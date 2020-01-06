Onion retail price tracker: Monday, January 6

Onion prices continued to cool over the weekend, with Agra experiencing a steep ₹30 drop from the average prices reported on Saturday. The average retail prices of onions dropped to ₹50/kg in Agra on Monday, data reported on the Department of Consumer Affairs showed.

Other centres such as Varanasi and Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, Panaji in Goa and Dindigul in Tamil Nadu also reported that average retail prices had dropped by ₹20/kg. No centre reported a rise in prices on Monday.

Itanagar reported the highest price at ₹150/kg and Sagar, the lowest at ₹45/kg. The data also showed that the average retail prices stayed above ₹100/kg in six centres, including Shimla, from where price data was reported. Data from Mayabunder, Andaman, which has seen sustained high prices, was not reported.

The average retail prices were ₹100/kg in another eight centres. In most of South India, average retail prices stayed below ₹100/kg.