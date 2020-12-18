Oilmeals export up by 12 per cent in April-November

Lambo’s 2nd one-off is a mad open-top that is road legal
After debuting the Essenza SCV12, a track-only hypercar in July this year, Lamborghini Squadra Corse, the ...
The overall export of oilmeals witnessed a growth of 12 per cent during April to November of 2020, according to the provisional export data compiled by Solvent Extractors’ Association (SEA) of India.
A press release by BV Mehta, Executive Director of SEA, said that the overall export of oilmeals recovered during April to November and reported at 19,48,699 tonnes as against 17,34,872 tonnes during the corresponding period of 2019, recording a growth of 12 per cent.
The export of oilmeals increased to 3,31,171 tonnes during November 2020 as against 2,08,401 tonnes in November 2019, recording a growth of 59 per cent.
Giving the export details, Mehta said in the release that rapeseed meal and ricebran extraction performed well during the last eight months of the financial year 2020-21 despite tough competition in the world market.
During April -November of 2020, the export of rapeseed meal stood at 7,74,849 tonnes (6,81,021 tonnes), an increase of 14 per cent; and ricebran extraction at 2,79,801 tonnes (1,20,317 tonnes), an increase of 132 per cent. The release attributed this to the higher processing of rapeseed cake and ricebran.
The export of soybean meal stood at 6,36,981 tonnes during April-November 2020 as against 4,97,116 tonnes in the corresponding period of 2019, recording an increase of 28 per cent. He said that there was a sharp increase in the export of soybean meal during October and November.
During April-November 2020, South Korea imported 5,42,252 tonnes of oilmeals (669,561 tonnes). This included 3,44,202 tonnes of rapeseed meal, 1,60,287 tonnes of castorseed meal, and 37,763 tonnes of soybean meal.
Vietnam imported 2,65,931 tonnes of oilmeals (2,16,878 tonnes). This included 1,49,660 tonnes of de-oiled rice bran, 1,11,867 tonnes of rapeseed meal; 4,179 tonnes of soybean meal, and 225 tonnes of groundnut meal.
The release said that Thailand imported 1,26,036 tonnes of oilmeals (1,75,282 tonnes) during April-November. This included 1,21,104 tonnes of rapeseed meal, 3,521 tonnes of soybean meal and 1,375 tonnes of rice bran extraction.
The US imported 1,50,477 tonnes of oilmeals (1,29,105 tonnes) during the period. This included 1,49,747 tonnes of soybean meal and 620 tonnes of rapeseed meal and 110 tonnes of castorseed meal.
Bangladesh was the major importer of rapeseed meal and ricebran extraction, it said.
Among ports, Kandla reported an export of 5,37,342 tonnes of oilmeals during the period. Mundra followed this at 5,28,566 tonnes; Mumbai, including JNPT, at 1,82,069 tonnes; Kolkata at 1,68,313 tonnes; and other ports at 5,32,409 tonnes.
After debuting the Essenza SCV12, a track-only hypercar in July this year, Lamborghini Squadra Corse, the ...
Volvo’s new S60 is Swedish svelte, but it is also too familiar. Look past its sibling similarities and you’ll ...
The design giant’s latest air purifier neutralises the formaldehyde in things around us — but costs a whole ...
A nifty little soundbar at a great price point.
The REIT fund-of-fund is the first one in India to invest in international REITs
Here are a few more options for you to save a decent amount of tax
Helps in buying option that is not costly, yet has good chance of profitability
Ideal for those with at least a one-year investment horizon
How tennis champions came, saw and conquered the pandemic
For the past nine months, the people of Goa have been dealing with more than just the pandemic. The ...
A coastal drive, afforded by chance, also becomes the first break since the lockdown earlier this year
A new book throws light on vaccine research, merits of competition, and how India fares in the scheme of ...
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...