Other Prices

as on : 29-11-2019 12:22:58 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Dhaincha
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)3.50-46.15126.4033003276-0.18
DryFodder
Jhansi(UP)2.50-10.71252.2068067521.43
Ghee
Kasganj(UP)1.80-10155.40394003910010.99
Gur(Jaggery)
Chaandpur(UP)120.00NC4500.00245026008.89
Khatauli(UP)54.5078.69747.6021502190-
Mihipurwa(UP)38.00-24.451969.5021502200-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)20.00-9212772.00261526600.58
Sandila(UP)15.00-16.67756.0029002920-
Tamkuhi Road(UP)12.00166.671156.7024002400-31.43
Baraut(UP)8.0014.291407.00270026008.00
Badayoun(UP)7.00-12.5423.203200316018.52
Jhansi(UP)5.0011.1156.4027552765-
Kasganj(UP)5.0025153.8029502940-3.59
Rudauli(UP)4.404.76165.6034603485-
Mirzapur(UP)4.00-11.11283.80352535203.22
Azamgarh(UP)3.50-30333.8034103400-47.21
Naanpara(UP)3.4030.7766.7030003000-1.32
Konch(UP)2.201044.40320032101.59
Tundla(UP)1.802082.00324032452.86
Fatehpur(UP)1.60-3675.00360036101.12
Sahiyapur(UP)1.6060114.50345034503.76
Sehjanwa(UP)1.3030514.5033003340-5.71
Jagnair(UP)1.00-5044.9033203220-
Achnera(UP)0.80NC33.7030003060-
Anandnagar(UP)0.80-2086.403530357526.07
MaidaAtta
Karimganj(ASM)20.00NC570.00275027001.85
WheatAtta
Jorhat(ASM)25.00-9.091219.502600260013.04
Karimganj(ASM)20.00NC810.002750270012.24
Published on November 29, 2019
TOPICS
agriculture