20-40116.509600960017.07
Charra(UP)1.20-14.2991.70108009950-
Fatehpur(UP)1.20-25145.20108501082019.43
Kayamganj(UP)1.2020143.30995099759.94
Paliakala(UP)1.20-25123.5010140101506.01
Etah(UP)1.10-8.33114.2010000996016.28
Kasganj(UP)0.80-20125.70101001000018.27
Naanpara(UP)0.70-30109.401120011000-
Utraula(UP)0.60NC15.801150011600-
Sesamum(Sesame,Gingelly,til)
Rajkot(Guj)53.0013.986693.301112511150-34.00
Halvad(Guj)15.206.891981.4474007400-27.80
Vankaner(Guj)9.3055149.9077007700-21.03
Savarkundla(Guj)6.00-25501.70105639650-34.14
Dhrol(Guj)2.8075214.8064754125-
Mahoba(UP)1.5025651.6094309450-
Lalsot(Raj)1.10-78148.9077257950-23.70
Soyabean
Dahod(Guj)56.70-30.091782.90371037404.95
Khategaon(MP)54.65-2.4116471.2930003400-14.29
Khujner(MP)6.806.252926.10360537403.74
Suva(DillSeed)
Sami(Guj)1.6023.0844.6043004000-29.80

Published on August 18, 2020
