Survey finds about 7 per cent of milk samples unsafe for consumption

Food Safety and Standards Authority of India on Friday said that nearly 93 per cent of the milk samples tested under the National Milk Safety and Quality Survey 2018 were found to be safe for human consumption.

Out of the 6,432 samples of liquid milk which were tested, about 456 samples (about 7.1 per cent) were found to have safety issues primarily due to presence of contaminants such as aflatoxin-M1, antibiotics and pesticides. Of these 456 samples, only 12 samples were found have been deliberately adulterated through use of adulterants such as urea, hydrogen peroxide, detergent or urea.

The food safety authority believes the outcome of the survey will help dispel the misinformation regarding the safety of liquid milk. It said the survey results indicate that milk being sold in India is mostly safe for consumption. Last year, FSSAI had shared the initial findings of this first-of-its-kind large scale comprehensive survey on liquid milk conducted through an independent agency. This was done from May 2018 to October 2018, covering all states and UTs.

Survey findings

Speaking to reporters on the final findings of the survey, Pawan Agarwal, CEO, FSSAI said, “ A major finding in the survey was the presence of Aflatoxin M1 residues beyond permissible limits in 5.7 per cent (368) of the total samples tested. Aflatoxin M1 is a contaminant that comes in the milk from feed and fodder. This is the first time we have done testing for Aflatoxin M1. Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Kerala were the top three states with highest levels of Aflatoxin M1.”

He said that the problem of Aflatoxin M1 was found to be more dominant in processed liquid milk that is sold by organised players compared to raw milk which is sold by the unorganised sector.

“This is a wake-up call for the organised dairy players. We are instituting a scheme for testing and inspection for organised dairy players. It will be implemented from January 1, 2020. In this scheme, we have set regulations on testing and specified how it needs to be done at various stages through accredited laboratories,” Agarwal added.

Meanwhile, according to FSSAI survey, 41 per cent of the samples tested were found to have qualitative issues such as a lesser amount of fat or low SNF (solids not fat). Agarwal said that these samples though fall short of quality parameters, are safe for consumption. “ While non-compliance of quality standards in raw milk sold by unorganised sector could be due to dilution with water. But non-compliance on account of fat and SNF in standardised or processed milk sold by organised players was surprising,” he added.

Festival season Surveillance

After liquid milk, the regulator has next set its sights on assessing safety and quality milk products such as khoya and paneer. Agarwal said keeping in mind the festive season, FSSAI has begun a surveillance exercise at 44 locations in the National Capital Territory of Delhi to collect and test samples of such milk products till November 3. “ We believe this will help us understand the levels of adulteration or contamination there are milk products,” Agarwal added.