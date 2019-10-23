Other Prices

as on : 23-10-2019 02:33:38 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Ghee
Aligarh(UP)65.00NC4490.0038950389500.39
Kasganj(UP)5.0031.58115.0038600385008.73
Mumbai(Mah)1.00NC6.004200042000-
Gur(Jaggery)
Maigalganj(UP)672.0080.651716.0026101940-
Sitapur(UP)400.0014.2920010.00330033401.54
Muzzafarnagar(UP)320.0012.286442.0029753025-2.46
Manglaur(Utr)230.00-460.002750--
Shamli(UP)146.0014.061428.002990306515.89
Chaandpur(UP)120.009.093020.002800305021.74
Udaipura(Raj)108.801713.33486.8033003300NC
Saharanpur(UP)86.0022.861527.3030003020-3.23
Mumbai(Mah)76.004.111109.004900490025.64
Lakhimpur(UP)70.00-12.529209.00327032509.00
Khatauli(UP)42.50-2.3401.6025802590-
Lucknow(UP)37.00-2.631208.003425340011.38
Shahpura(UP)35.00233.33185.2024802940-10.47
Barhaj(UP)30.00-14.294077.0033203320-6.74
Rudauli(UP)30.00-60.003645--
Bangalore(Kar)29.00-57.351231.004800480015.66
Aligarh(UP)25.00-16.671256.0031603150-5.67
Kiratpur(UP)23.009.521353.102910294011.07
Pilibhit(UP)20.00NC1239.00321033808.26
Pukhrayan(UP)19.0090118.0036103650-
Kayamganj(UP)17.00209.09393.0033403400-4.30
Mathura(UP)16.00-5.88435.00321032409.93
Barabanki(UP)15.0020528.0034903475-
Lalitpur(UP)14.007.69354.0027302710-14.95
Gondal(UP)12.50-2.34513.00364036407.06
Hardoi(UP)12.00100194.0029302960-8.44
Haldwani(Utr)10.60657.1461.8024003000-
Ballia(UP)10.00NC194.00363036403.71
Chitwadagaon(UP)10.0066.67236.0041004100NC
Bindki(UP)10.00400126.3035903590-2.97
Buland Shahr(UP)8.5041.67302.50276027801.47
Srirangapattana(Kar)8.0033.33105.0030002800-6.25
Baraut(UP)8.00NC1147.00300030001.69
Kopaganj(UP)7.2020248.10358035900.56
Etawah(UP)7.0055.56147.3036003650-
Muradabad(UP)7.00-22.22177.80315031508.62
Badayoun(UP)6.50-7.14238.2032003200-3.76
Gazipur(UP)6.5044.44372.70362036204.32
Bareilly(UP)6.00NC166.60322032508.78
Farukhabad(UP)6.0050336.50330033500.61
Ghatal(WB)6.00-33.33221.50365035507.35
Mainpuri(UP)5.605.66146.6032003240NC
Fatehabad(UP)5.50-45354.40330030503.13
Tamkuhi Road(UP)5.2015.56945.1026002600-25.71
Firozabad(UP)4.4034012.8032303250-
Atarra(UP)4.0014.2966.5034603450-
Azamgarh(UP)4.0060272.80357035752.44
Jaunpur(UP)4.00-2096.10373037205.07
Madhoganj(UP)4.00-52.94312.003100308012.12
Sirsaganj(UP)3.80NC104.90331033201.38
Devariya(UP)3.20-20136.90354035320.14
Etah(UP)3.002082.40324032503.85
Kasganj(UP)3.007.1469.80335033408.06
Sultanpur(UP)3.002023.0037653800-
Haathras(UP)3.0020131.80325033006.91
Safdarganj(UP)2.9011.5452.2031703100-9.94
Naugarh(UP)2.80-6.67158.00352035253.53
Ajuha(UP)2.801235.8034003350NC
Kosikalan(UP)2.60463.0032103250-
Nalbari(ASM)2.50-16.6790.4039003900-
Anandnagar(UP)2.50108.3355.603565355515.00
Bharthna(UP)2.201094.20365036608.15
Madhugiri(Kar)2.00-4.004500--
Kannauj(UP)2.002595.9033003350NC
Bangarmau(UP)1.60NC55.5030503100-1.61
Fatehpur(UP)1.60-11.1148.6036653660-7.22
Mahoba(UP)1.60-2025.7031403150-
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)1.60NC79.60328033802.50
Charra(UP)1.50-2560.80312531252.46
Sahiyapur(UP)1.50-2595.30348535002.05
Partaval(UP)1.50-5040.50344034503.46
Akbarpur(UP)1.502543.90378038505.59
Balrampur(UP)1.20-4058.4032003200-8.05
Jahangirabad(UP)1.00-28.5754.8026752650-4.46
Naanpara(UP)1.0066.6737.30318032504.61
Ruperdeeha(UP)1.00-5075.0031503150-
Basti(UP)0.905056.20356035602.30
Sehjanwa(UP)0.80-92500.10355032001.43
Achnera(UP)0.70NC23.5032503250-
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)0.60-2512.0033203240-
Nawabganj(UP)0.60NC11.7535503700-
Tundla(UP)0.60-2563.4032503250-1.52
MaidaAtta
Nalbari(ASM)5.00-16.67100.6028502850-1.72
Millets
Dindori(MP)4.60-71.9233.262100220023.53
Taramira
Sri Madhopur(Raj)1.209.09125.4034003400-20.00
WheatAtta
Howly(ASM)40.0014.29190.0024002300-
Nalbari(ASM)7.50-6.25172.102750275025.00
Published on October 23, 2019
TOPICS
agriculture