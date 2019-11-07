Other Prices

as on : 07-11-2019 12:38:55 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Dhaincha
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)10.2092062.4031613250-
Ghee
Kasganj(UP)2.00-33.33125.0038500385008.45
Gur(Jaggery)
Muzzafarnagar(UP)375.0022.958442.0027752870-2.63
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)87.00NC1309.0024502450-
Agra(UP)48.006.671689.0032703250-13.95
Barhaj(UP)47.009.34337.0032803280-7.99
Bangalore(Kar)34.0054.551439.004650465012.05
Kiratpur(UP)24.004.351447.10270026500.75
Sandila(UP)22.00-15.38482.0029602950-
Mumbai(Mah)20.00-73.681149.004900490025.64
Rompicherla(AP)12.504.1749.0022002200-
Madhoganj(UP)10.50-16377.00305030808.16
Chittoor(AP)10.00NC40.0025003100NC
Baraut(UP)9.0012.51247.00300030001.69
Khurja(UP)8.5021.43230.50280028600.36
Udaipura(Raj)8.20-92.46503.2033003300NC
Badayoun(UP)8.0060278.20321032104.39
Tamkuhi Road(UP)6.00-20984.1029002900-17.14
Rudauli(UP)4.00-4.7694.0034503460-
Gangoh(UP)3.2077.7898.4024652930-
Kasganj(UP)3.005079.80314033202.61
Khair(UP)3.00150151.3032503200-4.41
Naugarh(UP)2.40-31.43188.20352534752.92
Puwaha(UP)2.40-4050.6027002700-
Haathras(UP)2.0033.33152.803400305015.25
Ruperdeeha(UP)2.0010087.0025352550-
Basti(UP)1.808063.40347035101.46
Anandnagar(UP)1.505065.80355035459.23
Dadri(UP)1.50NC61.3030503200-1.61
Sahiyapur(UP)1.20-14.29100.50345034101.47
Akbarpur(UP)1.20-2552.70382037806.70
WheatAtta
Jorhat(ASM)24.00-4911.502600260013.04
Published on November 07, 2019
TOPICS
agriculture