Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 19-11-2020 02:55:40 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CastorSeed
Rajkot(Guj)45.00-253578.5042504275-1.05
Kalol(Guj)22.00-75998.6045554615-16.42
Becharaji(Guj)11.20-87.57809.00449746002.91
Unava(Guj)10.00-76.741077.8045004675-10.00
Halvad(Guj)5.00-55.281781.1044254475-18.06
Dhoraji(Guj)4.7023.68170.4043304305-17.60
Dasada Patadi(Guj)3.70-83.33388.5044904498-17.43
Sami(Guj)1.80-60353.9045804585-15.96
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC125.0041004000-10.87
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)0.60-4084.1032503250-37.50
CoconutOil
Tumkur(Kar)630.00-67.635472.001500012000-
Thodupuzha(Ker)4.0033.33112.00220002150012.82
Kuttoor(Ker)2.50NC220.00204002040021.43
Kottakkal(Ker)2.00NC88.0018650187508.94
Elumathur(TN)1.03-61.28184.283939416248.14
Kanjangadu(Ker)1.00NC62.50207002060013.74
Oddunchairum(TN)1.00NC124.002500250038.89
Adimali(Ker)0.55-1.105000--
CoconutSeed
Manjeswaram(Ker)10.00100397.004150405040.68
Kanjangadu(Ker)5.0025202.503900390039.29
Kuttoor(Ker)1.50NC135.004300430019.44
Thrissur(Ker)1.00NC34.004500450032.35
Mukkom(Ker)0.60-88356.2024002400NC
Copra
Manjeswaram(Ker)8.00166.67188.00115501105027.62
Thodupuzha(Ker)4.00NC257.00127001250020.95
Puttur(Kar)2.00NC16.008500800013.33
Kanjangadu(Ker)1.00NC49.00117001150024.47
Kianthukadavu(TN)0.81-1.6210000--
GroundNutOil
Rajkot(Guj)450.00-3.2315664.705105510020.69
Mahoba(UP)368.5026.634499.4038403850-0.65
Amreli(Guj)157.9047.71788.604505473512.34
Halvad(Guj)74.84-55.653248.784750470011.76
Lalitpur(UP)35.00250318.004100407023.49
Botad(Bhabarkot)(Guj)34.602783.33250.8047554545-
Dhoraji(Guj)25.8020496.304755470511.10
Kustagi(Kar)21.0090.91525.0038003900-
Anthiyur(TN)16.00-0.62201.8046164856-9.83
Lalsot(Raj)9.40-71.771069.104726470013.85
Avalurpet'(TN)8.00100336.407492676815.96
Bhanvad(Guj)5.00NC210.804850465029.33
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)2.60-25.7147.005200510036.84
Kallakurichi(TN)2.40100179.007243726612.42
Sevur(TN)2.10-72.4560.6349005250-14.04
Tumkur(Kar)2.00-4.004300--
Vellore(TN)1.74-38.7388.6974007000-7.50
Cheyyar(TN)1.12119.61161.307235682010.59
GroundNutSeed
Rajkot(Guj)1.50NC204.60690066509.52
Linseed
Banda(UP)4.00-33.33284.50520051601.96
Mahoba(UP)1.00NC68.505150513511.23
Baberu(UP)0.60-33.3325.20514051201.98
Mustard
Agra(UP)183.007.6520576.105210522042.74
Nagaram(Raj)37.10-7.2512978.305630561042.53
Aligarh(UP)35.0016.677262.005300525046.41
Lalitpur(UP)35.00337.53113.904850487025.32
Kota(Raj)33.50-30.937224.005550545040.51
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)29.001833.337255.205840580049.55
Ghaziabad(UP)20.0033.332744.205600557530.99
Barhaj(UP)18.0063.643888.60460046255.50
Mathura(UP)16.00-202875.005500546049.66
Khair(UP)15.00-504100.505250515047.89
Banda(UP)12.00-7.69550.005350530049.86
Gorakhpur(UP)12.00201505.2047354725-
Lakhimpur(UP)11.0022.224320.004810480032.87
Muskara(UP)10.50402123.905250525040.00
Hardoi(UP)8.506.251292.504750475018.75
Lalsot(Raj)7.1051.062513.605766571046.61
Etah(UP)7.0016.67868.505300530046.41
Kasganj(UP)5.00-16.671095.405300524046.01
Muradabad(UP)4.00-20730.204960496017.81
Tundla(UP)4.00-55.562134.505190506042.39
Mirzapur(UP)3.5075365.005286527522.50
Rajkot(Guj)3.00200869.105200470058.78
Kayamganj(UP)3.00NC556.605280518046.26
Rasda(UP)2.60116.67236.1051305130-
Azamgarh(UP)2.50-28.57596.60465045859.28
Muzzafarnagar(UP)2.50NC361.0053905330-
Badayoun(UP)2.4060600.904975497018.45
Gazipur(UP)2.40NC299.905130510020.71
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)2.00-50425.505140501042.58
Devariya(UP)2.00-33.33454.80467046509.88
Choubepur(UP)2.00-13.04162.005350525042.67
Basti(UP)1.8012.5282.204700461511.11
Gondal(UP)1.706.25235.104620455020.00
Lucknow(UP)1.60-46.672818.004860485016.27
Mainpuri(UP)1.60-36367.205180520042.31
Shikohabad(UP)1.5050164.104950488036.55
Soharatgarh(UP)1.40NC271.004740466011.27
Baberu(UP)1.20-25106.305230523047.74
Sahiyapur(UP)1.20-29.41262.804660466010.17
Etawah(UP)1.00-16.67236.305300525045.21
Jahangirabad(UP)1.00-33.33484.005240522045.56
Khurja(UP)1.00NC153.305211520530.44
Unnao(UP)1.0025102.404850477530.20
Ajuha(UP)1.00-16.67168.504900485019.51
Naanpara(UP)1.0025160.904370440021.39
Becharaji(Guj)0.905030.205480501556.35
Bareilly(UP)0.80-68156.604960477517.67
Raibareilly(UP)0.80-46.67117.904800477031.51
Tulsipur(UP)0.8033.33122.0043504400-
Atarra(UP)0.70-72149.805250528043.44
Bahraich(UP)0.60-25173.504380425011.73
Robertsganj(UP)0.60-70117.304980497018.15
Jafarganj(UP)0.60NC20.404950485062.30
Mustardoil
Aligarh(UP)30.00NC4508.00108001080025.58
Ghaziabad(UP)30.001002419.20123001210035.91
Muzzafarnagar(UP)23.00NC3488.50121001180033.70
Ajuha(UP)7.00NC954.40114001090016.33
Dadri(UP)4.00NC400.00118001140030.39
Etawah(UP)3.50-36.36744.50111501100021.86
Gazipur(UP)3.0050248.10119001200020.20
Hardoi(UP)2.80-12.5441.00109401098013.96
Banda(UP)2.50NC180.70111001110023.33
Buland Shahr(UP)2.5013.64265.001065010550-
Pilibhit(UP)2.5066.67363.60104101030013.65
Mirzapur(UP)2.40-60161.8010200113000.34
Kayamganj(UP)2.0011.11200.90117001165030.73
Bahraich(UP)1.80-28229.60120001200017.53
Kasganj(UP)1.8020176.30107801084024.48
Naanpara(UP)1.5050152.60121001200012.04
Choubepur(UP)1.4055.5697.80109001078020.11
Mainpuri(UP)1.3018.18216.90106001062022.69
Charra(UP)1.20-7.69145.301082010820-
Etah(UP)1.1037.5154.80108201075025.09
Raibareilly(UP)1.00NC107.00113001125020.86
Vishalpur(UP)1.002543.20102951035013.38
NeemSeed
Salem(TN)33.7459.45115.7018301845-
Tumkur(Kar)2.00-90.91194.0031004600-
Sesamum(Sesame,Gingelly,til)
Rajkot(Guj)128.5090.378618.401225011750-29.19
Amreli(Guj)36.5045.421091.101380013875-4.37
Banda(UP)17.00-22.73244.0082508250-8.84
Botad(Bhabarkot)(Guj)11.60-76.52355.701209512795-19.47
Halvad(Guj)11.48-29.142361.3687509300-18.98
Lalsot(Raj)6.80-2.8673.3090009250-2.17
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)3.50-76.03197.20985096004.23
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)3.0010054.6075007500-21.05
Muskara(UP)2.50-37.5147.7087008600-5.02
Mahoba(UP)2.40-89.33585.7089858100-
Kota(Raj)2.00-37.557.9085009000-19.05
Dasada Patadi(Guj)1.60NC10.4082887852-14.02
Jalaun(UP)1.00-85.7147.6080008551-16.76
Jayamkondam(TN)0.64-66.8461.0470109188-36.27
Soyabean
Kota(Raj)664.00-31.7929893.004200410011.41
Patharia(MP)234.00-18.181059.00399039506.40
Berasia(MP)197.30-394.603400--1.88
Khategaon(MP)163.00-52.427744.40380034804.40
Khujner(MP)109.70282390.804211406014.27
Lalitpur(UP)70.00133.33873.304150407012.16
Dhoraji(Guj)11.00-72.29284.50400540309.58
Palamaner(Mah)11.00-22.004005--
Amreli(Guj)1.2033.339.8042104060-
Sunflower
Kustagi(Kar)23.0091.67348.0042004100-
Suva(DillSeed)
Dasada Patadi(Guj)0.60-1.204090--

Published on November 19, 2020
TOPICS
oilseeds and edible oil
