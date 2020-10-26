Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 26-10-2020 05:59:34 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CastorSeed
Kadiri(Guj)133.00-57.783428.0041504150-5.14
Rajkot(Guj)113.0068.662950.0039753900-8.73
Siddhpur(Guj)75.38-49.855415.55411541200.32
Palanpur(Guj)42.0027.273790.6041474132-23.59
Mehsana(Guj)40.80-63.041085.2041354130-24.82
Unava(Guj)34.10-26.98951.5041254125-17.50
Becharaji(Guj)27.30-54.73607.3041054100-6.06
Sami(Guj)26.00326.23318.0041354125-24.13
Dahod(Guj)12.00361.54126.0041504050-20.95
Himatnagar(Guj)11.30-35.888.7039503950-29.15
Mehsana(Jornang)(Guj)9.20-74.66340.9041154095-24.70
Dasada Patadi(Guj)5.92-33.33273.8040884088-24.83
Halvad(Guj)5.20-34.671766.2040004025-25.93
Bhiloda(Guj)4.0010016.5040753800-25.75
Morbi(Guj)3.50-45.3135.4040403960-18.30
Vav(Guj)1.95-89.2166.3241693946-16.29
Vadgam(Guj)1.80-77.221151.6841604132-23.60
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC136.0039003700-15.22
Dhoraji(Guj)0.70-78.79152.8039304005-25.21
CoconutOil
Jalandhar City(Jalandhar)(Pun)580.00205.261775.0026002500-18.75
Ettumanoor(Ker)2.807.6980.404200420031.25
Kottakkal(Ker)2.00NC90.0018750188507.45
Athirampuzha(Ker)2.00NC58.804300440034.38
CoconutSeed
Mukkom(Ker)5.00NC425.0024003000NC
GroundNutOil
Mahuva(Station Road)(Guj)1365.9063.683841.50550055001.85
Bagru(Raj)1206.90136.555091.0048504550-3.00
Rajkot(Guj)630.00NC18693.705350505012.63
Siddhpur(Guj)363.6557.19845.6048174850-
Halvad(Guj)338.020.282792.1249004700-2.00
Mahoba(UP)291.0013.456976.1038503950-9.73
Himatnagar(Guj)261.803.77517.306200550031.91
Vankaner(Guj)200.0033.33638.305035455043.86
Jhansi(UP)158.00-1.2513894.90402040108.06
Vadgam(Guj)98.10-25.68842.355590502832.15
Dhrol(Guj)87.401265.62814.305055455016.21
Morbi(Guj)76.608.35352.004410420813.95
Bhiloda(Guj)34.00277.7889.1050134678-
Savanur(Kar)21.0010.53280.004436329118.29
Dhoraji(Guj)13.00-21.21433.105130513022.73
Mundaragi(Kar)7.00NC1369.0048134505-24.75
Madhoganj(UP)6.508.331437.5039503850-19.22
Porbandar(Guj)5.10112.5140.304840489012.95
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)4.80433.3361.005150520028.75
Bhanvad(Guj)1.50-6.25245.805000485036.99
GroundNutSeed
Rajkot(Guj)2.50150230.607000682516.67
Linseed
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)12.00-52742.005100505011.48
Bandhabazar(Cht)7.50NC22.5046005150-
Banda(UP)7.5087.5241.50527553208.76
Mahoba(UP)3.005059.105225524021.94
Karvi(UP)2.00-20306.20527052409.79
Atarra(UP)0.60-2550.80530052809.50
Mustard
Agra(UP)177.0015.3118848.104820482032.05
Kota(Raj)55.0019.576896.005200525037.75
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)55.00-8.333142.005000490035.14
Mathura(UP)35.0045.832655.004870488034.53
Aligarh(UP)30.00-14.296922.005050485040.28
Barhaj(UP)26.0043746.60453045356.09
Baran(Raj)25.00-79.172720.005600493049.33
Gangapur City(Raj)25.00-16.942576.605624550943.98
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)24.007007194.205610542047.63
Nagaram(Raj)21.00-8.712646.105150510038.22
Ghaziabad(UP)20.00-4.762584.205375530027.98
Hapur(UP)20.0033.33320.0050804950-
Lakhimpur(UP)15.0036.364202.004650465030.25
Achnera(UP)14.007.692617.004890490032.16
Gorakhpur(UP)11.00101419.2045304530-
Hardoi(UP)11.001201209.504750470023.38
Shamli(UP)11.00-8.33254.0051855190-
Mahoba(UP)8.50-321941.204860482029.08
Etah(UP)8.0033.33820.505020485041.81
Saharanpur(UP)8.0033.33818.005200518023.22
Mugrabaadshahpur(UP)8.00NC143.604900487015.57
Gangapurcity(Old Lal mandi)(Raj)5.90353.85319.805388500039.22
Karvi(UP)5.5010514.505000490041.44
Rajkot(Guj)5.00-58.33817.104875510048.85
Auraiya(UP)5.0025707.204950490038.66
Banda(UP)5.00-28.57458.005100500043.66
Jhansi(UP)5.00-16.67377.904580457021.81
Orai(UP)5.0042.86139.6052404930-
Rura(UP)4.50NC1003.604300450026.47
Bilsi(UP)4.20-35.38783.704975492532.14
Azamgarh(UP)4.00233.33560.60453544806.71
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)3.8090557.404750473543.94
Bagru(Raj)3.00NC141.6049004900-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)3.00NC340.0051905180-
Devariya(UP)3.0020439.80453545306.71
Lucknow(UP)2.9031.822788.004825480020.63
Siddhpur(Guj)2.81-54.751457.575212496743.78
Ballia(UP)2.50-37.5339.504960495017.26
Kayamganj(UP)2.50-28.57531.604870484037.18
Charra(UP)2.304.55479.405000473038.89
Sahiyapur(UP)2.1061.54242.20456045507.42
Choubepur(UP)2.1010.53131.804985500032.93
Atarra(UP)2.0066.67137.004950478040.03
Bharuasumerpur(UP)2.00-841839.004900500040.00
Mirzapur(UP)2.00-20354.005045505019.69
Soharatgarh(UP)2.00-20262.60456045407.04
Achalda(UP)2.00NC189.004900490048.48
Gazipur(UP)2.0053.85278.305000500017.92
Bindki(UP)2.00NC157.404930495029.74
Kandi(WB)2.0025123.904900490028.95
Gondal(UP)1.8020225.105950425053.75
Faizabad(UP)1.6060202.104800475023.71
Mainpuri(UP)1.60-11.11341.004860480036.90
Bharthna(UP)1.6033.33156.004930495038.48
Rasda(UP)1.60NC221.9049304920-
Jangipura(UP)1.60NC159.204980488017.73
Amroha(UP)1.50NC116.4049004850-
Badayoun(UP)1.50-53.12580.704870485015.68
Etawah(UP)1.50NC221.304950495037.50
Jahangirabad(UP)1.50NC471.404950485037.50
Fatehpur(UP)1.3062.5195.704960497532.62
Bahraich(UP)1.20-33.33166.30420043007.14
Ajuha(UP)1.20-20159.104800480014.29
Madhoganj(UP)1.2033.33207.004700463028.07
Gurusarai(UP)1.2020126.504700470044.62
Mehsana(Guj)1.10-57.69234.205250517545.83
Suratgarh(Raj)1.0042.862346.005301479049.28
Pratapgarh(UP)1.00NC92.004480445014.87
Shikohabad(UP)1.00NC156.104900490034.25
Partaval(UP)1.002572.7045754575-
Dankaur(UP)1.002562.4051005268-
Shahabad(New Mandi)(UP)1.00-16.6714.7047004350-
Naanpara(UP)0.90-35.71156.104275427518.75
Unnao(UP)0.70-3098.804750475025.83
Raibareilly(UP)0.60NC108.504780480030.96
Jafarganj(UP)0.60NC18.004700445054.10
Mustardoil
Aligarh(UP)30.00NC4288.00108001080025.58
Muzzafarnagar(UP)30.00-6.253296.50114001140027.09
Saharanpur(UP)29.00-17.144159.00114001135027.23
Shamli(UP)19.00NC3900.60114101140027.13
Ghaziabad(UP)9.00-402253.20117001170028.57
Hapur(UP)9.00-55250.001050010350-
Rura(UP)9.00NC371.80105001100036.36
Ajuha(UP)7.00NC908.40109001080010.66
Etawah(UP)5.5022.22694.50107501080019.44
Pratapgarh(UP)4.0014.29233.00127501270027.82
Dadri(UP)4.00NC386.00114001130025.97
Hardoi(UP)3.20146.15414.80107001081012.75
Bahraich(UP)2.8016.67210.60120001200017.53
Achalda(UP)2.0066.67211.40104001050016.85
Bindki(UP)2.0033.3396.50112001110022.54
Bharthna(UP)2.0033.33178.40108501085020.56
Jangipura(UP)2.0025136.40118801178020.49
Auraiya(UP)1.8028.57148.70105001057016.02
Gazipur(UP)1.7013.33222.50119001180020.20
Bharuasumerpur(UP)1.50-40173.309800980015.29
Fatehpur(UP)1.5025205.20112201125023.16
Pilibhit(UP)1.50-25350.20103001042013.00
Mainpuri(UP)1.5015.38200.10104401046020.69
Shahabad(New Mandi)(UP)1.30-27.7812.90106501000028.31
Paliakala(UP)1.308.33169.9010600105758.83
Charra(UP)1.20-7.69134.901082010820-
Naanpara(UP)1.10-8.33141.40120001200021.21
Banda(UP)1.00-50155.70103501025015.51
Raibareilly(UP)1.00NC97.00110501105017.55
Kayamganj(UP)1.00-50187.70112001115025.14
Choubepur(UP)0.90-35.7182.00107801070018.79
Etah(UP)0.80-20146.80107501060024.71
Mugrabaadshahpur(UP)0.70-41.6771.30117001170019.39
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)0.60-81.8224.8011400945026.67
Sesamum(Sesame,Gingelly,til)
Rajkot(Guj)186.00-16.228942.901277013270-16.26
Gangapur City(Raj)79.2012.981218.2096509550-11.35
Halvad(Guj)50.6031.772355.4285008500-15.63
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)23.5011.9635.2096259351-1.79
Mahoba(UP)22.5055.17774.5081008220-
Morbi(Guj)17.7055.26130.0078807555102.57
Bharuasumerpur(UP)15.00-75416.5082008200-13.68
Baran(Raj)10.00-10.008400--12.13
Gangapurcity(Old Lal mandi)(Raj)7.50-55.09104.6095309050-4.17
Banda(UP)6.00-14.29235.5086008200-2.27
Orai(UP)4.0033.3320.0091158580-18.25
Siddhpur(Guj)3.99-17.7315.7784977337-6.90
Jhansi(UP)3.20-2034.0077357720-18.36
Kadiri(Guj)3.10-31.1123.1085008500-11.46
Vankaner(Guj)3.00-45.45197.9080008200-15.79
Dhrol(Guj)2.30-45.24251.6075756965-20.51
Kota(Raj)2.00-50175.5084507500-15.50
Mahuva(Station Road)(Guj)1.30-43.4824.3085008750-10.53
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)0.70NC47.6080009000-13.98
Dahod(Guj)0.60-14.2929.6076007700-27.62
Soyabean
Kota(Raj)1234.00-32.7233834.604150410023.88
Baran(Raj)400.00433.33790.004300365026.47
Dahod(Guj)243.20-13.423205.904410422517.60
Khanpur(Raj)57.50-83.583141.304225405522.46
Bhiloda(Guj)49.50127553.1040753825-
Dhoraji(Guj)47.50259.85166.004055395519.09
Mehrauni(UP)30.00-504516.0038003500-
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)14.00-6.67902.00490049509.50
Himatnagar(Guj)7.00-68.8929.503800380010.14
Kawardha(Cht)4.00-69.47141.60306733502.23
Sunflower
Mundaragi(Kar)1.00-95.83263.0035573509-1.08

Published on October 26, 2020
TOPICS
oilseeds and edible oil
