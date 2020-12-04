Oils and Fats Prices

as on : 04-12-2020 02:14:20 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Coconut Oil
Harihara(Kar)2342.00-73.46131572.0090008025-
Oddunchairum(TN)1.00NC134.0026002500-
Mustard Oil
Haathras(UP)30.00NC3171.00123001225043.86
Aligarh(UP)25.00NC4778.00108501085023.30
Jhargram(WB)25.00NC1015.0010500103002.94
Shamli(UP)19.00-9.524197.60124001225037.47
Pilibhit(UP)3.50-22.22392.60106251060015.80
Mothkur(UP)3.20-51.2010600--
Bharuasumerpur(UP)2.20120192.509900990015.12
Farukhabad(UP)2.00NC206.30119001185030.05
Kasganj(UP)1.60NC191.10108001080024.14
Charra(UP)1.4016.67158.501086010860-
Naanpara(UP)1.3030161.20122001220010.91
Choubepur(UP)1.3030108.80110001097521.21
Fatehpur(UP)1.20-20222.60116601165026.05
Achalda(UP)1.20NC232.60113001130025.56
Vishalpur(UP)1.202050.00103001035012.45
Mainpuri(UP)1.10-8.33229.10106001060022.40
Raibareilly(UP)0.80-46.67113.60113501132021.13
Rampur(UP)0.60-40156.50101101009011.71
Ghee
Aligarh(UP)25.00-16.674422.0039450394501.41
Kasganj(UP)4.5012.5331.8039500396000.77

Published on December 04, 2020
