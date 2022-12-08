Goldcrest High in Vashi, Navi Mumbai, had organised an Organic Farmers’ Market to create awareness in the local community about Fairtrade, which aims to enable organic farmers to get a fair price for their produce. This is enabled by connecting them directly to the local community to buy fresh, healthy and organically grown fruits and vegetables.

Amit Vilasrao Deshmukh, Secretary, Manjara Charitable Trust and Aditi Amit Deshmukh Head, Goldcrest Group of Schools, welcomed the dignitaries to the school. The Organic Farmers’ Market was inaugurated by Sanjay Mukherjee, MD, CIDCO, in the presence of Rajesh Narvekar, Municipal Commissioner. MP Rajan Vichare presided the function.

“Initiatives like these are extremely important for farmers. Manjara Charitable Trust and Goldcrest High will continuously make efforts to create such opportunities time and again so that farmers and customers are directly connected to create a better fair trade channel. The Organic Farmers’ Market will be organised every Friday at Goldcrest High,” said Amit Deshmukh, while addressing the students and the attendees.

“The Organic Farmers’ Market organised by the students of Goldcrest High, Vashi and supported by 21 Organic aims to involve the local farmers and community members to raise awareness about fair trade. The farmers can come and interact directly with their buyers which allows them to obtain a fair price for their produce. The people can come and shop as per their needs but the objective is also to sensitise children regarding the practices in conscious farming. They need to learn and experience things on their own and make it a part of their lives,” said Aditi Deshmukh, Founder, 21 Organic and Head of Goldcrest Group of Schools.

