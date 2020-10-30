Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 30-10-2020 04:39:26 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CastorSeed
Kadiri(Guj)308.00131.583736.0043254150-1.14
Visnagar(Guj)234.00-31.683445.1243454067-20.44
Rajkot(Guj)108.00-283208.0041654075-4.36
Mehsana(Guj)96.90137.51182.1043254135-21.36
Thara(Guj)80.88-31.92242.5243784138-
Palanpur(Guj)77.0083.333867.6043704147-19.48
Kalol(Guj)47.00-32.86778.6043354135-20.46
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)32.9034.292804.20439041353.54
Lakhani(Guj)32.00-66.934669.5043504075-20.33
Mehsana(Jornang)(Guj)22.80147.83363.7043004115-21.32
Halvad(Guj)20.84300.771787.0442254000-21.76
Unava(Guj)20.30-40.47971.8043004125-14.00
Dehgam(Guj)12.00700494.70427540371.18
Sami(Guj)8.50-42.57341.3043104260-20.92
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)6.00-75.512804.20435041352.59
Dhansura(Guj)1.50-40347.0042004075-21.64
Vadgam(Guj)1.20-33.331152.8843654160-19.83
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC138.0036003800-20.00
Thara(Shihori)(Guj)0.81-45.27203.5843524105-21.04
Dhoraji(Guj)0.60-14.29153.4041053930-21.88
Dehgam(Rekhiyal)(Guj)0.60NC15.9042253850-21.03
CoconutOil
Jalandhar City(Jalandhar)(Pun)390.0085.712375.0025002600-21.88
Kannur(Ker)8.00NC576.00195001950010.48
Manjeri(Ker)5.00NC190.003950375033.90
Thodupuzha(Ker)5.00-16.67172.002300230027.78
Thodupuzha(Ker)4.00NC132.0021000210007.69
Ettumanoor(Ker)3.6028.5784.004200420031.25
Kuttoor(Ker)2.50NC242.5018200182008.33
Kottakkal(Ker)2.00NC92.0018550186605.70
Athirampuzha(Ker)1.50-2560.304300430034.38
Kanjangadu(Ker)1.50NC75.0020000200008.11
CoconutSeed
Kanjangadu(Ker)5.0011.11225.503800380035.71
Manjeswaram(Ker)5.0025514.504050385037.29
Kuttoor(Ker)1.50NC150.004200420020.00
Thrissur(Ker)1.00NC29.604000400021.21
Copra
Thodupuzha(Ker)10.00NC361.00120001200014.29
Manjeswaram(Ker)3.00NC241.50110501105022.10
Kanjangadu(Ker)1.00NC57.50115001150022.34
GroundNutOil
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)1650.10-30.889529.9048505125NC
Mahuva(Station Road)(Guj)560.00-594401.5052505500-2.78
Rajkot(Guj)480.0033.3319533.70500047005.26
Halvad(Guj)317.86-5.963109.9846504900-7.00
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)272.00-88.619529.90490051251.03
Jasdan(Guj)245.002.083276.0050005400-3.38
Bhesan(Guj)231.00285463.003910385019.39
Vadgam(Guj)139.4042.1981.755075559019.98
Lakhani(Guj)110.70643.45189.824800467520.00
Thara(Guj)72.45-31.46358.6749024880-
Thara(Shihori)(Guj)25.48-28.27123.7447124600-
Dhoraji(Guj)25.1093.08458.204980513019.14
Una(Guj)10.00-10.004700--
Porbandar(Guj)7.7050.98148.004750484010.85
Dhansura(Guj)3.50105.8816.9041004350-
Bhanvad(Guj)2.0033.33247.804850500032.88
Kalvan(Mah)1.00-1.004500--
Mustard
Lakhani(Guj)676.008.0625411.055350485049.03
Baran(Raj)75.002002870.005650560050.67
Wansi(UP)30.00-40230.0045504400-
Kurara(UP)28.0045.83213.804500470045.16
Khanpur(Raj)25.00-28.573274.705600527546.37
Gangapur City(Raj)20.80-16.82618.205674562445.26
Nagaram(Raj)15.00-28.5712718.105170520032.87
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)9.70-42.265816.005450517551.18
Beldanga(WB)7.00-30741.005400540042.11
Rajkot(Guj)5.00NC837.105250475060.31
Rura(UP)4.50NC1012.604300430026.47
Choubepur(UP)2.20-4.35140.805050510034.67
Aklera(Raj)2.10-91.76804.505350465745.46
Palanpur(Guj)2.00150527.005295500247.91
Mehsana(Guj)1.7054.55237.605405525050.14
Robertsganj(UP)1.50-40109.104870476015.54
Sahiyapur(UP)1.4016.67247.40455045507.18
Jhijhank(UP)1.00-66.67472.0050804950-
Gangapurcity(Old Lal mandi)(Raj)0.80-86.44321.405800538849.87
Jasdan(Guj)0.70-308.3039004350-
Dankaur(UP)0.70-3063.8051085100-
Partaval(UP)0.60-4073.9045754575-
Mustardoil
Rura(UP)8.00-11.11387.80105001050036.36
Choubepur(UP)1.202086.40107751082514.63
NigerSeed(Ramtil)
Surajpur(Cht)8.20-9.205940--
Sesamum(Sesame,Gingelly,til)
Rajkot(Guj)266.0013.689442.901327013000-12.98
Gangapur City(Raj)55.10-30.431273.301100096501.06
Halvad(Guj)54.728.142410.1495008500-5.71
Lakhani(Guj)45.00-91.409750--
Jasdan(Guj)25.00194.12325.301325012675-3.64
Kurara(UP)15.10-69.0678.3087008000-17.14
Baran(Raj)12.502522.5091808400-3.97
Gangapurcity(Old Lal mandi)(Raj)8.209.33112.80999595300.50
Kadiri(Guj)8.10161.2931.2088008500-8.33
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)8.0070.21115.9084358300-11.21
Bhesan(Guj)8.0030014.0075508405-11.38
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)1.70-63.83115.9085008300-10.53
Kalol(Guj)1.00-1.008250--
Mahuva(Station Road)(Guj)1.00-23.0825.3087508500-7.89
Soyabean
Baran(Raj)1000.001501790.004150430022.06
Khanpur(Raj)351.00510.433492.30395042259.72
Bhesan(Guj)225.00-225.003725--
Aklera(Raj)162.002601395.003950354016.69
Mehrauni(UP)45.0012.54601.0035003500-
Dhoraji(Guj)44.40-6.53210.404005405517.62
Sonpeth(Mah)31.00-13.8970.003750340011.94
Kawardha(Cht)30.60665172.20320030676.67
Kalvan(Mah)10.0090028.00405235009.87
Ghansawangi(Mah)9.00-9.003600--
Savner(Mah)9.00-21.003500--
Dhansura(Guj)7.00-12.003900--
Jasdan(Guj)2.50254.5037503625-

Published on October 30, 2020
TOPICS
oilseeds and edible oil
