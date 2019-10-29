Other Prices

as on : 29-10-2019 08:20:31 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Gur(Jaggery)
Rompicherla(AP)12.00-24.002200--
Burdwan(WB)12.00-14.29117.003900345018.18
Chittoor(AP)10.00-20.003100-24.00
Anakapally(AP)9.48-28.1845.364655408560.52
Etawah(UP)7.00NC161.303600360011.46
Viswan(UP)4.00-20202.0024002500-
Naugarh(UP)3.2014.29164.40350035203.55
Nalbari(ASM)3.002096.4038003900-
Ruperdeeha(UP)1.00NC77.0031503150-
Purulia(WB)1.00NC18.0030003050NC
MaidaAtta
Dhing(ASM)30.00NC352.0026002600-3.70
Karimganj(ASM)20.00NC280.002700270010.20
Nalbari(ASM)6.0020112.6029502850NC
Rajgir
Pune(Hadapsar)(Mah)30.00-60.003--99.50
WheatAtta
Jorhat(ASM)25.00-769.502600--
Howly(ASM)20.00-230.002400--
Karimganj(ASM)20.00-520.002700--
Nalbari(ASM)7.00-186.102850--
Published on October 29, 2019
TOPICS
agriculture