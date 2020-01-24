Agri Business

One-day training programme on rubber planting on Jan 29

Aravindan Kottayam | Updated on January 24, 2020 Published on January 24, 2020

The Rubber Board organises a one day training programme in planting and upkeep of rubber at Rubber Training Institute, Kottayam on January 29. The course content includes planting, upkeep and maintenance, intercropping and weeding. For details, contact on phone: 0481- 2353127, 2353326, 2351313 E. mail: training@rubberboard.org.in

