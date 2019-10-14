Other Prices

as on : 14-10-2019 02:27:41 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Gur(Jaggery)
Maigalganj(UP)529.00-1058.002610--
Tikonia(UP)142.00195.839897.7329753190-7.03
Jaipur (Grain)(Raj)130.4047.181428.5033503450-4.29
Chaandpur(UP)100.0042.861920.003150330010.53
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)90.0038.462075.003420340013.06
Muzzafarnagar(UP)65.001604332.0030503125NC
Maholi(UP)65.00-33.941610.402610241011.06
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)57.002750271.0024002000-
Golagokarnath(UP)55.0022.225648.00309031103.00
Khatauli(UP)32.30-64.602710--
Barhaj(UP)24.00203745.0033203320-6.74
Anakapally(AP)13.20-26.404085-40.86
Sandila(UP)12.0033.33150.0029603000-
Kayamganj(UP)10.0066.67332.0033603370-3.45
Hardoi(UP)10.0066.67134.0030403050-5.00
Sehjanwa(UP)10.00NC448.5032003400-8.57
Jaipur(Grain)(Chandpole)(Raj)8.95366.1553.9233503300-4.29
Baraut(UP)8.00NC1051.00300030003.45
Haldwani(Utr)7.90203.8526.2027002570-
Madhoganj(UP)7.0055.56274.003050297010.31
Gazipur(UP)6.5030333.50360036003.75
Tamkuhi Road(UP)5.5057.14902.7029002900-14.71
Ballia(UP)5.00-44.44129.00363036403.71
Kopaganj(UP)5.00-23.08210.70360035901.12
Chitwadagaon(UP)5.00-16.67169.7041004100-
Jangipura(UP)4.0010096.00364036304.60
Sirsaganj(UP)3.60-14.2989.70335033202.76
Karvi(UP)3.5045.8374.70344034459.90
Kiratpur(UP)3.103.331138.70290029009.02
Badayoun(UP)3.00-40180.0032203200-3.16
Naugarh(UP)2.80-12.5129.00354535352.75
Safdarganj(UP)2.60441.2032003200-9.09
Bangarmau(UP)2.5038.8938.5031003220NC
Kosikalan(UP)2.50-16.6748.0031553200-
Lalitpur(UP)2.40-14.29265.4027552745-14.17
Azamgarh(UP)2.2010248.80356035602.45
Etah(UP)2.20-21.4371.40324032203.85
Kannauj(UP)2.201085.70330033003.13
Bharthna(UP)2.2022.2280.60362536408.53
Ruperdeeha(UP)2.00NC59.0032003150-
Bindki(UP)1.80-1090.3035903650-2.97
Gangoh(UP)1.70-29.1788.4029352480-
Sahiyapur(UP)1.505076.30350035702.94
Balrampur(UP)1.505044.0034003400-2.30
Akbarpur(UP)1.505038.50385036807.54
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)1.40-3070.20330031003.13
Jagnair(UP)1.202036.5025702640-
Dadri(UP)1.00-33.3346.3031003100-6.06
Fatehpur(UP)0.9012.538.6037003785-5.37
Jayas(UP)0.70-22.2224.50346034505.49
MaidaAtta
Karimganj(ASM)20.00NC240.002700270010.20
WheatAtta
Jorhat(ASM)24.00NC719.502600260013.04
Howly(ASM)20.00-40.002300--
Karimganj(ASM)20.00NC440.002700270010.20
Published on October 14, 2019
