Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 21-10-2020 01:46:09 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CastorSeed
Rajkot(Guj)32.5035.422770.0038403940-6.80
Sami(Guj)12.6020285.9041004125-24.77
Dehgam(Guj)1.00-82.14481.2040374025-4.45
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC134.0037003700-21.28
CoconutOil
Honnali(Kar)2090.00-15.49100185.00125001200038.89
Manjeri(Ker)5.00NC185.003750375027.12
Kuttoor(Ker)2.50NC235.0018200182005.81
Athirampuzha(Ker)2.00NC56.804400430037.50
Ezhamkulam(Ker)2.001502.8043005500-14.00
Kanjangadu(Ker)1.505070.0020000189008.11
Kanjirappally(Ker)1.25NC31.004800480026.32
Oddunchairum(TN)1.00NC155.002500250038.89
CoconutSeed
Kanjangadu(Ker)5.00NC211.0038001100035.71
Kuttoor(Ker)1.50NC145.504000440025.00
Thrissur(Ker)1.00NC27.604000390017.65
Copra
Vellakkoil(TN)56.90-23.571248.86111351180025.61
Kangeyam(TN)14.80-14.8011000--
Kadur(Kar)12.00100100.001000011900-
Kasargod(Ker)1.201003.6096008900-9.43
Kanjangadu(Ker)1.00NC54.50115001100022.34
GroundNutOil
Bagru(Raj)580.00-60.943373.9046004600-8.00
Rajkot(Guj)480.00-73.3317433.70502548005.79
Mahoba(UP)302.5013.726428.6039703950-18.65
Lalsot(Raj)91.20-34.861082.60440142003.90
Jaipur(Bassi)(Raj)55.60-54.98201.0039553975-
Dhoraji(Guj)13.80-23.76403.605205505524.52
Vadgam(Guj)9.00-92.78612.25511050003.13
Cheyyar(TN)2.29-52.19234.9871406890-17.39
Vellore(TN)2.02-31.2984.2975007400-21.05
Bhanvad(Guj)1.606.67244.304850450032.88
Kallakurichi(TN)1.60-33.33288.6070536950-15.01
Madhugiri(Kar)1.00-92.31410.0039833796-47.43
GroundNutSeed
Rajkot(Guj)2.5066.67227.107000637527.27
Linseed
Kota(Raj)8.4032021.80510046998.51
Mahoba(UP)3.20-17.9549.105210525019.77
Atarra(UP)0.80NC49.605280536010.92
Mustard
Aligarh(UP)30.00NC6792.004860480034.25
Kota(Raj)29.5040.486694.005250495041.89
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)21.5059.267140.205440535041.30
Sitapur(UP)17.3015.33504.504650465038.81
Achnera(UP)15.007.142563.004850485031.08
Muskara(UP)12.009.091961.904800475031.51
Mahoba(UP)11.10-15.911899.204790476528.07
Lakhimpur(UP)10.00NC4150.004650465046.23
Beldanga(WB)8.00-20707.005400540042.11
Bharuasumerpur(UP)7.00NC1810.004900490040.00
Muradabad(UP)6.00-14.29668.204840480014.96
Rajkot(Guj)4.00100783.105000477540.85
Bilsi(UP)4.008.11762.304850478029.33
Kasganj(UP)3.00-251029.404800476037.93
Sultanpur(UP)3.0020192.004800465028.00
Allahabad(UP)2.50-28.57272.004800480014.29
Amroha(UP)2.50108.33110.4047804790-
Devariya(UP)2.50NC428.80454045506.32
Lalsot(Raj)2.30-96.092388.205130520031.54
Lucknow(UP)2.20-8.332782.204800475017.07
Mirzapur(UP)2.00-33.33345.004980490018.15
Basti(UP)1.70-29.17259.20454045106.82
Mainpuri(UP)1.60-11.11334.204860485936.52
Jangipura(UP)1.6033.33156.004880485015.37
Badayoun(UP)1.50-53.12571.304800477514.29
Jahangirabad(UP)1.50NC468.404850486033.79
Gondal(UP)1.40-17.65218.504250425010.10
Gazipur(UP)1.4040271.704900485015.57
Atarra(UP)1.20-7.69133.004780476035.03
Fatehpur(UP)1.2050191.505000500034.23
Jaipur(Bassi)(Raj)1.10-21.4343.6050904965-
Naanpara(UP)1.0025151.504250420011.84
Unnao(UP)0.60-4095.404750472525.83
Mustardoil
Aligarh(UP)30.00NC4168.00108001070027.06
Gazipur(UP)2.0066.67219.10118001150019.31
Paliakala(UP)1.7013.33164.90106201035011.50
Fatehpur(UP)1.6045.45199.80112601090024.28
Allahabad(UP)1.5050202.0010800105009.09
Kasganj(UP)1.5087.5159.10105801050021.61
Jangipura(UP)1.50NC132.40117801070019.23
Naanpara(UP)1.4040136.80120001170022.45
Mainpuri(UP)1.2020194.50104701023017.38
Charra(UP)1.00-23.08129.901082010510-
Bharuasumerpur(UP)0.80-20165.309700960018.29
Sesamum(Sesame,Gingelly,til)
Rajkot(Guj)119.00-30.818534.901336012475-12.25
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)28.0016.67590.7091308615-2.25
Bharuasumerpur(UP)15.00-50341.5080008000-16.67
Mahoba(UP)14.608.15737.5081908210-
Savarkundla(Guj)8.00220585.201162511300-12.68
Kota(Raj)8.00433.33169.5079007799-12.22
Lalsot(Raj)5.80190159.1090008700-8.16
Muskara(UP)3.50-12.5171.6079008200-7.60
Mothkur(UP)1.60166.672.2078607775-
Dhoraji(Guj)0.70NC72.9077808005-22.24
Soyabean
Kota(Raj)1435.00-33.4330766.603900380014.71
Khategaon(MP)649.508.4719784.13350034002.94
Khujner(MP)176.20-31.813562.403955380018.41
Mehrauni(UP)50.00-58.334426.0035003400-
Dhoraji(Guj)8.50-75.92105.303880378013.95
Sunflower
Kadur(Kar)14.0025054.0046504900-

Published on October 21, 2020
oilseeds and edible oil
