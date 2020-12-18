Oilmeals export up by 12 per cent in April-November

The overall export of oilmeals witnessed a growth of 12 per cent during April to November of 2020, according to the provisional export data compiled by Solvent Extractors’ Association (SEA) of India.

A press release by BV Mehta, Executive Director of SEA, said that the overall export of oilmeals recovered during April to November and reported at 19,48,699 tonnes as against 17,34,872 tonnes during the corresponding period of 2019, recording a growth of 12 per cent.

The export of oilmeals increased to 3,31,171 tonnes during November 2020 as against 2,08,401 tonnes in November 2019, recording a growth of 59 per cent.

Giving the export details, Mehta said in the release that rapeseed meal and ricebran extraction performed well during the last eight months of the financial year 2020-21 despite tough competition in the world market.

During April -November of 2020, the export of rapeseed meal stood at 7,74,849 tonnes (6,81,021 tonnes), an increase of 14 per cent; and ricebran extraction at 2,79,801 tonnes (1,20,317 tonnes), an increase of 132 per cent. The release attributed this to the higher processing of rapeseed cake and ricebran.

Soyabean export

The export of soybean meal stood at 6,36,981 tonnes during April-November 2020 as against 4,97,116 tonnes in the corresponding period of 2019, recording an increase of 28 per cent. He said that there was a sharp increase in the export of soybean meal during October and November.

During April-November 2020, South Korea imported 5,42,252 tonnes of oilmeals (669,561 tonnes). This included 3,44,202 tonnes of rapeseed meal, 1,60,287 tonnes of castorseed meal, and 37,763 tonnes of soybean meal.

Vietnam imported 2,65,931 tonnes of oilmeals (2,16,878 tonnes). This included 1,49,660 tonnes of de-oiled rice bran, 1,11,867 tonnes of rapeseed meal; 4,179 tonnes of soybean meal, and 225 tonnes of groundnut meal.

The release said that Thailand imported 1,26,036 tonnes of oilmeals (1,75,282 tonnes) during April-November. This included 1,21,104 tonnes of rapeseed meal, 3,521 tonnes of soybean meal and 1,375 tonnes of rice bran extraction.

The US imported 1,50,477 tonnes of oilmeals (1,29,105 tonnes) during the period. This included 1,49,747 tonnes of soybean meal and 620 tonnes of rapeseed meal and 110 tonnes of castorseed meal.

Bangladesh was the major importer of rapeseed meal and ricebran extraction, it said.

Among ports, Kandla reported an export of 5,37,342 tonnes of oilmeals during the period. Mundra followed this at 5,28,566 tonnes; Mumbai, including JNPT, at 1,82,069 tonnes; Kolkata at 1,68,313 tonnes; and other ports at 5,32,409 tonnes.