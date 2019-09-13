Other Prices

The 2019 Frankfurt Auto Show’s heaviest-hitting debuts
The electric future is on full, ambitious display — at least, from a few brands
Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.
|Arrivals
|Price
|Current
|%
change
|Season
cumulative
|Modal
|Prev.
Modal
|Prev.Yr
%change
|DryFodder
|Jhansi(UP)
|11.00
|-12
|198.00
|415
|405
|-
|Gur(Jaggery)
|Maholi(UP)
|68.90
|51.1
|3006.80
|2250
|2150
|4.65
|Tikonia(UP)
|52.20
|81.25
|600.58
|825
|825
|5.77
|Barhaj(UP)
|35.00
|9.38
|4752.00
|3260
|3260
|-7.39
|Tamkuhi Road(UP)
|6.00
|15.38
|947.70
|2900
|2900
|-15.33
|Naugarh(UP)
|3.40
|13.33
|156.50
|3525
|3540
|-
|Jhansi(UP)
|1.80
|-18.18
|8.40
|2640
|2635
|-
|Balrampur(UP)
|1.50
|50
|46.90
|3350
|3350
|-
|Soharatgarh(UP)
|0.90
|-25
|82.80
|3560
|3530
|-
|MaidaAtta
|Gauripur(ASM)
|40.00
|NC
|1378.80
|2560
|2560
|8.47
|Karimganj(ASM)
|20.00
|NC
|190.00
|2700
|2700
|10.20
|WheatAtta
|Gauripur(ASM)
|34.00
|13.33
|1299.60
|2400
|2400
|14.29
|Karimganj(ASM)
|20.00
|NC
|320.00
|2700
|2700
|10.20
