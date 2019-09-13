Other Prices

as on : 13-09-2019 12:06:10 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
DryFodder
Jhansi(UP)11.00-12198.00415405-
Gur(Jaggery)
Maholi(UP)68.9051.13006.80225021504.65
Tikonia(UP)52.2081.25600.588258255.77
Barhaj(UP)35.009.384752.0032603260-7.39
Tamkuhi Road(UP)6.0015.38947.7029002900-15.33
Naugarh(UP)3.4013.33156.5035253540-
Jhansi(UP)1.80-18.188.4026402635-
Balrampur(UP)1.505046.9033503350-
Soharatgarh(UP)0.90-2582.8035603530-
MaidaAtta
Gauripur(ASM)40.00NC1378.80256025608.47
Karimganj(ASM)20.00NC190.002700270010.20
WheatAtta
Gauripur(ASM)34.0013.331299.602400240014.29
Karimganj(ASM)20.00NC320.002700270010.20
Published on September 13, 2019
TOPICS
