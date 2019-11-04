Other Prices

as on : 04-11-2019 10:01:44 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Gur(Jaggery)
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)96.0028961.0024502400-
Baraut(UP)8.00NC1195.00300030001.69
Anandnagar(UP)1.00-16.6762.80354535559.08
Published on November 04, 2019
TOPICS
agriculture