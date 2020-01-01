Onion Retail Price Tracker: Wednesday, January 1

Air pollution, an emergency
Eleven of the 12 most polluted cities in the world on the World Health Organization list of 2018 are in India.
Even as non-subsidised LPG became dearer on New Year’s Day, onion prices dropped at various centres across the country. In Mangaluru, it dipped by ₹34 from Tuesday’s prices to retail at ₹85/kg on an average, whereas in Gurugram and Thrissur, it decreased by ₹20/kg to retail at ₹100/kg and ₹80/kg, respectively. In Jammu, Lucknow, Sagar, Cuttack, Sambalpur, Puducherry, Meerut, Jabalpur, Jeypore and Wayanad, it dropped by ₹5-10/kg on the first day of 2020.
The bulb was costliest in Mayabunder, Andaman, where its price climbed to ₹160/kg, according to data on the Department of Consumer Affairs website. The minimum retail price remained unchanged at ₹48/kg, though the all-India modal price dipped to ₹90/kg on Wednesday. Prices in most other centres remained the same.
Among the top four metros, where consumption is high, onions were the most affordable in Chennai, at ₹80/kg, and the most expensive in Delhi, at ₹98/kg. In Mumbai, the prices dropped by ₹3/kg to ₹90/kg, while in Kolkata the rates remained unchanged to retail at ₹90/kg.
