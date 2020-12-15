Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 15-12-2020 02:46:24 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Castor Seed
Palanpur(Guj)51.0010.874650.80438744475.97
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)38.70-24.713355.904380445514.96
Rajkot(Guj)21.00684635.50398042252.71
Sami(Guj)5.2033.33488.7044104435-19.08
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)4.70683.3393.5032503250-37.50
Dhoraji(Guj)4.30168.75188.4042054255-19.98
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC145.0036003800-10.00
Coconut Seed
Palayam(Ker)10.00NC330.004700450030.56
Kuttoor(Ker)1.50NC159.004800470041.18
Copra
Muthur(TN)8.00-57.8988.00125001313540.45
Tumkur(Kar)4.00-71.4368.00131008000-
Puttur(Kar)2.00NC24.009000900020.00
Ground Nut Seed
Rajkot(Guj)1.00-33.33227.60675067508.87
Groundnut
Rajkot(Guj)390.0018.184440.0050005040-
Jasdan(Guj)200.00NC1280.0051255200-
Mauranipur(UP)158.00-14.36685.0037503650-
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)150.2043.051306.4051005150-
Dhrol(Guj)74.3038.88721.6046704765-
Porbandar(Guj)67.5052.37465.4045754575-
Madhugiri(Kar)37.00-9.76258.0053234773-
Shamli(UP)34.00-5.56396.0058755870-
Rajula(Guj)23.00-46.004313--
Lalitpur(UP)18.0020286.0045404550-
Dhoraji(Guj)17.00165.62261.8046304580-
Saharanpur(UP)14.0027.2796.0058755870-
Avalurpet'(TN)7.60-36.67132.8074427537-
Amirgadh(Guj)4.83-35.2524.5846504595-
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)4.30138.8912.2052005200-
Kallakurichi(TN)2.00-16.6714.4073857381-
Tindivanam(TN)1.60-208.8080008250-
Lalsot(Raj)1.50-87.3969.2044504400-
Linseed
Karvi(UP)1.50114.29341.80508051450.20
Atarra(UP)1.00NC72.0051005160-2.86
Baberu(UP)0.70NC33.2050805120-0.59
Mustard
Agra(UP)176.00-3.8324448.105300532044.81
Gangapur City(Raj)36.60-9.412793.205336572428.80
Aligarh(UP)30.00-257922.005200530038.67
Mathura(UP)24.00-17.243119.005260530043.13
Lalitpur(UP)20.00NC3619.904950495028.57
Kota(Raj)16.5013.797451.004850505022.78
Maudaha(UP)16.0060644.005100522035.28
Achnera(UP)15.0015.382825.005200530044.44
Jaunpur(UP)15.00-253985.005290532025.36
Lakhimpur(UP)15.00254536.004860489027.23
Shamli(UP)14.007.69571.0055005500-
Sitapur(UP)13.508692.104820482043.88
Barhaj(UP)12.00NC4072.60475047458.94
Muskara(UP)10.4022.352264.705100519037.84
Bharuasumerpur(UP)10.0066.672037.004900490036.11
Karvi(UP)10.00NC688.504950505033.78
Hardoi(UP)9.0012.51426.104830480023.53
Khair(UP)8.00NC4211.505250530045.83
Barabanki(UP)8.00-38.46303.404660466017.53
Tundla(UP)7.00-22.222194.505330531047.24
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)6.50140.745896.605225515032.28
Kasganj(UP)6.00-251169.405310530045.08
Chandausi(UP)4.50-10487.004990502020.24
Mainpuri(UP)4.50-18.18452.205300524045.60
Ballia(UP)4.0014.29397.505270525023.42
Rura(UP)4.00-11.111073.604150415022.06
Nagaram(Raj)3.7037.0413035.105645557041.83
Lucknow(UP)3.7068.182873.604775484020.89
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)3.00-93.627682.805371573130.68
Mirzapur(UP)3.0050391.005245538023.41
Kayamganj(UP)3.00-14.29600.605240522043.17
Sultanpur(UP)3.0020240.004900485032.43
Gazipur(UP)3.0050335.505300530026.19
Saharanpur(UP)3.00NC913.005525550030.92
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)2.5025448.505320531045.75
Muzzafarnagar(UP)2.50NC392.0055205500-
Kandi(WB)2.50-21.88179.105020505022.44
Choubepur(UP)2.2010208.405450554045.33
Aliganj(UP)2.00-8074.004700490051.61
Etawah(UP)2.0025262.705250522540.00
Pukhrayan(UP)2.00-20508.405500565046.67
Sahiyapur(UP)2.005.26282.204840480014.29
Mugrabaadshahpur(UP)2.00-77.78246.605300521025.00
Gondal(UP)1.6014.29260.304680465024.80
Badayoun(UP)1.60NC635.105000498018.48
Basti(UP)1.60-33.33313.204820479013.41
Naugarh(UP)1.60-46.67427.204900480015.70
Baberu(UP)1.50-6.25124.305000500036.24
Faizabad(UP)1.50-25220.705000501025.63
Ajuha(UP)1.50NC188.305000510021.95
Rasda(UP)1.50-6.25262.7052405230-
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)1.3062.5584.204250610010.39
Atarra(UP)1.20-20169.805050512531.17
Jagnair(UP)1.00-60369.104900545027.27
Robertsganj(UP)1.00-16.67136.705135513520.97
Achalda(UP)1.00NC216.605250522045.03
Tulsipur(UP)1.00NC135.4044004400-
Maharajganj(UP)1.00-5070.504550452516.67
Lalsot(Raj)0.90-95.712609.205284555026.26
Bilsi(UP)0.90-60.87808.905160515035.79
Fatehpur(UP)0.80-11.11217.105160515029.00
Raibareilly(UP)0.80-20129.104860485034.07
Soharatgarh(UP)0.80-20286.404900480015.02
Atrauli(UP)0.7016.67135.805225535063.79
Naanpara(UP)0.70-12.5172.504420443023.12
Bahraich(UP)0.60NC182.904400443012.24
Chandoli(UP)0.60NC46.805250530024.26
Sesamum(Sesame,Gingelly,til)
Rajkot(Guj)76.00-16.4810639.401250012950-17.22
Gangapur City(Raj)41.80-17.88609.1090519466-5.24
Bharuasumerpur(UP)15.00-70630.5084008500-12.50
Jasdan(Guj)10.00316.67516.90130009000-16.13
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)8.0060464.8087008100-7.65
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)6.20129.63127.2070007500-25.53
Maudaha(UP)6.00-2545.5083008700-11.23
Kurara(UP)5.00-70.76266.3086008000-18.10
Kota(Raj)3.00-2594.1080007500-5.88
Rapar(Guj)2.8086.6713.0087558005-
Lalsot(Raj)2.70-18.18123.1086508250-2.81
Barmer(Raj)2.504.1738.2085007900-
Muskara(UP)2.00-42.86182.3084008400-5.62
Rajula(Guj)1.80NC51.00105008880-35.64
Jayamkondam(TN)1.09-66.0474.4881618365-25.81
Madhogarh(UP)1.00-7549.8083008100-
Dhrol(Guj)0.95-56.82230.2078857955-13.35
Dhoraji(Guj)0.9012.586.4083808855-18.48
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)0.80-93.85160.1085008425-5.56
Gangapurcity(Old Lal mandi)(Raj)0.80-33.3384.2087509850-0.17
Porbandar(Guj)0.70-3012.4077508215-
Soyabean
Kota(Raj)156.00-62.9536357.00417541508.44
Lalitpur(UP)50.0011.111773.304230425011.32
Aurad Shahajani(Mah)17.00-46.88415.00398839503.94
Kalapipal(MP)9.00-882220.00399536507.97
Dhamnod(MP)7.50-67.67197.203900395010.01
Mehrauni(UP)1.00-902083.0034003400-6.85
Taramira
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)0.7016.67130.804050400014.08

Published on December 15, 2020
