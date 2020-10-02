Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 02-10-2020 04:03:27 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CastorSeed
Rajkot(Guj)59.5023.962646.5039003885-24.27
Halvad(Guj)46.8045.161713.0040504075-25.00
Rapar(Guj)14.00-302593.5040604060-
Dasada Patadi(Guj)5.92-20223.4840503988-25.52
CoconutOil
Kannur(Ker)8.00-20550.0019500185009.86
GroundNutOil
Halvad(Guj)285.3410.271488.5644504150-11.00
Jasdan(Guj)140.00-442206.0037503750-6.25
Rahuri(Vambori)(Mah)2.00-2.003650--
Porbandar(Guj)1.50150131.9038504000-10.15
Bhokardan(Pimpalgaon Renu)(Mah)1.00NC2.0045194500-
Dhrol(Guj)0.60-57.14710.3041054650-3.75
Bhanvad(Guj)0.60NC239.604250425016.44
GroundNutSeed
Rajkot(Guj)1.00-33.33222.10662569000.76
Mustard
Kurara(UP)11.8019531.604800450054.84
Beldanga(WB)8.00-20655.005250525038.16
Rura(UP)5.0011.11952.604850480038.57
Kasganj(UP)4.0033.331015.404710470029.04
Fatehabad(UP)0.70-22.22117.804950485034.88
Mustardoil
Rura(UP)9.00-10259.8010500800036.36
Kasganj(UP)0.80-20154.10105001045020.69
Sesamum(Sesame,Gingelly,til)
Rajkot(Guj)112.00-3.457907.901280012675-22.42
Jasdan(Guj)25.00-21.88268.801150011750-22.03
Halvad(Guj)5.90-2.962181.4472756750-35.33
Dhrol(Guj)3.4088.89245.1064557830-
Porbandar(Guj)1.80-71.888.2063507350-
Dasada Patadi(Guj)0.80-2.406678--
Bhanvad(Guj)0.60NC14.0060006500-
Soyabean
Tuljapur(Mah)165.00266.67974.0035003650-
Digras(Mah)26.00-95.003685--

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on October 02, 2020
TOPICS
oilseeds and edible oil
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.