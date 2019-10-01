Other Prices

as on : 01-10-2019 12:46:57 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Ghee
Aligarh(UP)60.00NC3910.0038950389500.26
Kasganj(UP)2.80-72.6039100-10.76
Gur(Jaggery)
Sitapur(UP)300.00-3.2317070.00331033001.85
Chaandpur(UP)70.0069001720.003300285011.86
Bangalore(Kar)51.0030.77673.004600460010.84
Muzzafarnagar(UP)35.00-5.414116.0031103100-0.96
Aligarh(UP)30.00NC996.00315031605.00
Agra(UP)27.00NC1375.00328032408.61
Barhaj(UP)23.0021.053603.0032903290-7.58
Sandila(UP)22.001078.0031503100-
Pilibhit(UP)20.00-33.331045.003325323513.29
Lakhimpur(UP)12.00-2028731.00335034202.45
Nira(Saswad)(Mah)9.00-35.7139.00352535003.68
Kudchi(Kar)5.00-54.55156.00340035504.62
Chitwadagaon(UP)5.00-37.5135.7041004100-
Tamkuhi Road(UP)4.50-40871.7029002900-14.71
Badayoun(UP)4.00-33.33150.0032103210-1.23
Chandausi(UP)4.0033.33262.0031303040-3.99
Kasganj(UP)3.002036.60330033008.55
Khurja(UP)3.00-25148.503100317014.81
Haathras(UP)3.0050108.80315031003.28
Bindki(UP)3.0010077.7036003600-0.55
Kosikalan(UP)2.50-16.6737.0032103220-
Karvi(UP)2.40-2567.703445343010.24
Naugarh(UP)2.00-28.57104.0035703530-
Puwaha(UP)2.0010024.8031003050-
Anandnagar(UP)1.60-2037.603525350013.71
Dadri(UP)1.5087.537.3031003150-3.13
Maudaha(UP)1.40NC13.60342534259.78
Basti(UP)1.00-5046.8035703540-
Charra(UP)1.00-33.3345.20310031251.64
Unnao(UP)1.00254.8031253150-
Sahiyapur(UP)1.00-33.3371.30357535404.38
Sardhana(UP)1.00-75121.002340230014.15
Ruperdeeha(UP)1.00NC43.0031503150-
Fatehpur(UP)0.80-11.1136.8037853820-2.95
Achnera(UP)0.70NC19.3032503250-
MaidaAtta
Gauripur(ASM)35.00-12.51146.80256025607.56
Rajgir
Pune(Pimpri)(Mah)130.00-260.007--
WheatAtta
Gauripur(ASM)35.00NC1646.602400240014.29
Published on October 01, 2019
