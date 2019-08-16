Other Prices

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.
|Arrivals
|Price
|Current
|%
change
|Season
cumulative
|Modal
|Prev.
Modal
|Prev.Yr
%change
|Gur(Jaggery)
|Allahabad(UP)
|5.00
|-33.33
|84.00
|3250
|3200
|6.21
|Sahiyapur(UP)
|2.50
|25
|85.70
|3475
|3460
|1.02
|Ruperdeeha(UP)
|2.00
|NC
|32.00
|3150
|3150
|-
|MaidaAtta
|Gauripur(ASM)
|40.00
|11.11
|1106.00
|2560
|2560
|11.30
|WheatAtta
|Gauripur(ASM)
|35.00
|6.71
|845.60
|2400
|2400
|14.29
|Jorhat(ASM)
|27.00
|-3.57
|523.50
|2800
|2700
|21.74