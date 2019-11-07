Other Prices

Office buzz: 4-day week works!
4-day week works!It's proved now. Microsoft Japan experimented with a four-day week this August, giving all ...
Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.
|Arrivals
|Price
|Current
|%
change
|Season
cumulative
|Modal
|Prev.
Modal
|Prev.Yr
%change
|Dhaincha
|Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)
|10.20
|920
|62.40
|3161
|3250
|-
|Ghee
|Kasganj(UP)
|2.00
|-33.33
|125.00
|38500
|38500
|8.45
|Gur(Jaggery)
|Muzzafarnagar(UP)
|375.00
|22.95
|8442.00
|2775
|2870
|-2.63
|Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)
|87.00
|NC
|1309.00
|2450
|2450
|-
|Agra(UP)
|48.00
|6.67
|1689.00
|3270
|3250
|-13.95
|Barhaj(UP)
|47.00
|9.3
|4337.00
|3280
|3280
|-7.99
|Bangalore(Kar)
|34.00
|54.55
|1439.00
|4650
|4650
|12.05
|Kiratpur(UP)
|24.00
|4.35
|1447.10
|2700
|2650
|0.75
|Sandila(UP)
|22.00
|-15.38
|482.00
|2960
|2950
|-
|Mumbai(Mah)
|20.00
|-73.68
|1149.00
|4900
|4900
|25.64
|Rompicherla(AP)
|12.50
|4.17
|49.00
|2200
|2200
|-
|Madhoganj(UP)
|10.50
|-16
|377.00
|3050
|3080
|8.16
|Chittoor(AP)
|10.00
|NC
|40.00
|2500
|3100
|NC
|Baraut(UP)
|9.00
|12.5
|1247.00
|3000
|3000
|1.69
|Khurja(UP)
|8.50
|21.43
|230.50
|2800
|2860
|0.36
|Udaipura(Raj)
|8.20
|-92.46
|503.20
|3300
|3300
|NC
|Badayoun(UP)
|8.00
|60
|278.20
|3210
|3210
|4.39
|Tamkuhi Road(UP)
|6.00
|-20
|984.10
|2900
|2900
|-17.14
|Rudauli(UP)
|4.00
|-4.76
|94.00
|3450
|3460
|-
|Gangoh(UP)
|3.20
|77.78
|98.40
|2465
|2930
|-
|Kasganj(UP)
|3.00
|50
|79.80
|3140
|3320
|2.61
|Khair(UP)
|3.00
|150
|151.30
|3250
|3200
|-4.41
|Naugarh(UP)
|2.40
|-31.43
|188.20
|3525
|3475
|2.92
|Puwaha(UP)
|2.40
|-40
|50.60
|2700
|2700
|-
|Haathras(UP)
|2.00
|33.33
|152.80
|3400
|3050
|15.25
|Ruperdeeha(UP)
|2.00
|100
|87.00
|2535
|2550
|-
|Basti(UP)
|1.80
|80
|63.40
|3470
|3510
|1.46
|Anandnagar(UP)
|1.50
|50
|65.80
|3550
|3545
|9.23
|Dadri(UP)
|1.50
|NC
|61.30
|3050
|3200
|-1.61
|Sahiyapur(UP)
|1.20
|-14.29
|100.50
|3450
|3410
|1.47
|Akbarpur(UP)
|1.20
|-25
|52.70
|3820
|3780
|6.70
|WheatAtta
|Jorhat(ASM)
|24.00
|-4
|911.50
|2600
|2600
|13.04
